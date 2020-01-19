15 photos of Julianne Hough to stay in shape

“My whole thing is that I don’t necessarily do it to make my body look good. I do it because I love it and it’s fun. I feel a lot better when I exercise. As soon as I take care.” I can be happy and happy and do things with my best skills, and I feel like I can give the best version of myself. “

This is an admirable reason to exercise. Given her words with shape, it’s a lifestyle choice for Hough and not something she only does to look good for the cameras.

In this article, we’ll highlight some of their top workout images, be it in the gym, pumping out the iron, or outside in the warm sun to get the job done. Have fun guys!

15 Without the ring

via Pinterest

The media and paparazzi notice everything. While Hough was training next to her brother, they noticed that she was not wearing her ring.

It could be that she just takes it off before training, which makes perfect sense. But it could also mean that their current relationship is on the rocks.

14 Working outdoors

via Pinterest

She works without an excuse. This time she hits a few blows with her trainer outside.

We can only imagine what sweat she must have drawn during training. Some serious cardiovascular diseases, not to mention the fact that her arms also have to be quite tired.

13 Start working with the brother

via Pinterest

Hough recently took a picture with her brother, on which she is doing a hard cardio drill, which is also very suitable for mobility purposes.

Without a doubt, she took such a drill from her husband Brooks Laich, who often carried out such mobility exercises in his NHL days.

12 setback

via Pinterest

A certain degree of flexibility is required to complete this exercise. She does a setback while she manages to hold the yoga ball in place throughout the movement.

There’s really not much that Hough can’t do when she’s in the gym – she’s like an all-round athlete – it’s impossible to find something she can’t do in the gym.

11 Time to stretch

via Pinterest

In addition to dancing, Hough loved gymnastics at a young age. That explains the flexibility and mobility.

We get a snippet of it in the photo above as Hough stretches her entire core – it also reminds us of her ballet skills, which she picked up at a younger age.

10 pumps of the biceps

via Pinterest

That’s right, ladies, she’s not afraid to hit biceps either. In the picture above, she is using a band resistor while pumping the biceps.

Hough likes to change things by including classes from time to time. This can definitely increase the intensity with some rigorous circuits.

9 Exercise at an event

via Pinterest

We admire the dedication she takes to an event in the blazing heat. Not only that, she also trains surrounded by fans. It’s really not easy no matter who you are.

Hough does it and she does it all the time with a smile on her face.

8 Selfie workout

via Pinterest

Though she’s always committed to work, Hough admits that she likes to diverge from time to time – she has a few guilty delights, including tacos and guacamole.

Hough finds the balance in her life while maintaining great looks – that is true health right there.

7 Get in

via Pinterest

Given their crazy schedule, some may find it hard to believe that Hough will find the time to train. Although she has written extensively with Shape magazine, she will make it a priority.

“A lot of people say, ‘Man, you’re so busy, how does that fit together?’ But that’s my key: I don’t adjust it, I plan it. “

6 Use the skipping rope

via Pinterest

“I am an energetic person, so I really like these high-energy workouts that involve sweating. Because I am energetic yoga, I simply ground myself. This makes me feel more centered and balanced.” And I like hot yoga because it really stretches me. “

Obviously, according to her words, with her self she uses her training routines to achieve the best of both worlds.

5 Fitbit shoot

via Pinterest

She is the author of her own Fitbit blog. It also represents the brand; Hough is taking part in a fitness photo shoot for the company in the picture above.

It is clear that she will have no problems measuring her calories all day long – it is definitely a big boost.

4 After training

via Pinterest

She’s done the training, but as Hough explains in detail with Shape, she’ll always make it a priority to do a workout, even if it’s only five minutes.

“My favorite thing is small five-minute outbreaks. If I can’t exercise, I can only find a place to do something for five minutes. It’s just about being active.”

3 cardio time

via Pinterest

Hough is all about cardio, and it’s not surprising that she likes dancing cardio, as she explains with Self;

“Even if I weren’t a dancer, I would love dance cardio. I love music, I love community, I love people, and I feel like I’m in a room full of like-minded people who just want fun, it’s over so quickly! it’s so fun. And with Dance Cardio I feel like you’re using muscles in your body that are hard to reach. “

2 home training with spawning

via Pinterest

We’re not quite sure how things are between these two at the moment – however, they did some strenuous workouts in their own home in good times.

Spawn does a front squat, while Hough does a squat in the background.

1 committed

via Pinterest

At 31, Hough is getting better and better. Despite such a long curriculum vitae of dance, music, television, and even film, she still finds ways to motivate herself, especially in the gym.

It is a role model for so many people, simply because of their work ethic.

Sources – Shape & IG

Next

20 photos that change our perspective Justin Bieber

