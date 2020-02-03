15 performance cars will be bargains in the future

There is probably not a single person in the world who does not want to drive a powerful car. OK, that may have been an unsubstantiated claim, but we know a lot of people who can’t wait to get behind one of those expensive cars with such unusual specifications that you just feel like a concept cars.

Even the most practical people who drive simple everyday cars are always fascinated by these unusual 5, 6 and 7-digit masterpieces of technology. In reality, most of us cannot afford these great cars. Or can we?

It looks like we can, but not immediately. Instead of selling everything you own or getting into debt, all you have to do is wait a few years for these cars to lose value and take them straight from the resale market. Can’t wait to see your future high performance car? Here are the 15 performance cars that should be bargain in the future:

15 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

itl.cat

Who doesn’t love a good Camaro? The famous nameplate does not disappoint the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. The ZL1 shares an engine with the Corvette, the ZL1 buzzes with the supercharged V8 engine Corvette Z06, which delivers 650 hp and pairs well with its modified suspension and optimized driving dynamics.

14 Cadillac ATS-V

motorauthority.com

With the Cadillac ATS-V, Cadillac prevailed strongly against the Mercedes C-Class and the BMW 3 Series. The ATS-V has a characteristic caddy design that is underlined by its brilliant performance: it has a 3.6 liter V6 turbo engine with 464 hp, which enables it to go from 0 in just 3.7 seconds to storm on 60.

13 Dodge Challenger Hellcat

motor1.com

Powerful cars have never been the same after Hellcat’s appearance in 2014. The Hellcat is equipped with an incredible 6.2 liter V8 supercharged engine with an output of 707 hp, which is enough to get the Hellcat from 0 to 60 in 3 seconds. It also has a top speed of 200 mph.

RELATED: 15 American Cars That Look Slow … But Really Fast

12 Fiat 500 Abarth

pinterest.com

Performance means not only strength, but also fun. Although the 500 Abarth is equipped with a 1.4 liter turbo engine with 160 hp, it is still a fairly fast car with a unique and entertaining identity. It’s also practical, and its MRSP is a bit moderate at $ 19,000.

11 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

cdn.motor1.com

The 1968 Mustang Fastback by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt is one of the most famous Mustangs of all time, and fans were thrilled with the 2019 Bullitt model. The latest Bullitt has a 480 HP V8 engine and can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds.

10 Jaguar F-Type

motor1.com

The Jaguar F-Type is a great looking car. The 2020 model is available from $ 62,625. For this high price, you get a coupé with a gentle rear-wheel drive, which is powered by a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 296 hp. Other features of the F-Type include a 340 PS and a 380 PS option.

9 BMW M2

wsupercars.com

The fans of the BMW M3 and M4 models are thrilled. BMW therefore took the opportunity to develop a cheaper two-door coupé for a broader market. The 2015 M2 drives a 3-liter inline six-cylinder with turbocharger, 365 HP and power-controlled suspension and brakes.

RELATED: 20 Fastest Cars in the World in 2020 (These Are Not Supercars)

8 Porsche 718 Cayman S

motor1.com

We know and love the Cayman, and we know and love the 911. The Porsche 718 Cayman S offers us the best of both worlds. It has a six-axle engine that produces 350 hp and a Porsche quality that other car manufacturers are striving for. The Cayman S has a high standard price of $ 67,000.

7 Toyota GT86

toyota.rs

The GT86 cannot be considered Toyota’s most powerful production, but it is still a high quality ride. The GT86 has an output of 200 hp, but that’s more than enough to shine with impeccable driving dynamics, low weight, precise handling and general driving pleasure. It’s also cheaper than the competition at $ 30,000.

6 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

wheels.ca

The Z06 is a package that comes with the C7 Corvette and takes the already impressive seventh generation Corvette to a whole new level. Its supercharged engine can shine with 650 HP and has a lot of new functions and performance improvements. The base price is an expensive $ 80,000.

5 Volkswagen Golf R

fahren.ca

The VW Golf R easily dethrones the Golf GTI to Volkswagen’s most powerful hatchback. The 2-liter 4-cylinder with turbocharger develops 309 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.5 seconds at a top speed of 250 km / h. Not only that, its exterior is also very hip.

RELATED: 15 Expensive Performance Cars You Should Avoid, Like The Plague

4 Ford Focus ST

auto.ironhorse.ru

Another great hatchback alongside the VW Golf R is the Ford Focus ST, which delighted so many in 2012. The ST has a powerful 2-liter, 4-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 252 hp. It’s also quite affordable with a base price of $ 26,000.

3 Alfa Romeo 4C

en.wikipedia.org

The Alfa Romeo 4C draws on the basics of sports cars. It is incredibly light due to its carbon fiber tub, the cramped interior and the lack of components for power steering or luxury equipment. The 4C only needs its 1.8-liter turbo engine to deliver 238 horsepower and a top speed of 160 mph.

2 Honda Civic Type R

autorepublika.com

The Honda Civic Type R is the result of your racing dreams. Proud spoilers and complicated aerodynamic features make it clear that the Type R is exactly what you need, what it has to do with a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine with 306 hp and fast movements of the Type R to a top speed of 170 Miles per hour.

1 Subaru STI WRX

via the YouTube channel TopSpeed

Subaru has remained true to its reputation as a supplier of affordable performance cars and has given us the STI WRX, which offers a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger and an output of 305 hp. The WRX comes with a lively all-wheel drive, a 6-speed manual transmission and a top speed of 250 km / h.

NEXT: 20 Weirdest Sports Cars Ever Made

Next

15 senseless 2000s roadsters built to collapse



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn