15-must-see-concerts-in-boston-this-march

An announced pop sensation that tops their first TD Garden show and a Boston punk band celebrating St. Patrick’s Day are just some of the best live music options here in Boston this March.

Royalty royalty

Billie eilish

No artist had a more successful 2019 than Los Angeles composer Billie Eilish. The singer’s distinctive vocal style and electronic production made with the help of Brother Finneas earned her five Grammy awards at this year’s ceremony. Driven by the success of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Eilish will take her tour to TD Garden. (Thursday, March 19 at 7: 30 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $ 39.50- $ 149.50; all ages; tickets available here)

Mandy Moore

After reaching pop stardom at thirteen, Mandy Moore released a handful of successes and then transitioned mainly to acting, starring in shows like “This Is Us.” Returning with his first album since 2009, Moore will release “Silver Landings,quot; this month and will play the Orpheum with members of Dawes folk-rockers as his backup band. (Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m.; Orpheum Theater, Boston; $ 29.50- $ 97; all ages; tickets available here)

Listen local

Squirrel flower

The local Ella O & # 39; Connor Williams sang in the Boston children’s choir and performed at the city’s DIY scene long before recording music under the alias Squirrel Flower. Now, to celebrate the release of her new album, “I Was Born Swimming,” the indie music composer will head Great Scott along with Montreal singer Cedric Noel and her local mates Lady Pills and Houndsteeth. (Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m.; Great Scott, Boston; $ 12- $ 14; 21+; with Cedric Noel, Lady Pills, Houndsteeth; tickets available here)

Slaine

One of the most visible talents in Boston, local rapper Slaine has released nine releases in the last fifteen years, has been a member of the supergroups La Coka Nostra and Special Teamz, and has had important roles in Boston-centric films such as “Gone Baby Gone “Y,quot; The city “. He will stop by Brighton Music Hall for a show. (Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; $ 20; 18+; tickets available here)

The ballroom thieves

Boston’s neo-folk trio, The Ballroom Thieves, has come a long way since its first makeshift sessions in a dormitory at Stonehill College a decade ago. In subsequent years, the band has released three albums, including “Unlovely,quot; in February. To celebrate its release, the group will play The Sinclair with Vermont composer Francesca Blanchard joining at night. (Friday, March 20 at 9 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $ 25; 18+; with Francesca Blanchard; tickets available here)

The Zulu

When the heroes of the new wave of the 70s, Human Sexual Response dissolved in the early 80s, many of the members formed The Zulus, which became one of the most important indie rock bands of the Boston decade. The band left him in 1992, but they are gathering for a rare reunion concert at The Paradise. (Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $ 25; 18+; tickets available here)

The new motive

As regular customers of the festival and club circuit in the Northeast, Cape Cod cod rockers The New Motif have accumulated a lot of live followers with their improvisational skills. The band will headline their biggest Boston club show to date with a set at Brighton Music Hall along with New Hampshire funkateers Harsh Armadillo. (Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall, Boston; $ 10; 18+; with Harsh Armadillo; tickets available here)

Soft sounds

Orange blood

Dev Hynes, born in Great Britain, has become a staple of the New York City music scene, both as a collaborator with acts from Solange Knowles to Mac Miller to Mariah Carey, and as a solo performer under the nickname of electro-R & B Blood Orange. On tour behind his last mixtape, “Angel’s Pulse,quot; in July, Blood Orange will play Royale with the help of Colombian-Canadian indie pop artist Tei Shi. (Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m.; Royale, Boston; $ 32.50- $ 35; 18+; with Tei Shi; tickets available here)

Thunder cat

Los Angeles-based composer, producer and bassist, Thundercat, made a dent by working closely with Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamar from the beginning. His solo production has produced three albums and one EP since 2011. Prior to the release of his fourth album, “It Is What It Is,” which will be released in April, the artist will play House of Blues with the help of Detroit rapper Teejayx6. (Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $ 27.50- $ 40; all ages; with Teejayx6; tickets available here)

Heavy hip hop batters

Cam’ron

Harlem hip-hop legend and founding member of Dipset, Cam’ron, has released seven albums throughout his career, and it could be said that he was at the peak of his powers with the release of “Purple Haze,quot; in 2004 Returning with his first solo album in ten years with “Purple Haze 2,quot; of 2019, the lyricist will head to the Middle East on the ground floor with a collection of new material. (Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.; Middle East Downstairs, Cambridge; $ 20; 18+; tickets available here)

Fabulous

The Brooklyn rapper, Fabolous, found most of his success in the early 2000s with hits like “Can’t Deny It,quot; and “Young’n (Holla Back)”, as well as collaborations with Lil Wayne, T -Pain and Pharrell. On tour for his first album in five years, “Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever,quot; in November, Fabolous will make a stop at Big Night Live. (Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $ 34.50; 18+; tickets available here)

Rock of Ages

Dead kennedys

The unconditional pioneers of the West Coast, Dead Kennedys, released four monumental punk albums throughout the 1980s, influencing countless bands along the way. While they separated from lead singer Jello Biafra, the band continues on tour and will make a stop at Big Night Live. (Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $ 27.50; 21+; with D.O.A., Art Thieves; tickets available here)

Dropkick Murphys

Cue the bagpipes and send to Boston! It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day in Boston without the help of the home-grown punk rockers Dropkick Murphys. This year’s Boston Blowout includes three shows at House of Blues, a show at Big Night Live, a show at Encore Boston Harbor and an acoustic set accompanied by a professional boxing event. (Friday, March 13 at 7 pm; Picasso Ballroom at Encore Boston Harbor, Everett; $ 39.50; 18+; Saturday, March 14 at 12 pm; House of Blues, Boston; $ 39.50- $ 75; all ages; with The Old Firm Casuals; Saturday, March 14 at 7 pm; House of Blues, Boston; $ 39.50- $ 250; 18+; Sunday, March 15 at 6 pm; $ 39.50- $ 75; all ages; with The Old Firm Casuals, Kneecap; Monday, March 16 at 6 pm; Big Night Live, Boston; $ 39.50; 18+; with The Old Firm Casuals, Lenny Lashley; Tuesday, March 17 at 7 pm; House of Blues, Boston; $ 39.50- $ 75; all ages; with Darkbuster; tickets and more information available here)

Board confessional

Few bands followed the soundtrack of the 2000s emo wave as Dashboard Confessional. The five Florida pieces released six albums in that decade, and only their devoted followers have grown in subsequent years. Going on the road in celebration of his twentieth year as a band, Dashboard will play three nights at The Paradise. (Friday, March 20 at 6: 30 p.m. to Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $ 35; 18+; with The Get Up Kids; tickets available here)

Pussy fuss

Russian punk rock feminist collective Pussy Riot is as well known for his activism as for his guitar-driven protest songs. Together with techno-punk duo Deli Girls, the band will tour The Sinclair. (Tuesday, March 31 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $ 26- $ 31; all ages; with Deli Girls; tickets available here)