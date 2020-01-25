15 honest photos of Sarah Hyland that would confuse Haley Dunphy

Both parents worked in the acting business – so a career in the arts was not accidental, that’s for sure. Sarah started when she was seven and played the role of Howard Stern’s daughter in Private Parts. Slowly but surely, she would improve her resume along the way with other film and TV shows.

In 2009, in her late teen years, everything changed when Hyland joined the cast of Modern Family. The appearance changed her career; suddenly she was seen in hit films and even took part in music videos.

In the following article, we’ll take a look at everything that has to do with Sarah Hyland and what’s outside of her Haley Dunphy character. We can say that these images could confuse Haley’s character in the modern family. Let’s start!

15 engaged

via Pinterest

She has been with Bachelorette and Bachelor Alaun Wells Adams since 2017. The two have developed their relationship to the next higher level and got engaged in summer 2019.

We expect the wedding on Hyland’s big day to be filled with the cast of Modern Family.

14 pregnancy suit

via Pinterest

This not only confuses Haley, but also Modern Family fans. Sarah gave IG a behind-the-scenes look at her fake stomach – the fans were pretty unhappy when Hyland basically spoiled a big twist in the plot.

The fans complain that she hasn’t had enough scenes in the past few seasons – maybe she’ll be punished for it?

13 theatrical debut

via Pinterest

Hyland has been doing this for a while. We turn the clock back to 1997 for her debut on the big screen. She was seven years old at the time and played in the film Private Parts.

She would expand the roles in the following years, although her schedule would intensify as soon as she became known as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family.

12 Celebrate with the cast

via Pinterest

Gloria, Mitchell and Haley all dance together? Yes, this picture could confuse Modern Family fans, but boy, wouldn’t it be a damn episode !?

Nevertheless, we have to be satisfied with the reality, since the Castmates spend some time together from the start on a rare photo behind the scenes.

CONNECTION – 18 TRAINING PICTURES BY SARAH HYLAND AND ARIEL WINTER

11 bicep curls

via Pinterest

We assume that Haley could be mistaken for this setting because she pumps iron and does bicep curls.

The real Sarah Hyland is a workout freak, she is not afraid to break a sweat, as her IG side shows. Whether pull-ups or bicep curls, Hyland is not afraid to test yourself.

10 Veronica Mars

via Pinterest

We see Hyland from a different angle in other television programs. She expanded her resume and most recently appeared on Veronica Mars under the new name Alyssa.

She also rocked a different look on the show – Hyland is at the beginning of her career so we can expect more cameos for TV shows in the future.

9 SAG Awards

via Pinterest

“When my legs got cold, I put in an extra blanket. Thanks to the village that put it all together, I felt like a goddess last night. “

Hyland posted a photo of her gorgeous dress at the SAG Awards. She was dressed perfectly. A fan made a statement about her tan in the photo and Hyland did not have it and sarcastically shot back at the fan.

8 Modern family BTS

via Pinterest

She made her debut as a leading actress in Modern Family in 2009 when she was a teenager. The fans basically saw the entire cast in the series grow up in front of their own eyes – just look at Luke and how much he’s grown since then.

We get a rare shot of the two in the photo above – a behind-the-scenes look that was filmed forever.

7 The wedding year

via Pinterest

Modern family fans might get confused – that’s Hyland in her latest film The Wedding Year.

She was in the film and also played a role as an executive producer. Believe it or not, it was her third time as a film producer, and she was featured again in the film XOXO in 2016.

RELATED – 20 things we just learned about filming the modern family

6 fitness time look

via Pinterest

We’re really not used to Hyland having such a look on Modern Family. If she is not there and leads her normal life, the paparazzi also try to give the actress every chance she can get.

When she goes to the gym, Hyland always looks grim like she’s ready to go!

5 With her husband

via Pinterest

These two surprisingly met on social media back in August 2017, according to Women’s Health. The two were flirting on social media and Hyland would admit that she had a crush on the Bachelorette star.

One thing would lead to another and they would eventually get up to date and later, as we saw earlier, become engaged.

4 family life

via Pinterest

With over 7 million followers via IG, Hyland usually informs fans about their everyday life. A lot has to do with her family, besides her fiance and of course the dog Boo.

Boo decided to have a little fun and drop in while the couple played Frozen Monopoly.

3 sisters from the set

via Pinterest

We get a look at the sisters of the TV series, all of whom are tidy. They have developed great chemistry together over the years, especially given that the show has been on TV for a decade.

Off the set, they have a lot in common, and Winter loves going to the gym in LA too.

2 A look behind the scenes

via Pinterest

In this photo we can take a look behind the scenes of Hyland. She has certainly come a long way since playing the role of Howard Stern’s daughter in the 90s.

The appearance of the Modern Family opened so many doors for Hyland that she would even take part in some music videos. Her last one appeared in “Met At A Party” in 2019.

1 bow

via Pinterest

“I like to build muscle with my trainer through strength training. I do whole-body training for hours, five to six days a week, whenever I can. We focus on different parts of the body and I do one or more between each.” two minutes of cardio. It’s pretty intense. “

Given her words with shape, she doesn’t mess around during training. She attaches great importance to strength and cardio – that’s the total package!

NEXT – 16 IMAGES CHANGING THE WAY FANS SEE THE ALEX DUNPHY OF THE MODERN FAMILY

Sources – Shape, Twitter & IG

Next

An update on where these 90-day fiance couples are now

