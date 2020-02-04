15 popular European car models ... that fell on American soil

There are so many factors that determine whether a car sells well or not. You can assume that a car that has sold well in one place can be sold well in another. However, the culture of each location has a strong impact on the popularity of a car. There are so many differences between Europe and the United States, from intrinsic cultures and traditions to everyday and practical things.

The domestic auto market has long played a dominant role in the United States, although in the recent past foreign imports have entered the scene and have forced local manufacturers to improve their game. While there are many successful European and Asian manufacturers selling their cars in the United States, many cars that have enjoyed great popularity in Europe have not achieved the same reputation in the United States.

Read on to learn more about the 15 popular European models that landed on American soil.

15 Rover SD1 V8

The Rover SD1 was introduced in 1979 as a futuristic version of family sedans. It had a modern design with aerodynamic features and an impressive interior and a reliable V8 engine with 190 hp. Unfortunately, factory strikes and low-quality materials robbed the rover of its good German reputation and reduced US sales.

14 VW Phaeton

Volkswagen has always been a loyal supporter of an economical car manufacturer, and so the VW Phaeton, which was essentially a luxury sedan, felt extremely inappropriate. The Phaeton was supposed to keep up with the Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series, but the VW fan base wasn’t interested in a car they hadn’t asked for.

13 Jensen GT

The Jensen Healey Roadster was one of the most popular open cars in the 1970s. So it was a logical decision for Jensen to launch the Jensen GT, a coupe version of the Healey Roadster. Although its 2-liter Lotus engine performed adequately, production was discontinued after a year due to low sales.

12 Mercury XR4Ti

Ford tried to improve its offer in the high-performance vehicle market and introduced the Merkur XR4Ti. The XR4Ti was essentially the British Ford Sierra, but with a few twists, including a 2.3-liter turbo engine and improved aerodynamics. The XR4Ti offered a competitive performance, but was unable to generate sales due to its expensive price.

11 Lancia Scorpion

The Lancia Montecarlo was a great European car, and Lancia decided in 1976 to bring it to the US market. As a replacement for Montecarlo, which was already used by Chevrolet, Lancia gave the Scorpio a four-cylinder engine that delivered a docile 81 HP. Only 1,800 Scorpions were sold after one year of production.

10 BMW 318ti

BMW didn’t normally have any problems selling in the U.S. or worldwide, but the 318ti was an outlier. Introduced in 1995, the 318ti is full of BMW features everyone knew and loved, but it only stayed on the market for two years and sold about 10,000 units.

9 Citroen 2CV

The Citroen 2CV, which was launched in 1948, quickly achieved bestseller status in France and throughout Europe. The 2CV sold almost 4 million units worldwide, without however having a lasting impact on the US market. US buyers were not interested in the 2CV because it looked idiosyncratic and used little electricity.

8 Austin A90 Atlantic

The A90 Atlantic was specially developed by Austin for the US market. It had a 2.6 liter in-line six engine and provided sufficient power. Everyone predicted it would be a success, but Austin was disappointed that the A90 Atlantic only sold 350 out of 8,000 vehicles produced in the United States.

7 Renault LeCar

Like the 2CV, the LeCar from the French manufacturer Renault was valued in Europe despite (or maybe because of) its small size. However, American buyers found the LeCar’s small design offensive uncomfortable, and the slow performance didn’t help. Low sales and a generally negative perception led Renault to pull the LeCar away from the US markets.

6 Alfa Romeo 164

The European market knew and loved the Alfa Romeo 164. It had a coveted Busso 3-liter V6 engine that produced 210 hp and took it from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds. US buyers did not know Alfa Romeo after a long absence before the launch of the 164, and their skepticism stopped its success.

5 Peugeot 405

The Peugeot 405 was one of the best mid-size sedans in Europe in the late 1980s. It sold well in Europe and several other countries before entering the US market in 1988. Despite its affordable price and appealing French identity, the 405 only sold 4,000 units before being pulled in 1991.

4 Skoda Felicia

The Felicia from the Czechoslovak manufacturer Skoda was rated positively by European comparison, but American buyers saw nothing positive in a small and underperforming car in the late 1950s. In addition, Skoda lacked a good dealer network and good marketing, which made it difficult to sell the Felicia, especially at a high price.

3 Fiat Strada

The Fiat Strada sold heavily on the world market, where it was also known as the Fiat Ritmo. Fiat then introduced it to the U.S. market, but despite its 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the Strada’s build quality was questionable and it was claimed to be rust-prone, further affecting Fiat’s reputation among U.S. buyers.

2 Opel Kadett

The Opel Kadett had everything. European buyers were thrilled with the affordable price, durability and easy maintenance. It was one of the most popular small cars in Europe, but not near this title in the United States. Before it became popular with American buyers, cheaper Japanese small cars ousted the cadet.

1 DAF 600

The DAF 600 from the Dutch manufacturer DAF was a popular economic model that sold well in Europe and had a solid reputation as a practical city car. Easy to drive, park and with affordable maintenance, the DAF 600 was supposed to be a hit in the US, but couldn’t sell more than a handful.

