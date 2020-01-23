15 pictures by Kelly Ripa Stay in shape

“I eat very cleanly. I have a lot of vegetables, I eat protein, but I really don’t think much about it. It’s everything you read or heard about in a diet book – don’t eat too much crap and I don’t. If that is the secret, then that is the secret! “

Basic, yet effective words from Kelly Ripa with good housekeeping. She watches what she eats, but what she doesn’t add is the fact that she takes things to the next level in the weight room, be it with yoga, TRX workouts, or some cardio tactics that most of us just go through watch tired.

We’ll list the rigorous exercises in Kelly’s plan – these are the moves she uses to keep in shape. Have fun guys!

15 Start working with Strahan

We have seen Kelly Ripa do regular workouts on her show. A surprising revelation from Ripa, she does this on an empty stomach. When she is at work, the tank is empty, as she revealed with the cheat sheet.

“I only eat breakfast after the show. I can’t concentrate when my stomach is digesting. When I eat before, I only make digestive sounds.”

14 training time

Her training takes place in the early afternoon, but before that she picks up her children from school. Here’s what she told Cheat Sheet about her routines:

“I usually finish work around 11:00 am, so I have time before I pick the kids up from school. I do it more for the inside than the outside, but the outside also has a nice advantage.”

13 Ripa & her trainer

Although Ripa is definitely a goal, her trainer explains that building abdominal muscles is about what you do outside of the gym.

“The first rule is that if you do a few crunches, you won’t get abdominal muscles. If you want to see your abs, you have to lose fat.”

12 core work

It may be hard to believe, but Ripa is approaching her 50s – she still looks like she is in her 30s and has a lot to do with her work ethic in the gym and kitchen.

In Style recently announced that Ripa has gone a step further and stopped drinking habits thanks to Ryan Seacrest.

11 time for jogging

Whatever chance they get, the paparazzi will take it. Ripa has admitted in the past that when it comes to her cardio habits, she likes to change things regularly and keep things interesting.

That day, she opted for easy jogging while enjoying nature.

10 stretch mode

As for cardio, Ripa admitted to Cheat Sheet that she is constantly making changes and even incorporating some ballet into the mix.

“We do what I call cardio ballet and power yoga. I take part in SoulCycle spinning courses that I love and run. I get bored, so I like to mix it up a bit. “

9 partner yoga

A big reason for the high energy of Ripa is the fact that it feels good and maintains a healthy lifestyle.

It turns out that she can do the same with others; We glanced at it when she teamed up with Ryan and did some yoga moves together.

8 More partner yoga

She took her partner yoga to the next level, this time with her husband Mark Consuelos. The two are definitely a few goals to build a family with three children while married since 1996, a rarity in Hollywood.

You have the perfect chemistry to do this movement, one that seems impossible to most of us.

7 More coaching

She’s always at work, but as she indicated with women’s health stomach, given all the calories she burns, she has a chance to get a few cravings before the end of the day.

“I get ciabatta bread and now eat half a sandwich before bed with chunky Skippy peanut butter or Justin’s honey peanut butter and Bonne Maman strawberry or raspberry jam.”

6 More yoga

Flexibility takes a lot of work over time. From the beginning, dance and ballet were decisive for her mobility. In addition to your muscle building plan, also consider your cardiovascular skills and it’s no secret that she can bend as she does.

Now we are also adding yoga to the mix, which promotes their flexibility and agility.

5 Ready to go

One way to hold yourself accountable is to take a course. Following along with others and trainers can make all the difference.

Ripa is not afraid of it, and many of her workouts include a trainer and a whole class dedicated to burning calories and more.

4 Yoga with Ryan

Don’t let her slim build fool you. Ripa has also developed some serious strengths over the years – all of which can be seen in the photo above.

She not only holds her own body weight, which is a difficult task for most of us, but also manages to hold Ryan at the same time.

3 Ballet stretching

Ballet was Ripa’s first love. It started at the age of three. On the way, she took on other skills, such as a high school cheerleader.

During the same period, her world changed forever when an acting teacher suggested that she take acting classes and really do it as a profession. Ripa admits that this was life-changing advice.

2 TRX work

TRK work is also known as suspension training. This method basically allows the user to work against his own body weight.

Sometimes it can definitely be difficult and we get a glimpse of the picture above where Ripa is again making a move we can only dream of trying.

1 Live More With Kelly Workouts

We wonder if Ripa went to a gym afterwards? Most likely … She’s doing a show for her fans again while doing some new exercises that she’s not really used to with a trainer.

When it comes to fitness, it seems to be completely fearless.

