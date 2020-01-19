15 lesser known facts about Jon Jones

Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists not only of his generation but of all time. However, there is a lot of controversy associated with this legacy – and the man himself is the only one who can be held responsible.

Today we want to try to balance some things that fans may not be aware of. Of course, this is all well known, but many MMA casuals prefer to focus on the main headlines rather than the ones below.

The aim of this article is to inform about it – the judgment can be left to you, the readers.

15 He actually lost before

People are often frustrated about it, probably because they rarely admit it: but Jon Jones was involved in illegal maneuvers against Matt Hamill and was disqualified as a result. It’s also not like he was a huge coincidence, because he almost secured himself a DQ against Anthony Smith.

14 Most light heavyweight submissions

Glover Teixeira, Ovince Saint Preux and Misha Cirkunov have one thing in common: they share the record for most light heavyweight submissions in UFC history, all with five. Will Jones be able to break this bond in front of the others in the next few battles? Only time can tell.

13 6-0 In front of the UFC

We all identify Jon Jones with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and no longer because he made a name for himself there. However, it turned out that his family tree started long before when he set a 6-0 pro record in five different organizations before he was rightly signed to the UFC.

12 More TKO / KOs than decisions

Because of the way Jon Jones wins many of his fights these days, people often think he’s a decision maker. Although he has nine victories, he has managed to knock out ten of his opponents since his debut in 2008 – or beat TKO.

11 Over 7 million PPV purchases

Those who want to say that Jon Jones is not on a par with Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and Brock Lesnar in terms of pay-per-view purchases are quite right to do so. However, the fact that the 13 PPVs in which he mainly participated brought in more than 7.1 million purchases says a lot.

10 Three amateur wrestling championships

In addition to being an All-American, Jones also won three amateur wrestling titles: an NJCAA Junior Collegiate Championship, a NYSPHSAA Division I State Championship, and a Northeast Junior Greco-Roman Regional Championship. The guy is a beast and he proves that he competes every time.

9 Eightfold bonus winner

Winning bonuses in the UFC is a compliment to your fighting skills. Not surprisingly, Jones has had a number of experiences during his time in sports. He has won “Fight of the Night” four times, once “Knockout of the Night”, twice “Submission of the Night” and once “Performance of the Night”.

8 5-0 Grappling Record

He is not only a concentrated mixed martial artist, but also an incredibly experienced grappler. Jones holds a 5-0 (or 4-0, depending on the record) record in the world of grappling, by far the greatest victory of all against Dan Henderson when he had some “time out” from MMA.

7 Never fought outside of North America

During his 27 fights, Jon Jones has never fought outside of the United States or Canada – even though he has participated in different states. This may not seem strange, but most of the big stars often seem to have a fight or two overseas – if only because of the experience of everything.

6 Training as a power lifter

If you are suspended from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it can lead you in many different directions. For Jones, he decided to keep in shape in one of the best ways he knew: powerlifting. In the end he seemed pretty good at it, which shouldn’t be a shock.

5 First time losing on a judge’s scorecard

One of the reasons why some fans believe Dominick Reyes will pose a threat to Jon Jones is because of the champion’s last mission. While he managed to beat Thiago Santos by decision, Santos’ win on one of the scorecards was the first time that Jon lost a fight in the eyes of a judge.

4 Two NFL brothers

Jon not only has two brothers who fought in the National Football League, they are also incredibly good. Arthur played for the Ravens, Colts and Redskins with a Super Bowl win, while Chandler played for the Cardinals, but also won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.

3 Defeated a robber before the title fight

In the hours before his title fight against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Jones discovered an elderly couple shouting for help alongside his coaches. They informed her that a man had broken her car window and stolen the GPS, causing Jones to switch to Captain America mode and chase him.

2 He didn’t hit Daniel Cormier the second time

That night, Jon Jones defeated TKO’s Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. However, this victory literally doesn’t exist anymore and was excluded as a no contest. Why the UFC then decides to continue showing the footage really confuses us. If anything, it should go down as another disqualification.

1 youngest UFC champion ever

While Maycee Barber can come for the record, Jon Jones is still the youngest world champion in UFC history after winning gold at the age of 23, 242 days. It is an achievement that very few at the time thought would be surpassed.

