15-Hour Downtime Ends Arrest of Men Blocked in Jupiter’s Home – News – The Palm Beach Post

Olivia Hitchcock @ohitchcockJulius Whigham II @JuliusWhigham

Friday

April 24, 2020 at 12:03 pm

April 24, 2020 at 5:06 pm

Jupiter’s 62-year-old resident is charged with charges of attempting to kill a law enforcement officer and beating a domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

JUPITER – A 62-year-old Jupiter man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after he had barricaded inside a home for nearly 15 hours and fired shots at police, Jupiter police said.

SWAT members broke Donald Liberman’s Jupiter home at about 1:30 p.m., arrested him, and ended the interruption, which began as a call for domestic violence.

Liberman is charged with a gross domestic assault with a deadly weapon and an assassination attempt on law enforcement.

No officer suffered at the incident. Liberman was slightly injured when he was arrested, police said in a statement.

The situation started shortly before 10.30. Thursday, when officers responded to a call of domestic violence at home 6,100 blocks from Hollywood Street, north of the intersection of Donald Ross Road and Interstate 95.

According to police, Liberman was armed with several weapons and threatened to harm his wife and police at the scene. His wife was safely removed from the residence, but Liberman refused to comply when the officers ordered him to come out.

The hostage negotiation team and SWAT members responded and tried to communicate with Liberman. After several hours of negotiations, Liberman continued to cooperate and threatened to shoot the officers, police said.

At about 1:30 p.m., he announced that he had begun his shooting at the officers behind his home and through his door SWAT members had broken the door.

Liberman has not previously been convicted of violent crimes in Palm Beach County, according to the court.

ohitchcock@pbpost.com

@ohitchcock

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

Listen to The Palm Beach Post’s most popular stories today: