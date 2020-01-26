15 incredible modified Ford F-150s (and 5 flops)

The Ford F-150 is certainly one of the best trucks on the market. Given its popularity, it won’t end that quickly. Off-road vehicles and pick-ups are increasingly being bought as everyday vehicles, so the manufacturers have made them as such, and this is one of their main attractions.

Of course, these are of course beasts when it comes to off-road adventures. But what if the F-150 was modified to improve its performance? The F-150 is a popular truck that needs to be modified, and today we decided to put together a list of our favorites.

Have you ever heard of Tuscany’s Ford F-150 Shelby Baja Raptor? Perhaps it is still our favorite. Of course, you have some owners who obviously don’t know what they’re doing, and they ended up at the bottom of the list where we added 5 Flop F-150 mods. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

20 Modified 2018 Ford F-150 4×4 Lariat Supercrew

This Ford F-150 has been finished with attractive paint and a 7-inch lift kit and is sure to be the boss wherever it goes. Who would want to mess with it? To make it a little more intimidating, it was also outfitted with a Ford performance exhaust to make it a little louder. Whether on the road or off-road, this pickup is great.

19 Paxpower Ford F-150 Raptor

This modification was made by the Texas-based tuner PaxPower. Here they decided to use the body of the Raptor for a V8 F-150 instead of doing an engine swap. However, they increased the power to 700 hp. This also includes massage leather seats that we would not expect from such a robust truck.

18 RTR Vaughn Gittin Jr.F-150

This fantastic pickup was modified by professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his team. The goal was to develop a multi-purpose truck that performs well both on the road and off-road. The modifications include LED lights, a front protection plate, Ready to Rock fender flares and a Ready to Rock graphics package.

17 Ford F-150 Shelby Baja Raptor from Tuscany

It was once that this truck looked like any other F-150 out there. There were major modifications under the hood, as the twin-turbo V6 was upgraded from 450 hp to 525 hp. Of course, if you want to have a modified F-150 like this, you have to be willing to pay a lot of money. This particular modification cost a whopping $ 49,295.

16 2019 Ford F150 Platinum Lifted

This all-black beast has been equipped with a Pro Comp 6-inch lifting kit and 35-inch tires, so you can be sure that it is equipped for intensive off-road action. In addition, it’s also a nice everyday pickup that you can drive around town. Isn’t that a great custom grille?

15 Xbox Custom F-150 Raptor

This pickup was made by Ford in collaboration with Xbox. If you are a player, you may love him. It was first introduced to the world at SEMA 2017 and many elements of the truck were inspired by the popular video game console. The modifications include LED lights and a Fabtech six-inch lifting kit.

14 F-150 With Forgiato wheels

Many people want to have their trucks lifted, but TS Design has decided the opposite with this. The goal was to make this car look a little bit like a super car, so it got the Belltech lowering and massive 24-inch wheels to top it off with the monstrous look.

13 Fabtech Dark Ops F-150

This modification was carried out by Fabtech for SEMA in 2015 and received the Ford Design Award. It is not difficult to understand why. This is the Dark Ops, which has a desert gray camouflage color on the back, the front half is in orange. We think the combination is great.

12 2015 F-150 ADD Pearl conversion

This monster is sure to scare everyone on the street, but where it really stands out is more difficult terrain. In the modification of this car, an ADD Phoenix conversion kit was added, and the truck was widened by 7 inches, with 12-inch wheels in the front and 14-inch wheels in the rear.

11 MRT 2016 Ford F-150

MRT has done an excellent job with this modification by adding a six-speed manual transmission and an associated stainless steel exhaust. If you’re wondering what these massive, scary wheels are, of course they’re none other than 20-inch forgiatos. You can’t mess around with this pickup!

10 empty 2016 Ford F-150

This is perhaps the best off-roader we have featured on this list. You call it the outdoorsman, and as you can see right away, the truck was equipped with a 6-inch lifting kit, and it turns out to be pretty impressive. Grab tires have also been added, and ultimately you can take this truck almost anywhere.

9 Roush performance 2016 Ford F-150

Roush Performance decided to equip the standard 5-liter V8 engine of the pickup with a compressor that increased its output to 650 hp. Some improvements have also been made to the interior: leather seats, heated and cooled seats. Compared to some other trucks on this list, the exterior design has been kept simple, which many people prefer.

8 Ford F-150 Sidewinder off-road package

When modifying this car, OEM Raptor wheels were added to a standard F-150, making the car a better off-road driver. It is equipped with BFG K02 tires that are not only suitable for off-road use, but are also suitable for daily driving. With this modification, you can get your hands on a brand new F-150 without having to modify it yourself.

7 BFP Ford F-150 Retro

In the mid-1970s, Ford changed the look of the popular F-150 with two-tone body styling and lots of chrome. Although modern F-150s are great, there is always a niche market for everything retro, and it has been designed to look like the old trucks with a BFP F-150 Retro package.

6 Harley-Davidson F-150

Harley-Davidson F-150 has been around for a while, but in 2019 it was announced that Ford is no longer responsible for this modification as Tuscany Motor Co. takes responsibility. It comes with more than 70 Harley-Davidson parts, including a suspension lift developed exclusively for the legendary motorcycle brand.

5 Flop: steam engine on a Ford truck

Frankly, our day would have been much better if we hadn’t seen it. What on earth did you think? Did they really try to replicate the steam engine? We have so many questions! We suspect they did it as a tribute because they believe Henry Ford invented the steam engine, but the truth is that he invented the combustion engine.

4 flop: F-150 with double spoilers

We understand how to like spoilers, but did this truck really need to be equipped with two? Due to the spoiler on the back, a plastic cover was placed over the truck bed, making this truck unusable. Oh, and we can’t miss pointing out the tires. Why swap the base for something worse?

3 flop: F-150 with suspensions to heaven

If you want to fly but can’t afford a small plane, you can settle for an F-150 and raise the hangers like this guy. This doesn’t seem to be practical at all since you will surely need a ladder to get into the roof of the truck, and overall this truck manages to draw attention for the wrong reasons.

2 flop: how deep can you go?

We understand it. You love low riders. But you also have a certain affinity for pickups and one day you decided: “Why not mix the two together? That would be a great van! “Unfortunately for him this was a terrible idea and we hope that it will remain a dream of him rather than a reality.

1 flop: is this really an F-150?

We are not sure, but we believe that this could once have been a Ford F-150. What on earth did the owner of this truck think? This is already one of the better looking F-150s, but this guy has decided to go one step further (or several steps) by adding ugly 22-inch rims and a spoiler in the wrong place.

