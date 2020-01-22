15 little-known facts about friendship between Post Malone and Justin Bieber

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber and Post Malone are best friends since they made a close bond in 2016, the same year that JB appeared on his buddy album Stoney. Despite their hectic careers, Post and Justin always find time to have fun together, be it at parties with friends, playing video games or playing music together.

Post, one of the most famous rappers in the world, surprised fans when he described Justin as his “brother”. some argued that their bromance was somewhat unexpected. When they were together for the first time, some Bieber fans wondered what the duo could possibly have in common.

In addition to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, Post may be Justin’s closest friend in Hollywood, but what else is there to know about this “crazy duo”? Here are 15 little-known facts you should know.

15 Justin and Post Malones Bromance started in March 2016

Based on what fans gathered, Post Malone’s friendship with Justin Bieber didn’t begin until March 2016, when Justin uploaded a photo of himself with the Texas-born rapper / singer-songwriter to Instagram.

The two seemed to be talking while smoking a cigarette, and the headline read: “Stupid People”. The rest of it was history.

14 Justin personally chose Post Malone as his opening act on tour

When Justin put together his Purpose Tour to support his fourth studio album, he personally chose Post Malone to be his opening act on the North American stage. Post Malone was still thrilled with the success of his song “White Iverson”, so the new business relationship as a touring buddy seemed absolutely sensible.

13 Post Malone thinks Justin Bieber is his brother

Post Malone has often referred to Justin as his brother, although their friendship only blossomed in 2016. It seems that the two have enough in common to call themselves family members. This explains why the two always talk so well about each other in interviews.

12 They don’t talk about their views on religion

After alleging that Bieber canceled his tour to draw his attention to Christ and devote his life to his religion, Post told Rolling Stone (in an insightful interview) that his friend had apparently given his church a whopping $ 10 million. Post described the Bieb Church as “total cult,” adding, “we’re not talking about this stuff.”

11 They share the same sense of humor, which is why they understand each other so well

Fans will have come across a number of silly photos that Post and Bieber have posted on social media. However, when Post playfully choked his buddy in one of the snapshots, some believed that the two had gone too far with their jokes.

Post Malone later issued a statement saying, “He is my big brother and we like to rape ourselves. If we had fought someone would have done something instead of just sitting around while the sibs were being choked . “

10 Justin has strongly supported Post Malone’s career

After the release of Post Malone’s second studio album Beerbongs & Bentleys in August 2018, Justin was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Post Malone on releasing another great record.

“Proud of my brother @PostMalone on his new album,” Justin said in a tweet to his millions of fans, clearly showing his support for his friend’s career.

9 Justin and Post Malone were on the road at Coachella 2018

In 2018, when Bieber was taking a break from the music, the two decided to hit Coachella with some of their friends, and it goes without saying that the two had a great party while enjoying some of the band’s greatest songs Year.

Justin was also in tow to get mail on stage and perform at the festival during his set. The Biebs watched from the crowd.

8 Justin made his first appearance at a post-malone concert since his tour was canceled

On June 29, 2018, Justin made his first live appearance after canceling his tour when he was on stage with Post Malone at his Hollywood Bowl concert. The two stars sang their collaboration “Deja Vu”. Before I left the stage, I heard JB say: “I love you with all my heart … I’m looking for him. Everyone gives it up for Post Malone!”

7 Post Malone decided to be the flower boy at Justin’s wedding

After Justin asked the question (asking Hailey Baldwin to marry him in the summer of 2018), Post Malone made it clear that he wanted to play a role in the couple’s wedding and informed TMZ that he was open to a number of positions be. “I’ll be the flower boy – is that one thing?” He joked.

6 Both are signed by the Universal Music Group

Swiss Post signed an important record deal with Republic Records in summer 2015. This was followed by the release of his song “White Iverson”, which took the charts by storm worldwide.

Republic Records is part of the Universal Music Group, which includes Def Jam, the label Justin has signed for throughout his career.

5 Post Malone plans to throw Justin a bachelor party after Justin Hailey suggested Baldwin

While it is unclear whether this happened or not, Post Malone emphasized that he would throw Justin a bachelor party before Bieber tied the knot with Hailey. “We’re going to fish a bit, we’re going to hang out a bit,” he revealed after being asked to work out what the party would involve.

4 Your friendship is revered by millions on Instagram

Fans love the friendship between Post Malone and Justin Bieber. Even if her photos have left some worried in the past (Justin seems to grab mail by the neck and Post does something similar to Bieber), the two are the best buddies. Both consider it nothing more than innocent gaming behavior.

3 You have worked together in the past

Post Malone was lucky enough to work with Justin on his debut album entitled Stoney. The song is called “Deja Vu” and was released on September 6th. It has been chartered in the US, UK, New Zealand and Scotland and has sold well over 1.5 million copies.

2 Post Malone is one of Justin’s closest friends in Hollywood

Justin Bieber is not as famous these days as it used to be. A few years ago, it wasn’t uncommon to see JB with Kardashians, Jenners, Lil Za, and Lil Twist. These days Justin seems to have narrowed his circle of friends to people with whom he has a real bond.

1 They often exchange compliments with each other

When Post Malone was on the H3H3 podcast in June 2017, Justin called to chat with his buddy for a minute. Each told the other that he had “the best smile in the game”. It was more of a coincidence, but seeing Justin have time to call and show his love of posting on a podcast shows that he really appreciates him.

