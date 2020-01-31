15 Londoners in the capital say they would move if they had money

We all probably have dream places in which we would like to live.

If you’re a Londoner from start to finish, you probably can’t imagine living anywhere else, right?

But even if it does, you have to dream of where you would like to live in London if you had all the money in the world.

Reddit users certainly did.

Here are 15 places where they say they would like to live if they had the chance.

There are amazing apartments in Barbican and it’s super central

1. An apartment in the Barbacane

Barbican is right in the heart of the city, so we’re not surprised that it’s on the list. The station itself is on the Metropolitan, Hammersmith and City and Circle lines, so it is well connected. And these apartments have an incredible view.

2. A house in Bloomsbury

Want to jump on Oxford Street? Maybe a reading from the British Museum? An easy evening in Soho? Bloomsbury is at the heart of everything that happens in London.

3. Greenwich, near Cutty Sark

Greenwich is like its own place in London. It’s always easy to get to where you want, but you can also find all the entertainment you need on your doorstep. There are great shops, restaurants and bars, a market, historic places like the Cutty Sark and other museums, the beautiful park and the observatory, plus it’s right on the river.

4. Hampstead

Hampstead itself is so picturesque and pretty. There are lots of independent shops in the restaurants. Then, whenever the weather behaves, you can head to the moor and even swim in the lido.

5. Quays of St Katherine

One of London’s best kept secrets, St Katherine’s Docks is, again, very close to the center, between the Tower of London and Wapping, but there are beautiful apartments along the river. In addition, East London is fascinating, you will never run out of places to explore.

Greenwich is beautiful, rain or shine

6. Marylebone, the meows

Say hello to super expensive stores and fancy restaurants, you would definitely need a lot of spare money to live here. But if you have it, you will constantly feel like some sort of celebrity living the big life.

7. Barnsbury

Barnsbury is north of London, fairly close to Angel, Camden, King’s Cross and Highbury & Islington. It’s not often crazy, but it’s just a fairly quiet, residential place with excellent transport links and decent amenities.

8. A flashy carpet in Chelsea, near Sloane Square

This person clearly likes the idea of ​​a luxurious life. Think brunches, concerts at Cadogan Hall, and shopping in high-end stores.

9. Holland Park

Holland Park is another great London secret that people often forget because it is close to Hyde Park. The roads around Holland Park are among the richest in the whole capital, so we understand why it was someone’s list,

10. Chiswick

Chiswick is slightly further away than some places on this list, this is where you go if you want a little quieter but still easy access to central London. Lots of families live there like its leafy trees and have fantastic schools. It is also quite close to Heathrow, so you can easily fly away on vacation.

Some would like to be near the chic Sloane place

11. Camberwell

You’ll want to go to Camberwell if you want to be close to central London, but also great pubs, parks, sports options, dining options and an excellent library on your doorstep.

12. Islington squares

The houses in some of these Islington squares are super large, you might feel like royalty if you live there. Islington has become very trendy with its cafes, restaurants and pubs, and you have big selling points like Regent’s Canal and Sadler’s Wells.

13. Richmond

This list would not be complete without Richmond. A deer park, an incredible high street, lots of green spaces, the river and excellent transport links, it’s really the best of both worlds.

14. The Shard penthouses

Some people have decided to be a bit silly with their suggestions. I mean, pretty well, it would be amazing to say that you lived in the Shard. But are these apartments even on sale? And could you afford them even if you had all the money in the world?

15. Buckingham Palace

Think someone already lives there.

