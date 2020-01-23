15 pop stars who are absolute favorites (5 who act like divas)

Pop stars are people we look up to, who are related to their music, their goals or who they are as a person. When we see them on TV, that’s what makes the pop stars as attractive as they present themselves. They can look like they are the cutest people in the world, while some can be mischievous and rude. Unfortunately, this is the case in the music industry.

Even if there are pop stars who think a lot about themselves or don’t get along with others, there are many who show their kindness in a subtle but healthy way. While there may be some stars who have shown their friendliness with charity commitments, they may perform more as a diva than a sweetheart.

That being said, there are fifteen pop stars who are absolute favorites and five who act like divas.

20 Diva: Kanye West

Kanye may have some great hits and talents, with a few exceptions, he has proven to be an egocentric and hard working person. Not to mention that he really ruined Taylor Swift’s night when he interrupted her speech after winning a prize.

19 Total Treasure: Madison Beer

Justin Bieber may have had a few problems with his reputation, but his protégé Madison Beer has only shown kindness to those she meets. She appreciates her friends and fans very much for making her dreams come true. Hopefully your journey as an artist will preserve her sweet nature in the coming years.

18 Total treasure: Adele

Although Adele is known for intense songs of separation, she has kept the image of an angel. She is the perfect example of a humble artist who uses her platform to convey warm feelings and serve good causes. She even gave a free concert in London for Pride London to express her full personality.

17 Total Treasure: Hilary Duff

Although she worked primarily as an actress, Hilary Duff was a glamorous pop star who has worked with tons of charities. From animal rights to save the children, Hilary’s friendliness knows no bounds. And given her time as a teenage idol, she’s grown into a character that hasn’t gone mad or repelled by anything positive.

16 Total Treasure: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake may have gone through some scandals, but he’s not that bad. His former girlfriend, Veronica Finn, has reported that he is an absolute sweetheart. His expansive philanthropy also shows how generous he is.

15 Diva: Madonna

Madonna may be the Queen of Pop, but her general demeanor screams. It has been mentioned by many people who are attached to it and with whom it is very difficult to work. Given that she’s one of the richest women in the music business, she could at least try to be less ice queen and more Glenda the good witch.

14 Total treasure: Miley Cyrus

Although Miley Cyrus gave an obvious expression back in the early 2010s, she has given so much love and support to fans, friends, family members, and charities. One of her craziest but nicest gestures is to invite a homeless person to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. She also founded the Happy Hippy Foundation, which works for many rights, including LGBTQ +.

13 Total treasure: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is just the nicest guy you can ever meet. You may not be a fan of him, but he definitely has a lot of charm and is a personable type. He played for fans who were too sick to make it to his concerts and the end results were always healing. We need more of him and less of Kanye West.

12 Total treasure: Beyoncé

Beyoncé can be seen as both a darling and a diva, but we would be damned if we didn’t mention the sweetest gestures she made to millions of people. There’s a reason why her fans call her Queen. Her commitment, her philanthropy and her influence on many artists are just the many reasons why she is an inspiring woman.

11 Total Treasure: Britney Spears

Britney Spears has had its ups and downs, but she is a total sweetheart. Sometimes she seems awkward when she meets new people, but that doesn’t affect her friendliness. She is particularly kind to needy children, such as through her charitable work in the Britney Spears Foundation and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

10 Diva: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a legendary artist with an envious voice, but there are people who say she is not as cute as her voice. She is known for her confusing claims, for example twelve (yes, twelve) white Labrador puppies in her dressing room. This will surely not be the last of your crazy requests.

9 Total treasure: Selena Gomez

Selena definitely had her controversy, but she’s cute instead of a diva. In addition to her charity work, it is an example of her kindness to defend Madison Beer from trolls after seeing Hanging with Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin. As long as there is no bad blood, Selena is someone who is incredibly nice.

8 Total Sweetheart: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson was the first American Idol winner, and since then she has remained the cute Mediterranean girl we know today and still love. From her philanthropy to interviews, Kelly manages to remain her true self despite almost two decades of fame. Her talk show also shows how nice and open-minded she is and promotes her status as a sweetheart.

7 Total treasure: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has gone through so many fights that it is accessible to fans and those with similar fights. She has shown so much love for the LGBTQ + community and called her previous Disney Channel Show to promote eating disorders. While not perfect, Demi is really a kind and inspiring soul.

6 Total treasure: Ke $ ha

Ke $ ha came into the music industry with a violent presence. She is someone who fights for who she believes in, who is interested in, especially the rights of LGBTQ +. During her difficult time with the lawsuit regarding Dr. Luke was cast with immense love and support.

5 diva: Taylor Swift

There are times when Taylor can be the cutest person, but for this list, we’re showing her worst. Similar to Mariah, she has crazy claims. She is very anxious about her image and insists that napkins and forks stand at a certain angle just because it benefits her.

4 Total treasure: Katy Perry

Katy Perry is someone who is an expression in her music and as a person she stays as friendly as possible. Her donations to charity are immense and she is strongly committed to LGBTQ + rights. She was also one of the performers at the One Love Manchester concert for the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.

3 Overall sweetheart: Ariana Grande

There are many people who think Ariana Grande is a diva, but to be honest she is far friendlier than the people who like to give credit. Aside from the whole donut fiasco, Ariana shows her friends, fans, and family so much love that she attributes their success to them. She even pays tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and shows more of her friendliness.

2 Total treasure: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga may not be able to get on with everyone, but the majority of people have recognized their lovable and caring manner. Together with her mother, she founded the Born This Way Foundation with the goal of creating a “bolder, friendlier world”. She is also a major advocate of LGBTQ + rights and is known for her generous philanthropy.

1 diva: Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera may have an insane vocal range, but she has been described several times as a diva by a variety of sources. Even diva queen Mariah Carey had a few words to say about her, alongside Britney Spears, the Mickey Mouse Club’s companion. The shadows that are cast on them are just crazy.

