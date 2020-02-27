[15-put-names-just-outside-the-house-of-london-folks-often-battle-to-pronounce]

An incredible 80% of English terms usually are not even, technically, English phrases, getting been filched from languages like French, German or even Zulu.

This imply there’s no shame in stumbling in excess of the pronunciation of selected words, even if you happen to be a native English speaker.

Spot names in individual at times occur from Old English and the proper way to say them can be deeply counter-intuitive.

We have currently mentioned the nine spots name throughout London you may possibly battle to pronounce appropriately but what about a small further afield?

Examine on for the accurate pronunciations of complicated names from encompassing spots.

Large Wycombe

Pronounced: Hello Wik-uhm

Large Wycombe is a big town in Buckinghamshire, a quick generate up the M40 from West London.

It is so named simply because it lies in the valley of the River Wye, which flows through the Chiltern Hills.

Although the y could possibly make you presume it is pronounced as Why-comb, it’s in fact pronounced with a small vowel seem.

St Osyth

Pronounced: Saint Oh-sith

This compact village around Clacton-on-Sea in Essex has been confusing getaway makers for yrs, as noted by EssexLive .

This is a different circumstance of a y-vowel making troubles – St Osyth is pronounced like ‘Oh-Sith’, like the Star Wars villains.

The saint in question was claimed to have been beheaded, only for her useless physique to select up the head, stroll to a nunnery and knock a few situations prior to collapsing.

Mersea Island

Pronounced: Mer-zee Island

Mersea Island is an island in Essex in the Blackwater and Colne estuaries to the south east of Colchester.

This estuary island’s identify in fact derives from the previous English phrase “meresig”, which indicates “island of the pool”.

Pronounced properly, you say “Mersea” with a z, alternatively than incorrectly expressing it as mer-see.

Wrotham

Pronounced: Root-ham

This is a tough one that annoys many of these dwelling at the foot of the North Downs, according to KentLive .

The “th” in Wrotham sales opportunities people today who may perhaps not know the region nicely to say the Wro- th -am.

When in real point, its spoken like “Rootham”.

Godmanchester

Pronounced: God-mun-chester

This is 1 that folks mispronounce pretty often, according to CambridgeshireLive .

The tiny town of Godmanchester is not pronounced in the same way as the northern metropolitan metropolis of Manchester.

As an alternative, it is claimed with out the “a”.

Burpham

Pronounced: Burf-ham

Burpham is a ward in Guildford, Surrey , with a inhabitants of five,696 folks at the time of the 2011 Census.

Burpham is generally wrongly pronounced “Burp-ham” as if it had been two words, which appears a bit odd and like a pejorative comment about the people today who are living there.

Just to incorporate to the confusion, there is yet another Burpham in West Sussex.

Leigh

Pronounced: Lie

Leigh is a village and civil parish in Surrey, between Reigate, Dorking and Charlwood in the east of the Mole Valley district.

Leigh is a puzzling a person to pronounce, as you naturally want to say “Lee” or “Ley”.

Having said that, the appropriate pronunciation is “Lie”.

Esher

Pronounced: Ee-sher

Esher is a town to the east of the River Mole with a populace of 6,743 according to the 2011 Census.

It has been identified for men and women to pronounce it “Esh-er”.

Even so, it can be truly a extended ee audio.

Caterham

Pronounced: Kate-er-rm

Caterham is in the Tandridge district and was the original household of Caterham Automobiles, makers of the Caterham seven sports car, just before it moved to Manor Royal in Crawley.

It is pronounced “Kate-er-rm”, not “Cat-erham” or “Kate-rum”.

We have debated no matter if the very last syllable should be “rum”, “rm” or “mmm” so local residents may not concur with our option of which is appropriate.

Berkshire

Pronounced: Bark-sheer

The reporters at BerkshireLive say they get a good deal of people calling the office without the need of understanding how to pronounce the name of the region.

The put where by the Queen life is not, in fact, pronounced Berk-shire.

The first section is Bark not Berk. Believe of trees or the noise a doggy would make relatively than an insult for anyone currently being a little bit thick.

And the second element is how you would explain the “sheer” brilliance of a visitor getting the pronunciation ideal at the initially time of asking.

Wokingham

Pronounced: Woke-ing-um

A different put folks wrestle with is this affluent Berkshire town. They pronounce the “Wok” as if it’s an Asian cooking apply.

It’s not, it is “Woke” as in to rouse you from snooze.

You also drop the ham, so it is Woke-ing-um.

Holyport

Pronounced: Holly-port

This village on the outskirts of Maidenhead seems to be like it need to be simple to pronounce.

On the other hand, it is not a “holy port” but in reality “holly-port”.

Upper and Lessen Hardres

Pronounced: Higher and Lessen Hards

These two parts in Canterbury capture a whole lot of individuals out, according to those at KentLive .

Upper and Decreased are rather uncomplicated to grasp but Hardres gives men and women a lot more of a challenge.

Forget the “res” when stating it. It truly is spoken like “Hards”.

Meopham

Pronounced: Mep-ham

The ‘o’ in the name of this village around Gravesend is quite substantially redundant.

It truly is claimed like Mep’ham in two syllables so will not allow it throw you off.

Trottiscliffe

Pronounced: Troz-lee

The good men and women at KentLive can’t describe why this is pronounced in the seemingly inexplicable way it is.

But we get their phrase for it.