15 Hilarious Features American cars had in the 1970s

Automotive technology is always making progress. Electric cars are perhaps the most exciting innovation at the moment, but it won’t be long before self-driving cars are ubiquitous on our roads – and maybe even flying cars in a few years!

Throughout the 20th century, there have been seismic changes in the types of cars that people drive. From vehicles that had to be cranked by hand to get started, to cars that were fully equipped with technology to help you find your way around, stay in touch with the family and, perhaps most importantly, keep the kids entertained.

Some changes seemed minor at the time, but in retrospect, they ensure that cars from the 1970s are almost unrecognizable compared to modern vehicles.

15 fuel cap at the rear

Nowadays, motorists are all too familiar with the stress of remembering which side of their car the gas cap is on when entering the gas station. This was not a problem a few decades ago, as many vehicles had a fuel cap that was sometimes hidden under the rear license plate.

14 seats with pillows

Everyone wants to feel comfortable in their car, especially if they are planning a long drive. However, car designers in the 1970s took up this need for comfort too much and equipped vehicles with soft seats with pillows that more closely corresponded to the type of furniture that you would find in the living room of your home.

Vent the window

Vent windows were a common feature of cars a few years ago, but they have mysteriously disappeared. Located either in the front or rear of the car, next to the normal side windows that slide down, these ventilation windows can be opened at an angle to improve air circulation in the days before the air conditioning.

12 85 mph speedometer

Given that the fastest speed limit in the U.S. is 85 miles an hour (on Texas State Highway 130), it seems strange that modern cars can often drive twice as fast and have speedometers that are well over 100 miles an hour drive. Older cars had speedometers that only went up 85 miles an hour to try to keep driver speed at bay.

11 hand-cranked windows

An older car peculiarity that one likes to remember is the old handle for pulling down the windows. Electric windows are easier to control, especially for the driver, but for many people over a certain age, nothing can replace the old handles and elbow grease that you had to use to get the window up or down quickly.

10 carpets

Technically speaking, 21st century cars still have carpets, but they’re much more functional than they used to be. They are easy to remove and clean and are ideal for dirty feet that come in from the outside. Like the cushion seats, the car carpets were much fluffier in the 1970s and had to be cleaned thoroughly if they got dirty.

9 radio antennas

Entertainment in the car has clearly changed since the 1970s. Many modern cars are equipped with high-tech infotainment systems that can receive digital radio stations from all over the country, television screens for children to watch DVDs and even video game consoles. The humble radio antenna is simply no longer needed.

8 floor-mounted dimmer switches

The driving label requires that the driver dim the headlights when a vehicle approaches from the opposite direction so that the other driver is not blinded. Not that everyone is so polite! It could be easier to remember this unofficial rule of the road if the headlight dimmer switches were still on the floor as before.

7 folding headlights

Pop-up headlights are one of those design features that really date a car. They can be associated with cars from the 70s and 80s, but the first vehicles to be equipped with hidden headlights were the Cord 810 and the Alfa Romeo 8C. After their peak, pop-up headlights almost completely disappeared in the 1990s.

6 benches

Modern automobile design stipulates that there are always two separate seats in the front area of ​​a vehicle – partly for comfort and partly for safety reasons. It wasn’t that long ago that benches were the norm and the driver could accommodate three passengers in the front seat if necessary.

5 porthole

Porthole windows, also called opera windows, were somewhat decorative objects. Usually round or oval and attached to the rear of the vehicle, they did not appear to serve any practical purpose (unlike opening windows). It is therefore not surprising that modern car designers have handed them over to the junkyard.

4 hood decorations

It wasn’t just cars that were bigger in the 1970s. Hood ornaments were also much larger! Nowadays, you might only expect magnificent radiator figures on a Rolls-Royce or Jaguar, but they used to be everything. However, styles are changing and over time “less is more” has become the buzzword for designers.

3 rear doors

The disappearance of gull-wing doors, known as “suicide doors” because of their poor security, is definitely a positive step forward for the auto industry. While there are some powerful concept vehicles that have reintroduced the style, the rear doors are hinged at the rear rather than in the middle.

2 key locks

Young drivers don’t think about simply pressing their key ring to open the car doors. Many vehicles work with a push button ignition, where the key fob only has to be nearby. It wasn’t too long ago that the car doors were opened with the actual keys that were also needed to start the vehicle.

1 car phones

With 96% of the population owning a cell phone, there is simply no longer any demand for car phones, but in the 1970s they were the pinnacle of technological advances. In the 1970s, which were more associated with the Yuppie years of the 1980s, many high-flyers got their first car phone that used the so-called Zero-G network.

