15 most unique cars from normal car companies

Car manufacturers sometimes have crazy ideas. Of course, this can either be a great vehicle or a complete flop. Over the years, many common automakers have launched cars that we never expected from them, such as the Aston Martin Cygnet or the Lamborghini LM002, a car that could be fitted from the boat with a V12 engine from the factory.

As mentioned earlier, some strange ideas turn into complete flops, such as the Renault Avantime – a strange minivan coupe that has only been sold 24,000 times. Today, we’ve put together a list of 15 unique cars, but we’ve only focused on popular everyday brands like Lexus, Honda, BMW, and more that you’re definitely familiar with.

However, we are betting that there are many cars on this list that you didn’t even know existed. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

15 Aston Martin Cygnet

When you think of Aston Martin, you instantly associate the brand with powerful super sports cars. So the British automaker’s release of the Cygnet was completely different. It was manufactured to cover fleet emissions in the European Union, but was only discontinued two years after its publication.

14 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

SUVs are hype these days, but no one expected Rolls-Royce to celebrate with them. So the release of the Cullinan was a big surprise in the car world. It is a massive luxury vehicle equipped with a 6.7 liter V12 engine. Despite its size, it is super fast.

13 Lexus LF-A

Lexus isn’t exactly known for making supercars, so the LF-A was a real surprise in the auto industry. It caught the attention of car enthusiasts; A 4.3-liter V10 engine with 650 hp and a six-speed automatic transmission is hidden under the bonnet.

12 Honda NSX

When Japanese automakers launched the NSX in 1989, it almost seemed too good to be true. Basically, the NSX does as well as a Ferrari, but of course at an affordable price. They first launched it on a 3.0-liter V6 before adding even more power with a 3.2-liter V6 that can deliver 290 horsepower.

11 Lamborghini LM002

Have you ever seen this “car”? It’s a mix of an SUV and a pickup, as it has four doors with a bed in the back. This was the Italian automaker’s attempt to enter the SUV market, and if 400 horsepower isn’t enough for you, the factory could upgrade it to a racing boat V12 engine.

10 BMW i3

The BMW i3 is not exactly a typical BMW. German automakers are known for their goal of building clean vehicles, but the i3 was still a strange one. It’s a cute little hybrid with great technology and lively performance, and it’s usually seen in big cities.

9 GMC cyclone

We’re not sure whose idea it was to turn a Chevrolet S10 into an absolute monster, but we welcome it. With its 4.3-liter turbo engine and the four-speed automatic transmission of the legendary Corvette, this beast was even faster than Ferraris at the time!

8 Chevrolet SSR

The Chevrolet SSR was really one of the strangest vehicle releases from Chevrolet, one of the most popular brands in the world. In the mid-2000s, the world went crazy, and the good people at Chevy decided to make a two-seater convertible inspired by the 1950s. No wonder they only sold 24,000 pieces.

7 Renault Avantime

After the success of the escape, the French automakers decided to branch out a little and created this strange minivan coupe, the Renault Avantime. The design was anything but appealing and nobody really cared about it. That’s why Renault discontinued it just two years after its release.

6 Cadillac Cyclone from 1959

The Cadillac Cyclone from 1959 was really ahead of its time. It has a very unique design as it looks like a car that is also a spaceship and can take off every second. There were two massive sensors on the front, warning the driver of an accident, and the car could even brake by itself.

5 BMW Isetta

The BMW Isetta, first published in 1953, is a very unusual vehicle. This sparkling car has a front door that opens to the steering wheel – a concept that has never been seen before. However, it became popular because it achieved the best fuel efficiency for any car at the time.

4 Audi R8

You may not think the Audi R8 should be on this list, but that’s probably because you’ve gotten used to it now. When it was first released, people not only expected that Audi would not build a super sports car, but also that it would never be so great. There is also no exorbitant price for such a powerful vehicle.

3 Range Rover Evoque convertible

The Range Rover Evoque was quite a hit for British automakers, and they decided, “Why not take off the roof?” And so the first Range Rover Cabriolet was born. It’s the only convertible luxury SUV on the market right now, but it’s still not a very popular choice.

2 Volkswagen Beetles

The Volkswagen Beetle is probably the most famous car in the world. It has a cute, quirky design that appeals primarily to women, but unfortunately its future is questionable as sales are falling rapidly. But even if it is no longer manufactured, it will always be remembered as a cult car.

1 1996 Suzuki X90

The Suzuki X90 is one of the craziest mixes for a car, as it’s supposed to be a two-door coupe, an SUV, and a convertible at the same time. Have you ever seen these Red Bull advertising cars with the massive can in the back? These are the cars they used! However, they were discontinued in 2017.

