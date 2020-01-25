15 photos of how American pickups have changed over the years

More and more consumers have turned away from limousines and sought comfort in pickups. This is one of the reasons why the F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for several decades. Driving a large vehicle has something powerful that offers better safety, visibility on the road and better trailer performance.

If you look back at the history of the pickups, you will find that the first one made dates back to the early 1900s when Ford produced the Model T Runabout. Since then, numerous models have come onto the market. Their functions have changed and so have their designs. We went back to the beginning and took photos of what American pickups looked like. Then we took photos over the decades to see how they have changed over the years.

15 1925 Ford Model T Runabout

When Ford produced the Model T Runabout in the early 1900s, even they were unaware of the impact the vehicle would have on the market. It seems that Ford started something big, which eventually led to an uprising in a completely different segment of the car market.

14 Studebaker Express Coupé from 1937

Production for this great vehicle started in 1937. Unfortunately, it ended two years later. If you are looking for a large pickup that looks luxurious and elegant, the Studebaker Express Coupé would have been your cup of tea. It was a massive vehicle with breathtaking design features.

13 1948 Chevrolet Pro Street

After the Studebaker, the manufacturers realized that they did not have to manufacture such large pickups. So they kept the design elegant, but made the vehicles smaller. That’s one of the things Chevrolet did right with the Pro Street Street Truck. It also performed well.

12 1955 Chevrolet 3100

If you compare a 1955 Chevrolet 3100 with a same-year Ford F-100, you’ll find that the designs had similar features. Nevertheless, both trucks did well. Chevrolet and Ford are the largest American pickup manufacturers and have been in competition for decades. Their competition against each other goes back a long way.

11 1962 Chevrolet C10

Chevrolet produced the C / K series from 1959 to 2002. This is an impressive period for a pickup. One of the things that owners of the classic C10 found attractive about the pickup is that it looked fantastic with the suspension lowered and chrome rims. This proves it.

10 1970 Ford F-100

If you look back at Ford’s history, you’ll find that the F-Series has been in production since 1948. The F-Series has been America’s best-selling truck for 42 consecutive years.

9 1978 Jeep J10 Golden Eagle

Believe it or not, there was a time when Jeep was producing pickups. The year was 1962 when Jeep started producing the Jeep Gladiator. The series persisted until 1988. Then Jeep decided it was best to stick with SUVs and produced some of the toughest off-roaders on the market.

8 1981 Chevrolet K10

If you compare the design of the 80s K10 with that of the 60s C10, you won’t notice a big difference. One of the few changes might be that some owners of the C10 thought it would look better with the suspension lowered, while owners of the K10 thought it would look better with the suspension raised.

7 1989 Dodge Dakota Sport

Having a loading area was one of the reasons why the drivers switched to the pick-up segment. They also wanted a good performance for their vehicles. That is one of the reasons why Dodge produced the Dakota Sport. Under the hood was the power to boot with a 3.9 liter V6 engine.

6 1995 Chevrolet Silverado

One of the biggest competitors of the F series is the Silverado, a pickup that is still popular today. Its shape has changed over the decades to adapt. While Chevrolet made the Silverado quite bulky in the mid-1990s, they built the new models with a slightly higher chassis than the one pictured above.

5 2000 Dodge Ram 2500

Reliability was one of the problems Dodge faced with its pickups. It’s a good thing that the American automaker cleaned up its appearance and made the latest Ram a pretty big competitor to the F series. The latest RAM models are large and cost around $ 35,000.

4 2006 Ford F-650

It seems that Ford is always looking for ways to improve the F series. If the F-150 or F-250 weren’t big enough for you, you could have chosen an F-650. It looks like a mini rig. Some of them fetched up to $ 150,000 after all the frills were added.

3 2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Another American cartridge manufacturer that has made great strides with its cartridges is GMC. Although the brand may not be as big as Chevrolet or Ford, numerous American celebrities have chosen GMC. If they continue as before, they will be a serious competitor.

2 2015 Ford F-150 Raptor

Here is the best-selling truck in America for the last 42 consecutive years. It is an incredible achievement. If you look at this beauty, you can see why most pickup drivers chose it as their daily driver. It’s powerful, stunning, and has an excellent trailer load, and offers everything a pickup owner can expect.

1 2020 GMC Sierra 1500

It seems that GMC has done an excellent job with pickups over the years. The company’s newest truck is absolutely amazing. Consumers considering picking a 2020 model should be willing to spend around $ 37,000. A normal taxi is cheaper.

