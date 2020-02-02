15 fun facts about Nina Dobrev’s time in the vampire diaries

Nina Dobrev is an incredible young actress and the fact that she was such a big part of The Vampire Diaries makes it so much more fun to see the show. In front of the camera we saw how she played the role of a teenager who was absolutely human! We also saw her play the role of a vampire, a doppelganger and everything in between. Behind the scenes, Nina Dobrev is absolutely impressive that she is able to do anything before she leaves the show. Before joining The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev was an actress on a Canadian show called Degrassi.

We know that this gorgeous actress has a lot more to offer and we are very excited to see everything she has planned for the future. Read on to learn more about her friendships with her castmates, the TVD character she loved to play, and more.

15 Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated in real life

Ian Somerhalder is now happily married to Nikki Reed, another famous vampire we know from the Twilight movie saga. Before joining Nikki Reed, he had a date with Nina Dobrev. The two ended their relationship in 2013, but continued to work together and film TVD together on the set until Nina left the show prematurely.

14 Nina Dobrev jokes that she has special powers and only knew that the show would take off

In an interview with EW, Nina Dobrev said: “I get feelings about things. I always joke with my friends that I actually have supernatural skills, and when I got the pilot and we started shooting, just the synergy with everyone and the performers it just felt right and I somehow felt that it would work and it would work for a long time. My juju was accurate. “

13 Nina Dobrev and Kayla Ewell are very close in real life

Kayla Ewell and Nina Dobrev are both stars of The Vampire Diaries and even good friends in real life! It’s great that these two young women could meet on the set of TVD because they got very close on the set. Kayla Ewell was even at Nina’s birthday party in January 2019.

12 Nina Dobrev didn’t like Paul Wesley at first

Nina Dobrev revealed that she and Paul Wesley were not always close friends. She said, “Paul and I didn’t get on at the start of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley.” Whatever the case, we are glad that these two ultimately grew together as friends.

11 She loved playing the role of Katherine

In an interview with EW, Nina Dobrev said: “I loved making all of these episodes. Every time I had to go back to the 1400s or the Viking era, it was always my favorite. The 20s were really fun. Basically everything is fun did what Katherine had to do and wear a corset or cool costume. “Seeing her as Katherine was the best!

10 Nina Dobrev and Candice King are very close in real life

The friendship between Nina Dobrev and Candice King is so obvious to the world! These two beauties met while filming TVD and came very close. Nina Dobrev turned 30 in January last year and invited Candice King to attend her birthday party!

9 Nina Dobrev said she saw her castmates grow up beautifully

In an interview with EW, Nina Dobrev said: “When I look back at everyone and see how everyone has changed positively and grew up to be such beautiful adults, it is great and somehow sad. I will miss everyone.” but hopefully we’ll hang around once everyone returns to LA. “

8 Kat Graham said Nina Dobrev’s exit from the show was bittersweet

In an interview with VH1’s Big Morning Buzz, Kat Graham said: “It is very bittersweet. We are all family members and you always want to stay together forever, but everyone has their journey and you can only wish them all the best and support them. This was it a decision that I know was made a long, long time ago. “

7 For Nina Dobrev, TVD was like a boot camp

In an interview with EW, Nina Dobrev said: “I always said that this show was like a boot camp for actors. I started out so young and green and learned everything there is to learn. Technically, there are brands and frames and Lighting, and then and I had to do a lot of stunts. “She learned a lot while working on TVD.

6 Nina announced her departure from TVD on Instagram

Nina Dobrev wrote on her Instagram: “Dearest TVD family. I always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure, and in those six years I got the trip of a lifetime. I was a human being, one Vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger. “

5 It was easy for Nina Dobrev to come back and film the finale

In an interview with EW, Nina Dobrev said: “It was easy to get back into the role of the final. I played Elena for six years, so I jumped right back in. There is a lot of Elena in me, so it was easy to rejoin the family and continue where we left off. “The fact that she came back to the finale made it so much better!

4 Nina Dobrev admitted that people thought she and Paul Wesley would meet in real life

In an interview with Narcity, Nina Dobrev said: “I remember that after the show aired, everyone would come up to me and say: Are you and Paul together in real life?” Everyone thought we had such good chemistry. “At the time, she and Paul Wesley weren’t even friends! How crazy is that?

3 Nina Dobrev was always grateful for her TVD fan base

Nina Dobrev spoke directly to her fan base on her Instagram and said: “You, the wonderful fandom who gave seven years ago more love, support and passion than anyone could imagine than a young Degrassi girl from Canada in LA to audition appeared “This Twilight TV Show.” It only makes sense to support Nina Dobrev!

2 Nina Dobrev described her soul mate on TVD

Nina Dobrev said: “Elena fell in love with two epic soul mates not just once, but twice, and I myself found some of the best friends I will ever meet and built an extended family that I will love forever.” Watch the character of Elena Gilbert fall in love with Damon Salvatore and Stefan Salvatore was fascinating for all of us!

1 She felt the end of the show

In an interview with EW, Nina Dobrev said: “I am very happy that we made it and that I came back because I missed the whole family very much and wanted to be part of the last farewell. It really felt like the lock I needed. “We are so glad that she felt closed to the end of Vampire Diaries.

