The story of Aaron Hernandez is really tragic. It is still immensely shocking to hear everything that has happened to him. This was really an NFL player about to take the league by storm, but he would soon throw it away for a life of crime. In a way, it’s still disappointing to think about it today. Although he has become a well-known personality, it is not talked about too often here.

After all that has been discussed so far, this article will cover 15 little-known facts about Aaron Hernandez. These facts will come from his football career as well as from his private life. At the end of the day, it’s pretty obvious that this is a person in sports who will continue to be studied for future generations.

Well, without further delay, let’s start.

15 father died unexpectedly

over the sun

In 2006, Aaron Hernandez’s world was completely shaken when his father suddenly died. This would occur due to complications during his hernia surgery. This would definitely play a major role in Hernandez’s massive behavioral changes, as it was obvious that the trauma she suffered hurt him immensely.

14 Originally committed to UConn

about uconn today

As a freshman at high school, Hernandez decided to get involved in his dream school UConn. This may come as a surprise to many, as he would change his mind in his last year by moving to the University of Florida. It would have been cool to see him play in his home state, but he knew he had to play for a bigger school.

13 college started early

about sports news

After choosing the University of Florida, Hernandez decided to drop out of high school early. This meant that he was able to train with the university soccer team, but he first had to take beginner courses at a local community college. It might have been a bad decision as it took some time to mature before starting.

12 Excellent in basketball

via pinterest

Although Hernandez would eventually become an NFL star, he was also quite the high school basketball player. Indeed, he was so talented that he was a starter and dominated the court. Maybe he could have made it as a professional in this sport if he had only focused on it.

11 Not good with Patriot’s locker room

about USA today

Aaron Hernandez was described by his friends as a very funny guy, but this was not reflected in the changing room of the patriots. Former teammates had found that conflicts were fairly common at Hernández. As a result, he was not close to his teammates and often used to argue with them.

10 Academically fought

over boston globe

One of the main reasons why it wasn’t smart for Hernandez to leave high school was that he was struggling academically. This was largely due to the fact that he was diagnosed with ADS, which of course caused him some difficulties. It didn’t help that he was also extremely social and mainly focused on his athletics.

9 was also a track star

over the Boston globe

In terms of athletics, Hernandez was also a racing star in high school. If you think about it more deeply, it honestly makes a lot of sense, since he was clearly a very fast runner in the NFL. This sport helped him learn skills that would make him a fantastic soccer player.

8 Older brother played college football

about SI

Hernandez’s brother, D.J., was UConn’s star quarterback. The school made a wise decision because he was not only gifted but also helped to attract Aaron to her. Although Aaron would suddenly change his mind, the school must be happy with how well D.J. did for her.

7 cousin looked after him

about women’s health

When Aaron’s father died, he moved in with his cousin Tanya Singleton. You would surely build an immensely close relationship since Aaron found that she was like his real mother. She definitely wanted the best for him. Unfortunately, she died of cancer in 2015.

6 Was High School Sweethearts With Fiance

about oxygen

Hernandez’s fiancé Shayanna Jenkins would play a notable role in his court sessions. During this difficult time, she was remarkably loyal to her husband. What many people may not be aware of is that Shayanna and Aaron were, in fact, high school favorites. So it was really hard to break their bond.

5 4th round draft pick

about SI

When Hernandez was scheduled for the NFL draft, he should be a first choice. In the end, however, he failed until round four, which was quite shocking for many. However, it should be noted that this was due to the well-documented behavioral problems he had in college.

4 Father was a role model and the greatest critic

over boston globe

Dennis Hernandez’s death was particularly difficult for Aaron because his father was his main role model. He constantly urged his son to excel in all aspects of life. However, his desire to help Aaron succeed was sometimes pushed too far, as he was known to be physically violent due to his quick temper.

3 Very tough relationship with the mother

about oxygen

Aaron’s relationship with his mother would be pretty angry after his father’s death, as she would eventually go out with Tanya’s husband. It’s really shocking that his mother steals his cousin’s partner. This would be the main reason why Aaron and Tanja got so close because they shared mutual dissatisfaction with Hernandez’s mother.

2 had a secret apartment

via Boston Magazine

When Hernandez became paranoid after the crimes he had committed, he decided to buy a secret apartment to hide there. This was definitely information that made him even more suspicious. The neighbors said that he was also very distant. I mean, why shouldn’t he want to stay in the manor house pictured above?

1 Requested trade from New England

via abc news

After everything that happened to Hernandez from the field, he would end up calling for a deal from New England, fearing for his own safety. Coach Belichick rejected his wishes because he believed that Hernandez was far too important for the team. As soon as everything became known to the public, this event made a lot more sense for everyone.

