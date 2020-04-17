15 House Democrats Call for More Small Business Relief Fund Despite Pelosi’s Goals

Fifteen House Democrats have called to replace the small business relief fund despite objections from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

On Thursday morning, the Small Business Administration (SBA) Small Business Relief Fund, also known as the PPP, was officially out of money.

The PPP’s loss of funding provoked outrage from congressional GOP leaders such as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) also requested replacement of the “ASAP” fund.

While spokesman Pelosi continues to oppose a net reimbursement of the small business relief fund, House Democrates broke with the Democratic leader to ask for immediate PPP reimbursement.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said: “@SBAgov’s pay protection program has just run out of money, leaving employers trying to pay their employees. We have to fund PPP and other SBA programs, there are small businesses that have our support. “

@SBAgov’s payment protection program has just run out of money, leaving employers trying to pay their employees.

We need to fund PPP and other SBA programs – there are small businesses that have our support.

– Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 16, 2020

Representative Diana DeGette (D-CO) said: “Congress must immediately replenish funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. Millions of small businesses have this program in place to cover their costs and pay their workers. We need to get this done. . “

Congress must immediately replenish funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Millions of small businesses have this program to cover expenses and pay their workers.

We must achieve this. https://t.co/xBcnxyt3rY

– Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) April 16, 2020

Member Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) said: “Congress must act quickly to raise ASBA funding to relieve small businesses. I am desperate for companies of all sizes and many mom and pop shops are in about to close. “

Congress must act quickly to replenish SBA funding to relieve small businesses. I am feeling desperate for businesses of all sizes and many mom and pop shops are about to close. https://t.co/vxC8VYmrJs

– Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) April 16, 2020

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) said: “I have talked to small business owners in our community; they need access to capital immediately.”

“This is why I have endeavored to urge leadership on both sides of the catwalk to leave politics aside and to help the people who represent the backbone of our economy,” added Houlahan.

I spoke to small business owners in our community – they need immediate access to capital. That is why I have endeavored to urge leadership on both sides of the catwalk to leave politics aside and to obtain relief in the hands of those who represent the backbone of our economy. https://t.co/hGrZk37OGv

– Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) April 16, 2020

Kendra Horn (D-OK) said: “We cannot treat relief for small businesses as political football. I call on the two sides to come together to fund PPP.”

“We need to strengthen access for our smaller businesses, but that shouldn’t stop us from actions. PPP needs funding now,” he added.

We cannot treat relief for small businesses as political football. I call on the two sides to come together to fund PPP. We need to strengthen access for our smaller businesses, but that shouldn’t stop us from doing so. The PPP needs funding now. https://t.co/H1I6SLN19F

– Congressman Kendra Horn (@RepKendraHorn) April 16, 2020

Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said, “This is unacceptable. As South Carolina companies struggle, Congress cannot treat this program as political football.”

“It’s time to step down from politics, act fast and get more funding and relief in the hands of lower country companies,” Cunningham emphasized.

This is unacceptable. As South Carolina companies struggle, Congress cannot treat this program as political football. It’s time to set aside politics, act fast, and get more funding and relief in the hands of businesses in the Netherlands. https://t.co/zrHN3F2vdY

– Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) April 16, 2020

Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) said, “This is Washington’s policy at its worst. Families and small businesses are struggling and our front-line workers need more support. Both parties need to work together to get more. funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and other support for our communities. “

This is Washington’s policy, if any. Families and small businesses are struggling and our frontline workers need more support. Both parties must work together to raise more funding for the Paycheck Protective Program and other support for our communities. https://t.co/MhcQj7UruZ

– Rep. Anthony Brindisi (@RepBrindisi) April 16, 2020

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said: “Small businesses throughout America, including # CA07, are struggling with # COVID19 and are seeking relief. We need to skip politics and quickly get extra dollars for the Paycheck Protection (PPP). “

Small businesses in America, including # CA07, are struggling with # COVID19 and are seeking relief.

You need to set aside the policy and quickly get an extra $$ in the payment protection program (PPP). https://t.co/PfFWooCERj

– Ami Bera, M. D. (@RepBera) April 16, 2020

Representative Gil Cisneros (D-CA) said: “The check protection program needs more funding. Democrats and Republicans must come together to pass a comprehensive bill that meets the needs of the American people in this. moment. “

“The PPP needs more. Hospitals need more. Cities and counties need more, “Cisneros said.

The payment protection program needs more funding.

Democrats and Republicans must come together to pass a comprehensive bill that addresses the needs of the American people at this time. PPP needs more. Hospitals need more. Cities and counties need more. (1/2) https://t.co/rVOcjr9ycI

– Rep. Gil Cisneros (@RepGilCisneros) April 16, 2020

Representative Max Rose (D-NY) said: “The payment protection program needs to be filled out and done quickly. We protect our small businesses, hospitals and make sure that local governments do not have to fire early recruits.

“Only in DC would it be difficult. We do everything,” Rose added.

The Paycheck protection program needs to be filled out and done quickly. We protect our small businesses, hospitals and make sure that local governments do not have to fire first-timers.

Only in DC would this be difficult. Let’s do this. Https: //t.co/xeg6HjMqJ8

– Rep. Max Rose (@RepMaxRose) April 16, 2020

Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) said, “Congressional leadership needs to meet now to finance PPP.”

“We need an emergency package that not only relieves stress for small businesses but also supports health care workers, the most disadvantaged communities and families of # AZ01 based on the CARE food / checks.” , added.

Congressional leadership must now meet to fund the PPP. We need an emergency package that not only relieves stress in small businesses but also supports healthcare workers, the most affected communities, and # AZ01 families based on the CARES promised food / check https: // t .co / idnKBSHB4W

– Rep. Tom O’Halleran (@RepOHalleran) April 16, 2020

Andy Kim (D-NJ) said, “You are probably hearing a lot about the programs being discussed right now to help small business owners. In today’s update, I wanted to give you the thoughts as to why. we must go ahead to help them now. “

You’ve probably heard a lot about programs being discussed right now to help small business owners. In today’s update, I wanted to give you some thoughts as to why we should go ahead to help them now. https://t.co/4PIwN8kov8

– RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) April 16, 2020

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) said: “And while I heard from Iowans about the adjustments needed for these programs, none of them could afford to be politically paralyzed to repay the program at this critical moment.” .

“I am urging leaders from both parties to join now and allow us to approve additional funding for this program as soon as possible.”

I now urge leaders on both sides to come together and allow us to approve additional funding for this program as soon as possible. (4/4) # IA03https: //t.co/xacMG2T3jr

– Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) April 16, 2020

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said:

We must do everything we can to expand the PPP program, to help Main Street businesses, and to help those who have suffered financially without any fault of their own. This program probably should have had more money to get started.

We must do everything we can to expand the PPP program, to help Main Street businesses, and to help those who have suffered financially without any fault of their own. This program probably should have had more money to get started.https: //t.co/Z4BpfSbp0M

– Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) April 17, 2020

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said:

This week, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) went out of funding. Thousands of small businesses in Virginia need help, and PPP could be the difference between staying on foot or closing down permanently. Now we have to spend more $$ for PPP.

This week, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) went out of funding.

Thousands of small businesses in Virginia need help, and PPP could be the difference between staying on foot or closing down permanently.

We need to spend more $$ on PPP now.https: //t.co/GUNKyexaKM

– Abigail Spanberger (@ SpanbergerVA07) April 17, 2020

McCarthy denounced Pelosi’s desire for a simple small business relief fund return despite a government announcement this week that five million more Americans were unemployed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

McCarthy said during a news conference on Thursday:

Secretary Mnuchin asked (congress) last week if we could increase (funding for the Paycheck protection program) by $ 250 million … Mitch McConnell went to the Senate on a page and asked for his unanimous consent Unfortunately, Democrats said no.

We keep asking for that money to be put in now. If you go to the SBA website, it tells you not to apply because there is no more money. It doesn’t have to be that way …

I can’t understand how, after seeing another 5 million unemployed, spokesman Pelosi goes on to say no. It’s an unpublished program (it’s) a program that works to help small businesses stay on track and (keep) their hired employees.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nCpEyt-4b4 (/ embed)

“Just have the Democrats say yes,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.