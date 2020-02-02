15 modifications that ruin the value of your sports car

Many remember this quote from the fictional character Uncle Ben in Spider-Man: “Great power comes with great responsibility.” We would also add that great power is associated with great costs. Besides a house, a car is the biggest purchase a person will ever make in his life. Even more costs when it comes to a sports car.

A beautiful sports car can be a source of amusement for its owner and a source of envy among its friends. With more time and money, aftermarket upgrades can improve the sportiness and look of your car. There is a wealth of knowledge that leads enthusiasts to mods that improve performance without destroying the resale value. On the other hand, others have gotten off the beaten track and have lost the value of their hard-earned investment. Let’s look at 15 mods that will ruin your sports car.

Cut off 15 feathers

Most car enthusiasts agree that a sporty car must have good posture. If a car does not stand correctly at the factory, a change is necessary. Instead of spending the money on lowering the springs or a good set of coilovers, some car owners simply cut their springs. This is a bad idea, which can damage other suspension components, cause constant discomfort, and can even be quite dangerous.

14 large wings

Nothing says fast car like a giant wing, does it? Contrary to what the inner 12-year-old could say, this ideology is flawed. Rear spoilers are said to increase downforce, which is particularly advantageous at high speeds. We’re talking more about the high-speed Porsche 911 GT3 RS and not about your friend’s battered Honda Accord. In fact, large rear spoilers on an FWD car increase understeer! Not cool, brother.

13 body kits

Everyone wants their car to be the best. You want to stand out from everyone. One way to get there is to install your own body kit. This way, everyone knows it’s you when you drive down the street. Body kits make driving feel even sportier. Unfortunately, few can improve the aerodynamic benefits of the original design. Many body kits reduce the efficiency and thus the value of a sports car.

12 spinners

There are so many things we love from the 2000s, but wheel spinners are not one of them. Spinners exploded and died out in no time. It is true, the illusion that the wheels of a car are moving in the red light is fascinating. This does not mean that it has any place on a sports car. Let sports cars be sports cars. Leave the cheap spinners to the Lowriders and Lincoln Navigators.

11 Too many stickers

We all want to express ourselves in our own way. Is there anything better than cheap stickers with a small message? The special thing about stickers is that they usually cost almost nothing, so it’s easy to get lots of them. You can put them anywhere, e.g. B. on a laptop, in a garage or on a car window. This R33 skyline shows that too much good is indeed a very bad thing.

10 Turbo Whistler

Maybe you’ve heard of them, or maybe you haven’t. A turbo whistle is a small device that you can attach to the exhaust of a car. When the car is turned, the whistle simulates the sound of a turbo coil. Many were caught installing them in their naturally aspirated sports cars. This really detracts from the beauty of these motors in exchange for a stripped turbo coil.

9 butterfly doors

Let’s be clear, butterfly doors are cool. They’re great when you sit on a Lamborghini or a Ferrari because they fit the theme of the car. Many have tried to implement this status symbol in their “less beautiful” sports cars. While you might get a thumbs up from a select group, these aftermarket applications have many functional problems. The end result is sticky at best.

8 rattle can paint

The first thing anyone notices about a car is the paint job. For better or for worse. The car in the photo looks terrible and is clearly the result of painting with spray cans. There’s a reason paint jobs cost thousands of dollars. Every decent car worth seeing should be properly painted. Painting work that is not carried out correctly can also reduce the value of a beautiful sports car by several thousand.

7 fake badges

Nothing says counterfeiting like fake car badges. We think we’re seeing a simple Jane Mustang with a horribly off-center Cobra badge. It’s even worse if the owner really believes that he actually has a Cobra Mustang.

Another common sight is Honda Civic practically every year with a fake Type R badge on the trunk. It is better to accept the car you have than to try to climb to the highest level with a badge made in China.

6 lift kits

4 Wheeling has the following. What do a four-wheel drive and a sports car have in common? Not much. Not much at all. This didn’t stop enthusiasts from installing lift kits in their RWD Supras, Miatas, or other sports cars to cause a stir. This modification contradicts every design aspect that the engineers incorporate into these sports cars. At the end of the day, we say “everyone’s own”.

5 cheap tires

Many believe that all tires are the same. However, tire technology has come a long way in the past 50 years.

Take the Bugatti Chiron for example. In a recent test, a speed of over 300 miles per hour was achieved, which is mainly due to the newly developed Michelin tires. If a sports car has the wrong or cheap tires, it can affect the performance of the vehicle or even cause a serious accident. For this reason, each vehicle has different recommended tires depending on the use.

4 lower light

Thanks to NFS Underground and 2 Fast 2 Furious, Underglow became widespread. These publications made it look cool to give a sports car a backlight. Who doesn’t like beautiful lights? In the real world, raised trucks, motorcycles, and broken Chrysler 300s appear to be more under-lit. A sports car doesn’t exactly fit into these categories.

3 Cut off the silencer

Fast cars make loud noises, don’t they? That’s not always true. Sometimes slow cars also make loud noises. Many with decent sports cars have resorted to shortening their mufflers to achieve the “fast car = loud noise” effect. The sad truth is that this mod lowers vehicle value.

A lot of research is also done to make a proper exhaust. When properly designed, this can increase the performance of a sports car. Cutting off the muffler is only enough to annoy your neighbors.

2 sticky air scoops

The engine of a sports car can reach glowing temperatures. High-quality sports cars have special channels that direct the air to cool the engine. It’s a great feature and we could say that air ducts are one of the pointers for a fast car. Many who cannot afford an expensive sports car use self-adhesive bonnet blades to see the part. This change would make it very difficult to be respected at a car show. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

1 painted interior

Nowadays there is a selected number of vehicles, the interior of which is color-coordinated at the factory. Most cars these days, however, don’t have colorful interiors. The usual options are black, gray or brown tones. That didn’t stop enthusiasts from breaking out the paint and spraying it away. Many amateur applications have contaminated their interior with overspray and destroyed the resale value of their car. More beautiful examples are sticky at best.

