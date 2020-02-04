15 rare BMW models that you probably didn’t know existed

Every major automaker has gone through rocky sections producing great cars that didn’t get recognition, or made obscure models that didn’t resonate with buyers. BMW is one of the largest and most popular luxury car manufacturers in the world and has given the automotive world some really timeless cars, such as the 3-series compact sedan, the medium-sized luxury 5-series and the 7-series sedan.

BMW has made a name for itself as a European manufacturer in the United States, but over the years it has not always been large sales and popular models for BMW. As a manufacturer with a long history in the European and American markets, there are so many cars that BMW has produced that have fallen off the radar or left no significant impact. Read on to find out more about the 15 rarest and most interesting BMW models you’ve probably never heard of.

15 BMW Dixi

The BMW 3/15 Dixi was the first car made by BMW and was introduced in 1927. Although it was a license-built Austin 7 from the British manufacturer Austin, BMW made a great contribution to the manufacture of this car and helped to consolidate BMW’s place in the automotive industry as a reliable manufacturer.

14 BMW Isetta 600

The Isetta was one of the reasons why BMW survived the tough post-war market conditions in the 1950s. It was originally a small two-seater, but BMW later introduced a larger version of the Isetta with more space and called it the Isetta 600. It also had a larger engine.

13 BMW 700

The early BMW Economy models paved the way for the luxury world. The BMW 700 was an economy model that was produced between 1959 and 1965 as a two-door sedan, coupe and convertible and was popular with amateur racers because of its rear-wheel drive and its responsive driving behavior. It was mainly sold in Europe.

12 BMW 502 Coupé

The 502 Coupé is one of the most sought-after collector’s cars today. BMW introduced the sedans 501 and 502 to keep up with Mercedes in the luxury market. After bad sales, however, the 502 Coupe was later introduced to appeal to wealthier buyers. Only a few hundred 502 coupes were made.

11 BMW 3200 CS

Another rare BMW production is the 3200 CS. From 1962 to 1965 BMW produced the 3200 CS, of which there were always only 600 copies. Although the 3200 CS is not selling well, many consider it an important model on the path to dominance in the luxury market.

10 BMW glass 3000 V8

BMW’s popularity increased rapidly in the early 1960s and it seemed a logical decision to acquire the German glass brand and include its models in the BMW product range. They produced the BMW Glas 3000 V8 Coupé. Although it was expensive and sold in limited quantities, it is a crucial moment for BMW.

9 BMW 2002 Diana

The BMW 02 models have made BMW one of the world’s leading manufacturers, and one of the most interesting 02 variants is the Diana from 2002. Hubert Hahne, a former BMW racing driver, gave it to his wife Diana as a custom gift. Only 12 Dianas were made and they were more expensive than other 02s.

8 BMW E21 Baur

BMW has successfully collaborated with the German design company Baur on several limited edition and special models. Although all of these models are remarkable, one of the most interesting BMW-Baur productions is the E21. It was made from 1978 to 1982, and only 4,500 of them were made, while only 25 were sold in America.

7 BMW-Brabham BT52

The early 1980s were the heyday of turbocharger technology. When BMW entered Formula 1 with the Brabham team, they introduced the BT52 and equipped it with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produced a remarkable 800 hp. It was the first forced induction vehicle to win the Formula 1 title.

6 BMW Z1

Always the innovator, BMW has taken the BMW Z1 Roadster to a whole new level. From a distance you could see that it had a lot to offer compared to any other roadster. The sliding doors offered a different driving experience, and the plastic panels on the body could easily be replaced with other colors at the owner’s request.

5 BMW M3 E30 convertible

Many BMW fans do not know that BMW eventually produced an open version of the E30 M3. Less than 800 of these open E30 M3 were manufactured and are therefore considered a rarity today. However, they look great and are very popular with collectors.

4 BMW M3 GT E36

The E36 is one of the most famous BMW automobiles that easily earned the title of a legend. One of the rarest cars BMW has ever produced is a version of the E36, the GT. The E36 GTs were only produced for one year in 1995 and only 365 units were built.

3 BMW M3 GTR E46

The M3 E46 was manufactured by BMW to keep up with Ferrari and Porsche in the American IMSA race. It had a special 4.4 liter V8 engine, which was not a standard option in the M3 series. BMW therefore had to create a homologation special, the GTR, in order to comply with the racing rules. Only 10 GTR were built.

2 BMW M5 Wagon E60

Only 1,025 units of the BMW M5 Wagon E60 were produced. It was developed to keep up with Audi. It offered a 5-liter V10, paired with a six-speed manual, and had 507 horsepower. It had an acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

1 BMW hydrogen 7

The BMW 7 Series luxury sedan was specially treated and came out on the other side as Hydrogen 7. The Hydrogen 7 produced between 2005 and 2007 can be operated either with liquid hydrogen or with normal gasoline. It was also the first production car that could run on hydrogen and was offered in selected markets.

