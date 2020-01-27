15 miracle characters powerful enough to defeat Thanos

Although Thanos was ultimately defeated in Endgame, our beloved film heroes had a hard time defeating The Mad Titan. Your victory was not really a victory because we still lost some great heroes in the process. Besides, if the films had followed the comics more closely, Thanos could have been defeated much faster than he. But where’s the fun in that?

In today’s list, we’re going to look at 15 different Marvel characters that could easily bring Thanos to his knees. Although most of these guys haven’t been seen in the movies yet, their skills are known to Marvel fans everywhere. Hopefully filmmakers think the next time planet Earth and its people are in danger of visiting some of these unlikely heroes …

15 Thanos would not be up to the Living Tribunal

The Living Tribunal is without a doubt one of the most powerful characters in Marvel. His job is to protect the entire multiverse, and he could basically snatch Thanos out of the way (we know that’s Mad Titan’s train). However, there is a possibility that The Living Tribunal will refuse to destroy Thanos because both believe in balance.

14 Thanos’ powers would never work on Silver Surfer

With a Silver Surfer film in progress, we may soon be able to witness his skills on the big screen. However, it is a little late. If Silver Surfer had been led around in the MCU earlier, he could have easily eliminated Thanos and maybe even saved Tony Stark.

13 Dormammu could be liberated from Thanos in a hundred different ways

As we know from Doctor Strange’s film, Dormammu cannot be defeated. He is basically an almighty God who can create and take life as he pleases. Even though Doctor Strange has limited him to his own dimension, if Thanos were looking for Dormammu, it would be the last thing he ever did.

12 Thanos could never endure Vulcan’s heat

For the unknown, Vulcan is actually Cyclops’ younger brother. Talk about powerful family genes! Vulcan has the ability to control all forms of energy. Not only could he use electricity or even heat to conquer Thanos, but he would most likely be able to control Thanos’ entire being.

11 Franklin Richards is small but strong enough to take on Thanos

Franklin Richards is the extremely powerful son of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman. He may not be everyone’s favorite character, but his power is undeniable. Considered one of the strongest mutants of all time, Richards could easily use his cosmic skills to end the reign of the Mad Titan. Let’s not forget, the child has built a pocket-sized universe …

10 The beyond is beyond the power to defeat Thanos

With his Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos could perhaps hold out a few minutes in the fight against the hereafter. However, any Marvel fan out there would agree that Thanos would be defeated in the end. There are a lot of puzzles about the origins and powers of The Beyonder, but one thing is certain … Thanos wouldn’t stand a chance.

9 Jean Gray could definitely beat Thanos and look great while doing so

We have all seen Jean Gray’s creepy powers, whether in comics or in films. The mutant is an absolute beast, although admittedly it is a kind of loose cannon. With her power to control all matter and time, Thanos really couldn’t keep up with her. Where was she in endgame ?!

8 Forget Thanos, Molecule You would win against everyone!

Given that Molecule Man has the power to control all matter at the molecular level, there is no question whether he could defeat Thanos or not. With the slightest ease, Molecule Man Thanos could turn into a heap of ashes or turn him into a mere cockroach.

7 Maybe not Dave Bautista, but Comic Drax could definitely defeat Thanos

Drax the Destroyer from the MCU and the one featured in the Marvel comics are two completely different characters. While Dave Bautista is one of the best parts of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, there is no way he can face Thanos and tell the story live. That being said, Drax was created in the comics for the sole purpose of eliminating such bad guys.

6 Squirrel girl is too smart for Thanos

It may be hard to believe for anyone who hasn’t read the comics, but squirrel girl is one of the greatest heroes out there. Sure, she’s small and her strength is literally communicating with squirrels, but the nut-loving heroine has already proven she can defeat Thanos. Not only that, she also defeated doctors like Doctor Doom, Galactus and Wolverine.

5 Galactus would like to devour Thanos and the planet he is on

Galactus is known as the oldest living thing in the entire Marvel universe. However, he would not use his age as a power against Thanos. Oh no, Galactus feeds on devouring entire planets. That being said, he could literally eat a bad guy like Thanos for breakfast. Well, it deserves a movie!

4 As Sentry or The Void, this guy would easily win against Thanos

Sentry basically has the same powers as DC’s Superman. However, when this hero turns into Sentry, he also unleashes his evil dark side known as The Void. Both his hero and villain characters were able to wipe the floor with Thanos. Still, it’s best if we keep the void out of the picture …

3 Thanos loves Lady Death, but he wouldn’t be up to her

Lady Death is not a Marvel figure that is shown around very often. It is literally the embodiment of death. For some reason, The Mad Titan is completely obsessed with her. While she prefers to play hard, Thanos just longs for her. Since she can take life at will, it is obvious that she could defeat Thanos.

2 Matthew Malloy is unstoppable

Comics fans will remember that Matthew Malloy single-handedly eliminated the entire S.H.I.E.L.D crew and all X-Men. That being said, it stands to reason that the Thanos type could easily be eliminated. Malloy has just about every mutated power, so there really is no power to defeat him.

1 Legion could take control of Thanos’ thoughts

Legion is actually the biological son of Professor X. Obviously the child had to be born with such a father with some pretty crazy skills. He is classified as an omega-level mutant and has the power to change reality and control the mind who he wants. Needless to say, Thanos can’t keep up.

