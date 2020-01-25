There is a blatant fact that we simply cannot ignore: the Toyota Tacoma 2020 is not a quality truck. To be honest, that’s a little disappointing as this manufacturer can usually make very reliable vehicles. However, there have been many problems with it, which means that it has a very low ranking among trucks this year. Maybe the manufacturer can fix that, but at the end of the day there are simply too many better trucks available to the public.

We’re going to look at 15 pickups that are better and cheaper than the Toyota Tacoma. It is very important to note that these vehicles will come from a variety of different manufacturers, as well as years of release. Your prices will come from iSeeCars.com. The fact that older trucks are able to outperform them is a little alarming for buyers. Therefore, the Tacoma should currently be avoided. There are cheaper options that are much better.

Well, without further delay, let’s put this show on the road!

15 2020 Ford Ranger ($ 30,970)

The Ford Ranger 2020 is currently cheaper than the modern Toyota Tacoma. Although last year’s release was a full and full lemon, the modern ranger definitely looks a lot better. This is because the manufacturer built it with much greater care.

14 1991 GMC Syclone ($ 19,999)

Yes, the 1991 GMC cyclone is quite old and is behind the Tacoma in terms of technical progress. However, this pickup is a lot better because it not only has a high level of towing capacity, but is also extremely fast. It’s really shocking that the Syclone doesn’t have its own series because it’s 100 times better than the Tacoma.

13 2017 Honda Ridgeline ($ 29,498)

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline would definitely do a wonderful job in the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that the manufacturer made it extremely strong. It’s also amazing to use, so it doesn’t have a problem getting the most difficult tasks done. It’s definitely easier than the 2020 Tacoma.

12 2015 Nissan Titan ($ 21,000)

The 2015 Nissan Titan would ultimately be considered one of the best pickups of its year of release. This shouldn’t really surprise anyone as it has an immense amount of power. It can also be considered fairly reliable since there have been no major issues since its release. It’s a great option when used.

11 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT ($ 14,495)

The 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT is a prime example of a first-class luxury pickup. Although the EXT series had many problems, the 2007 release was actually quite strong as there were hardly any problems. It is clearly superior to the modern Tacoma despite its high usage rate and age.

10 2011 Dodge Dakota ($ 14,998)

The 2011 Dodge Dakota would be the final release of this series, but we would love it to be presented to the public again. This pickup was really something special because it was designed for absolutely problem-free working conditions. As a result, it became a fan favorite of the manufacturer, which is really worth it.

9 2018 Ford F-150 ($ 25,399)

The 2018 Ford F-150 is definitely a pickup that many people would like to have. Fortunately, at a few years, this pickup only starts to drop a little in price. Even though this pickup would have some use, it is absolutely better than the 2020 Tacoma because it is far superior in terms of performance and performance.

8 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ($ 21,300)

The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is currently cheaper than the 2020 Tacoma, which is frankly a bit surprising. Many critics see the Colorado as one of the top pickups this year of release because it looks fantastic and has excellent handling. It seems certain that it is a truck that also has a long lifespan. So it definitely deserves praise.

7 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 ($ 19,998)

The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is really a special pickup because it was built for the most difficult work tasks. This is due to the fact that it has an immense amount of towing options. It is much stronger than the modern Tacoma, which frankly is inexcusable since this truck is two years older.

6 2019 Nissan Frontier ($ 19,920)

The 2019 Nissan Frontier is a beloved truck that offers buyers a top model at an affordable price. While not as strong as other pickups, it can easily outperform the Tacoma. This is due to the fact that it is very strong in terms of its overall structure and therefore has a lot of durability.

5 2017 Ram 1500 ($ 26,998)

The 2017 RAM 1500 is a truck that many people will love very quickly. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, since this manufacturer has been able to build top-class trucks for several years. It’s far more powerful than the 2020 Tacoma, but it’s still three years old. Be sure with this.

4 2016 Toyota Tundra ($ 25,995)

You know you’re in trouble when an older truck from your manufacturer is better than a modern one. The 2016 Toyota Tundra easily outperforms the 2020 Tacoma as it is far larger overall in terms of reliability and performance. As a result, it is evident that this manufacturer is spending significantly more time on the Tundra series. However, this makes sense since it is their bread and butter.

3 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ($ 22,888)

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 would get a lot of praise during its time in the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that not only is it equipped with a high level of performance, but it also has a lot of overall class. This is certainly a truck that is still much better than the Tacoma, even if it is used a lot.

2 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ($ 14,900)

The 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is much better than the 2020 Tacoma. This is due to the fact that it is just a lot better when it comes to towing. It’s a shame that the manufacturer chose this series because it had the potential to be one of the best-selling in the coming years. It is definitely better than many modern trucks.

1 2020 GMC Canyon ($ 22,200)

At the end of this list, let’s take a look at the GMC Canyon 2020. This is a wonderful pickup because it has an amazing style and a lot of overall performance. It’s shocking that it’s cheaper than the modern Tacoma, as frankly this series did a better job. Critics are also enthusiastic about this truck because it is promising early on.

