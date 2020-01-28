15 Little-known facts about the couple

Romances from May to December are criticized, but many couples get them going, including Alec and Hilaria. Alec Baldwin is Baldwin’s oldest and most famous brother. He is part of a family of actors. Alec is successful on the big and small screens, and he has had remarkable roles in the television shows Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. He has also appeared in many popular films, including Beetlejuice, Boss Baby, Working Girl, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Departed.

After his divorce from Batman and 8-mile actress Kim Basinger in 2002, many thought the comedic star would remain a bachelor. All that changed when he met Hilaria Thomas, who is an actress, dancer and yoga enthusiast. Hilaria is now known as Hilaria Baldwin and she is the co-founder of Yoga Vida. She has her own wellness book, The Living Clearly Method: 5 principles for a healthy body, a healthy mind and a joyful life.

In terms of their busy lives, they are clearly very motivated people who strive for personal and professional success. In addition, they attach great importance to enjoying life with their four children and spend time with Ireland, the adult daughter of Alec from his previous marriage.

A quick look at their instagrams shows that the family and their romantic relationship are a major focus for Alec and Hilaria. Here are 15 little-known facts about the Hollywood super couple.

15 How they met is from a Hollywood film

Sometimes people meet through friends; Another time is like the beginning of a rom com film, and that was the case with Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

To celebrate their anniversary, Baldwin told the story of their first meeting on Instagram: “8 years ago, I hiked to Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place on an unusually warm February evening. My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and when I turned left I saw a woman who was going to change my life. Quite. 8 years today. Thanks for everything you gave me. You are a gift. “

Hilaria confirmed this story, adding that Alec is as fluid in real life as it is on the big screen. She said, “I was standing near the door with my friends when he came up to me, took my hand and said,” I need to know you. “” You have to know me? “, She answered shortly before Alec gave her his card.

14 your first kiss

When they first met, Alec was slow … so slow that Hilaria wasn’t sure how he felt about her and whether it was a friendship or a new romance. She said, “He didn’t kiss me for six weeks! He shook my hand for six weeks. We have the most romantic dinner, and after that he took me home and shook my hand.” My friends called me and said, “Anything else?” And I said, “No, no, no.”

13 opposites attract

Given the age difference between the 26-year-old couple, many wondered if they had enough in common to cover the distance. The age difference is a facet of their relationship that Hilaria has never particularly disturbed.

She said, “I didn’t really think much about it because we are so different. Everyone commented on our age difference and he’s big and I’m not someone who watches TV. So he’s someone who isn’t in my world is – not someone I really need to think about. “

12 When they moved in together

While things started slowly, it didn’t take long for the fireworks to start. Hilaria says their relationship has developed rapidly beyond the first six weeks. She says, “After five months in our relationship, we got an apartment together. Then we talked about getting married. Then he suggested. Then we got married. Now we have a child, so everything went pretty quickly!”

11 Your relationship with Ireland

Establishing a relationship with a man who has a daughter from a previous marriage can be challenging. Hilaria’s casual approach to being a stepmother seems to have worked since Hilaria and Alec’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, have built a close relationship.

Hilaria said about Ireland: “I never expect her to be someone other than herself. As someone who loves her, my job was not to get in and take over … but to respect what was in the first 15 years of her life, and then becoming part of it in a way that works for everyone. “

10 The proposal

Alec and Hilaria made a covenant on June 29, 2012 in the basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. While Baldwin had openly voted about his reservations about marriage because of his divorce from Kim Basinger, he changed his mind when he met Hilaria.

He said: “I have been dating a lot of people since my divorce and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do. I think I have thought too much about it. I was not really willing to take that risk and act until I met Hilaria. “

Have 9 children later in life

Alec is the father of four young children, at an age when most men become grandparents. He and Hilaria ensure that family responsibilities are reconciled (and celebrity money is unlikely to hurt when it comes to reducing workload). Alec is determined to be an active parent with his large brood.

8 Let your mixed family work

Many people have criticized Hilaria for not mentioning Ireland and her biological children in interviews and social media posts.

Hilaria is no nonsense and responded directly to the criticism. She said, “Sometimes she’s not in my language about my biological children. Because I didn’t give birth and I never want to disregard the fact that she has a wonderful mother. But that’s never going to stop how much I love her I need her in my life and I think she is one of the best things that have ever happened to me. “

7 Deal with loss together

It was important for Hilaria to speak openly about her pregnancies and miscarriages. She helped create a space where other women could feel comfortable with their own losses.

Hilaria had two miscarriages in 2019. She wrote on Instagram: “There was no heartbeat on my scan today … so it is over … but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats here. I am surrounded by such a love and I feel so happy. I thank you all for listening, supporting and sharing your own personal stories. “

After the second miscarriage, Today reported on Hilaria’s message: “We want you to know that we’re not feeling well right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies – and we will never lose sight of that.”

6 Put your future goals on the table

Despite a big loss in 2019, Alec is optimistic to continue expanding the family. During a gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Alec said to Extra: “We’ll have a new one, just not now. It’s a matter of time … It was a surprise.”

Hopefully another healthy family member will bring them in 2020.

5 Play nicely with Kim Basinger

If you are a parent, building a good working relationship between parents and step-parents is the key to a peaceful and communicative life. Hilaria has only good things to say about her husband’s ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria appreciates and respects Ireland’s position in her family and wants the consent of Ireland … and Ireland’s mother Kim.

Hilaria said: “She has a good mother, whom I have great respect for … and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: If my children ever had a stepmother, I would want her to make me number one When I met Ireland, I said to Alec, “If she’s not okay with our relationship, I can’t go on. The family comes first and she had to be okay with me. We never had an argument or a bad moment.” I neither with her mother. “

4 The step mom bear

Over the years, Hilaria and Ireland have had a close relationship. Hilaria wants to protect Ireland just like birth parents want to protect their adult children.

Hilaria said, “I love my stepdaughter just as much as I love my biological children and become a motherly lioness when I see comments that suggest otherwise. Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one that is grown up. I think mine Relationship with her was so successful because I never tried to get in as her mother. “

3 How Hilaria developed Alec’s parenting

Working in a team is part of parenthood, Alec and Hilaria are on one side. Hilaria told Mom.com about Alec’s commitment to parenting: “He’s a good father, a very good father. I don’t think you will ever know what they will be like until you experience it. Everyone says,” Oh yes, Sure. I’ll be with you and I’ll change diapers and do all these things. “And you’re always worried about being alone with your child at 2am and your husband snoring. But no, (Alecs) really great. He wakes up with me every time she wakes up. He’s cute. “

2 Make 2020 an unforgettable year

To celebrate the coming of a new decade, the Baldwin family visited a place near and nearby. It was the place where Alec Hilaria made an application. In memory of this moment, Hilaria wrote with a photo that was shared on Instagram: “Happy 2020. Alec and I got engaged at the lighthouse directly behind us. See what life has brought us. “

1 Learn from each other

Hilaria and Alec worked hard to master a particularly challenging year 2019 and to be successful as an active, happy and supportive family. Hilaria says her relationship has been strengthened by her loss. Alec said they would remain a close unit and added, “If we were closer … I would be sewn to them.”

