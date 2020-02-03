Muscle cars are one of the most important pillars of the automotive industry today. Since they became more popular in the 1960s, every car enthusiast and non-enthusiast can name some great muscle cars. Over the years, the muscle car industry has seen many ups and downs as well as many challenges and successes. Success in the 1960s was followed by the 1970s and its restrictive emissions and fuel saving laws. On the other hand, muscle cars won, which were on the advance in the 1980s until today.

With so much time in the market, muscle cars have changed, some from bad to good and some from good to bad. And although there have been many ways in which muscle cars have outperformed other cars, some of them have met even the least of requirements … including speed. Here are the 15 muscle cars that fail on the racetrack.

15 Oldsmobile Starfire GT

One of the many victims of the cruel 1970s is the Oldsmobile brand. In a desperate attempt to restore the brand name, Oldsmobile launched the Starfire GT, which was actually a disguised Starfire hatchback. The GT had nothing new to offer, except for external optimizations and slightly better driving dynamics.

14 1974 Pontiac GTO

The Pontiac GTO was a beloved muscle car, and fans were disappointed that it went under as an option on the 1974 Pontiac Ventura. The Ventura was small and affordable, but the GTO equipment was not the focus of the development and was therefore overshadowed by the Ventura.

13 AMC Pacer X

The AMC Pacer X was AMC’s attempt to impact the performance car market. The Pacer was already a successful compact car, and the X was a step further with a 4.6-liter in-line six engine and an output of 150 hp. The Pacer X performed well compared to other muscles in the late 1970s.

12 1978-79 Oldsmobile 442

The Oldsmobile 442 was very popular in the late 1960s with an then advanced 400 cubic inch engine, a four cylinder carburetor and a double exhaust. After the rise of the Big Block engines, the 442 changed from the inside, but remained a name. Unfortunately, the 442s made in the mid-1970s never met the previous 442 standards.

11 Pontiac Sunbird formula

Pontiac took the moderately popular Sunbird hatchback and gave it a V8 engine option, the Pontiac Sunbird Formula. The 305 V8 engine produced 165 horsepower, which was just enough to get the label of a muscle car, although it could not deliver a unique performance.

10 Ford Mustang King Cobra

The Mustang II isn’t exactly a favorite for many car enthusiasts, but we can certainly call it a rescue of the Mustang from the tsunami wave of regulations that passed the 1970s. The King Cobra had a 5 liter V8 engine that only produced 140 horsepower and its main attraction was its striking exterior.

9 AMC Spirit AMX

The AMC Spirit AMX produced between 1978 and 1980 was a powerful, compact muscle car. It had a 304 V8 engine and rear-wheel drive that didn’t really appeal to fans until they found out that it was available with a manual transmission. The Spirit AMX offered a good package for its price.

8 Plymouth Volare Road Runner

The Volare had great potential as a muscle car in 1976. Similar to Dodge Aspen, the Volare had fun rear-wheel drive and dynamic handling features, but the Volare Road Runner towered over it with a powerful 316 V8 engine that produced 160 horsepower. It also had an attractive exterior design.

7 Chevrolet Vega Cosworth

The Chevrolet Vega Cosworth also had its potential shaken by the cruelty of muscle cars in the 1970s. The Cosworth was equipped with a 2-liter, 4-cylinder engine that produced 110 hp. It also looked great, which could have made up for its matte performance, which lacked both strength and speed.

6 AMC Gremlin GT

Many people claim that the Gremlin has been responsible for helping AMC through the difficult times of the recession since it was announced in 1970. Over the years, the 1977 Gremlin was equipped with a 304 V8 engine that developed 120 hp. However, satisfactory performance has still not been achieved.

5 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Turbo

The Trans Am Turbo was introduced at the end of 1979 as one of the first Pontiac models with turbocharger engines. The turbo had a 301 V8 engine paired with a Garrett turbocharger. It had sufficient power from 200 to 210 horsepower and high torque at 340 lb ft.

4 1975 Plymouth Fury Roadrunner

Plymouth often uses the Roadrunner nameplate for its powerful muscle cars. Hoping to revise the Fury line, Plymouth offered the Roadrunner as a trim option for muscle cars. The Fury Roadrunner had a 440 V8 engine that produced 260 hp, but it accelerated from 0 to 60 in over 8 seconds.

3 1977 Chevrolet Camaro Z / 28

The Camaro Z / 28 is a good car for the conditions of the 1970s, although it wasn’t very fast either. It was released in 1977 and had a 350 V8 engine with 170 hp and an attractive exterior design. However, the Z / 28 always lived in the shadow of older, more powerful Camaros.

2 1983 Dodge Charger

We all know and love today’s Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers, but that wasn’t always the case with the Charger. The Charger was originally offered as an equipment option for the 1981 Dodge Omni, and fans were pleased to see it get another chance in 1983 as a separate model, although it wasn’t as impressive.

1 1974 Mercury Cougar

Mercury tried to market the 3rd generation of the Cougar as a muscle car, but many fans weren’t convinced, especially after learning that it was no longer based on the Mustang. The Cougar was great if you were expecting a luxurious experience, but its 460 V8 and 220 horsepower didn’t meet the standards of a muscle car.

