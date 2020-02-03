15 photos by Jennifer Lopez that make you want to be fit

Although it’s important to go to the gym, J-Lo makes it clear that eating is important too.

“I am a very sociable person and spend a lot of time with my friends and family. When we go out to eat, I try to make healthy decisions. Most restaurants offer healthy, low-calorie meals that suit my lifestyle. I will have a salad or eat a fish with vegetables. And I make sure that I drink a lot of water while eating. “(source, hello!)

She manages to get it done and we can say the same for her workouts. She is a timeless wonder that doesn’t apologize when it comes to her looks – J-Lo knows how much work it takes and she is proud of it.

As if the Super Bowl wasn’t enough evidence, let’s take a look at other J-Lo pictures that will make you go to the gym. Enjoy!

15 Start work

J-Lo doesn’t apologize today and doesn’t downplay her incredible look – as she said with Shape, she’s worked on it for years and it is now beginning to pay off until her 50s.

The timeless miracle hardly misses a workout – when she’s in the gym, she doesn’t let up and does the work.

14 coaching

The motivation for J-Lo in the picture above is higher than ever. She is not only pushed by her trainer, but also supported by A-Rod, who towers above her work on her set.

J-Lo is not afraid to hit these quads, she moves on the leg extension machine and isolates these quad muscles.

13 pre-workout outfit

With over 111 million followers of IG, Lopez has everyone’s attention when she posts, especially when the photo looks so good.

Here we have a picture of J-Lo in front of the gym. As if the red fitness outfit is not burning enough, she also adds a breathtaking red ride in the background.

12 pushed by her trainer

J-Lo is pushed by her trainer and according to Shape she actually has two trainers. Here’s what J-Lo had to say:

“When I’m in New York, I work with David Kirsch – he’s a great coach,” she said. “When I am in LA, I work with Tracy Anderson. I like the balance they give me. They have two completely different approaches. I like swapping them with my body.”

11 yoga routine

J-Lo and her training routines are all about balance. Feeling good is the name of the game, it also adds yoga to the loop.

During this special routine, she was accompanied by A-Rod, who often participates in her workouts and other activities. The two sweated while doing hot yoga.

10 bicep curls

As we saw earlier in this article with her back workout, Lopez loves to hit all parts of the body, and this includes bicep exercises.

She pumps her biceps and this time jumps into a private workout at the Dallas Cowboys stadium gym – something only a few get to know.

9 Working outdoors

The best thing about Lopez and her fitness trip is that she always tries to find ways to change things.

This time she accompanies A-Rod and trains outdoors. It was another intense routine under the sun that involved a lot of squats and some hard body weight movements.

8 Selfie time

“I don’t like doing it later,” Lopez told Us Weekly, according to HollywoodLife. “It’s harder to get there when my day starts.”

For Lopez, it’s about starting the day on the right track and going to the gym as soon as possible. It anchors her day and she is full of energy both before and after the session.

7 arm lift

J-Lo works on these arms and performs shoulder and bicep movements. She uses the cables and resists training.

She does a dumbbell on her shoulders – do you ever wonder why J-Los arms are always so tight? Well, these two exercises above are a pretty important reason.

6 working with her husband

“She is a great Scotsman, a former racing star in school, and I enjoy working with her.”

These are A-Rod’s words that speak about his future wife and her work ethic in the gym. We can see that in the photo above, because Lopez motivates Alex while he is sweating with this strenuous exercise.

Posing 5 triceps

According to one of J-Lo’s trainers, Tracy Anderson, the music sensation is well aware that it has to do work during training.

“She gives so much and she’s not one of those actresses who think she’s only entitled to a good body and jumps on all sorts of quick fixes,” Anderson told Women’s Wear Daily. “She is very aware that she finds her own formula and what helps her do it.”

4 pairs of targets

The picture above is definitely a couple of goals – with J-Lo and A-Rod doing some mat-based exercises.

Credit A-Rod, which is completely concerned with the glute building. The two step back with weights on their ankles. Well, it’s not easy, not in the least!

3 back training

Lopez is not afraid to hit her upper body either. In the picture above, J-Lo is working on a row of T-bars, which is a great exercise for back insulation.

The timeless wonder loves to hit every part of her body during the week, hitting several different muscle groups, not just the lower body.

2 squats

Of course, J-Lo hits her squats and that can be seen from the photo above. J-Lo took up her curves at a young age, as she explains in detail in In Style magazine:

“Curves were glorified in my family and part of the culture,” she said of the publication. “It was just like Jennifer had a big butt and it’s good.”

1 squatting outdoors

As if it wasn’t obvious enough, J-Lo has loot targets and we saw evidence of it during the Super Bowl when she stepped on the stage next to Shakira.

During the performance, it was evident that Lopez did not drop out on a gluten-free day – her goals, as we’ve seen in the photos, are undoubtedly in need of some serious dedication.

