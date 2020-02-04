15 little things every Ford F-150 owner should know about

When the history books are written, there is a collection series that turns out to be the best. For four decades, the F-Series has not only been the best-selling van, but has also been the best-selling overall car in the USA for almost as long. It is an extremely impressive car, especially the F-150. The Raptor is amazing inside and out. It offers an incredible off-road experience, and it doesn’t hurt that it looks dashing.

Although millions of people around the world are proud owners of the F-150, there are many who don’t know everything about the car. Nobody can blame them since the car has been around for so long, but there are some facts about the F-150 that are extremely fascinating and may make owners even more proud to own one of the largest trucks produced. Here are little details every Ford F-150 should know.

15 F-Series was the original Monster Truck

Bob Chandler was responsible for the original Bigfoot when he modified an F-250 in 1974. When rolling around in 1979, the modifications to the truck were so impressive and wide that it eventually became known as the first monster truck. Since then, some owners have converted their F-150 into monster trucks.

14 Ferrari built an F1 car called F-150 60 years after Ford built F1

Let’s call it coincidence or not, but that’s exactly what happened. It seemed like a nice gesture for Ferrari to name one of its cars after the best-selling pickup, but Ford didn’t appreciate it. According to Wheels 24, Ford sued Ferrari for using the F-150 name.

13 There is a Lego commemorative model

The F-150 had such an impact on the market that Lego could not resist going into the action. Since small children cannot have the standard model, they can settle for the next best. The Lego Raptor comes with a chassis and a trailer to carry the A model.

12 It is the fastest production truck in the world

Not only auto experts believe that the Ford SVT F-150 Lightning was the fastest truck, but also Guinness. In 2003, Guinness World Book of Records awarded the Ford SVT F-150 Lightning the title of the fastest truck in the world after it reached a top speed of 200 km / h in Ford’s fast lane in Arizona.

11 There was a big recall of new models

It’s not uncommon for major automakers to recall their vehicles. Car manufacturers like Toyota and Chevrolet have had their share. One of the big recalls concerned the 2019-2020 models, in which a part was not properly secured, preventing braking and stalling the engine and catching fire.

10 It was possible to order with the camper switched on in the mid-1960s

Over the decades, Ford has produced several special F-150 editions and improved the design. In the mid-1960s, campers became increasingly popular on the market. According to the thrillist, Ford was the first to offer extra strong suspension to handle the extra weight of the RV.

9 The official debut was in 1975

The F-series was launched in 1948. What started as F1 developed to F8. It wasn’t until 1975 that the F-150 officially came on the market and changed the automotive industry forever. Until this year, models like the F-100 and the F-250 were available to fill the gap.

8 The same rear fenders for 26 years

Some things take a while to change, especially when it comes to automobiles. This definitely happened with the rear fenders that Ford featured in the F-series on the narrow “step side” bed. It remained almost unchanged for all models from 1953 to 1979. Better late than never.

7 The Dearborn truck assembly plant in Dearborn delivers a new F-150 every 52 seconds

Given the fact that millions of F-150 trucks have been sold over the decades, it’s no surprise that Ford has been under pressure from mass production. The car manufacturer’s production is so large that a new F-150 is produced every 52 seconds. That results in over 30,000 trucks per month.

6 It contained quite a few Easter eggs

What fun is it when you know all the features and specifications that the latest model will offer? Well, Ford released a couple of Easter eggs along the way. Some of them have a massage chair in the driver and front passenger seats, not to mention the 360-degree camera, which creates a complete picture of the vehicle.

5 SVT flash takes 5.2 seconds to reach 0 to 60 MPH

Who said pick-ups are all about moving heavy cargo? Well, Ford has proven that you can have someone who delivers a lot of power. Guinness crowned the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning the fastest truck because of its top speed, but the pickup also only took 5.2 seconds to reach 0 to 60 mph.

4 Sam Walton, owner of Walmart, drove a 1979 model

Millions of people have made the F-150 their daily driver. Despite being a billionaire, Sam Walton drove his F-150 in 1979 until he died. The truck became an icon and ended up at the Walmart Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas. It is one of the most famous trucks in the world.

3 The 2018 model weighed 700 pounds less than the previous model

Ford is always looking for ways to improve its models to stay ahead and ensure the F-Series remains the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. According to Bentonville Ford, a 2018 model weighed 700 pounds less than the previous model, the space age aluminum alloy in the body parts and other components.

2 Unibody was the worst design

Ford is always trying to reinvent the wheel to make sure its pickups are pioneers. It was in 1961 that Ford came out with a unibody design that made the cab and truck bed one piece. Design problems emerged when the drivers loaded a heavy load. The doors opened and sometimes didn’t.

1 The Hennessey Motorsports F-150 costs $ 349,000

Although the F-150 is an affordable pickup, there is a version that comes out of most people’s budgets. It’s called Hennessey Motorsport F-150 VelociRaptor 6×6. It is based on the 2017-2018 F-150 and has a base price of $ 349,000. The engine has more than 600 HP.

