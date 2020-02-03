15 rare photos of Celine Dion’s family

The 51-year-old Canadian singer Celine Dion was a teenage star who sang music in her native French at the beginning of her music career. She released a few French albums before deciding to study English and signing up with the American record company Epic Records. With the help of her music manager Angelil Rene, whom she met at the age of 12, Celine quickly became a star. Her singing training and English lessons have also helped perfect her music.

A few years later, Celine started to fall in love with her manager, but the two only started to see each other when Celine turned 20 in 1988. The couple tied the knot in 1994. After several failed attempts to conceive, Celine opted for in vitro fertilization. She gave birth to her firstborn son in 2001. Receiving a second time was still a challenge, but in 2010 the singer became pregnant and her twins were born the same year.

At this point, Angelil had already been diagnosed with throat cancer. He died in January 2016. Four years later, Celine is still grieving for her husband. They were a beautiful family and the following photos prove it.

15 Before the twins

Via: yahoo.com

We’re not sure who Disneyland owns in Celine’s house, but these Disneyland trips will be a must even for twins Nelson and Eddy, who are not yet born in this picture. At the moment Rene-Charles, the first born son of Celine and Angelil, likes to be the only child. Mom and Dad also take a short break from Celine’s Las Vegas shows.

14 month old twins in Vegas

Via: popsugar.com

According to westjetmagazine.com, Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas showed up to 70 performances by Celine Dion per year. In 2003 the hotel’s theater built its own stage. Las Vegas became Celine’s workplace for a while when she had to buy a house there. It’s only fair that she took the twins there to see her job.

13 The perfect family

Via: jesusdaily.com

Losing a spouse must be one of the most difficult tasks to endure a celebrity yourself. Angelil was the only man Celine had ever loved since she met him when she was very young. Her three sons give her the strength to continue, as revealed by today.com.

12 The twins’ first birthday

Via: pinterest.com

For a long time, Rene-Charles was the couple’s only child. When Celine tried a second time to get pregnant, she had a miscarriage. Reuters.com announces that it has undergone in vitro fertilization six times before becoming pregnant again. At 42, Celine finally got pregnant with twins. A year later, the twins Nelson and Eddy are pictured.

11 Gender neutral fashion line

Via: refinery29.com

Celine Dion worked with Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, owners of the Nununu fashion line, to develop a new brand that refinery29.com calls Celinununu. The children’s clothing line offers gender-neutral clothing with the aim of freeing children from the roles of boys / girls and to focus on the strength of their personality.

10 Babies’ Day Out

Via: novafm.com

Celine rarely appears in public with her children. The twins are handful now, but Celine seems to enjoy her husband’s support with the twins. The mother of three was initially pregnant with triplets, but Twitter reports that the couple heard only two heartbeats the next time they saw a doctor.

9 You rock!

Via: blogspot.com

Occasionally, Celine posts a family photo on her social media pages, mostly on special occasions when the family is celebrating.

RELATED: 20 Little-Known Facts About Celine Dion’s Rise to Fame

In this picture on their Twitter page, the whole family is wearing white T-shirts with the words “WE ROCK!” And we have no doubt that they all rock!

8 Happy Halloween

Via: pinterest.com

Etonline.com also showed another photo of Celine with her twins celebrating another holiday. The twins are seven years old, but Celine’s husband is no longer with them. Unfortunately, life had to go on and Celine dressed up as a Maleficent to celebrate the holidays with her family. She posted the photo on her Instagram to wish her fans a happy Halloween.

7 Gender neutral parenting

Via: instyle.com

For some time when her sons were a little younger, the singer made headlines, but not because of her music. She had let her children’s hair grow really long and she wouldn’t cut her hair until her schools got her to do it. Instyle.com reports that the singer attempted neutral parenting, which focuses on promoting a child’s personality without paying too much attention to his or her gender.

6 The boys and mother in Disneyland

Via: tumblr.com

Nine months after Celine buried her husband, the twins turned six and she decided to take her to Disneyland to celebrate the occasion.

The mother and boys seemed in high spirits as they spent their time in the theme park. People.com reports that they also made some faces for the camera.

RELATED: 20 Photos That Change The Way We See Celine Dion

5 MJ theme party

Via: pinterest.com

For their seventh birthday, the twins had a Michael Jackson themed party that was featured on popsugar.com. Celine shared a photo of herself and the twins in MJ costumes. The mother of three and currently a widow says the twins are growing up too quickly. Still, she is proud of who she becomes.

4 Celine and the twins in Paris

Via: closerweekly.com

In 2017, Celine and her two adorable twin sons were sighted in Paris. While shopping, the trio stopped to pose for this cute picture taken on closerweekly.com. This is the first time that the twins have been in public with short tees. The twins have comforted Celine a lot since she lost her husband.

3 A Christmas card photo

Via: instagram.com

In the same year, the singer took her family for a ski trip to Montana for Christmas. The family is all in their pajamas except for the eldest son.

The twins wear matching Santa Claus pajamas. Popculture.com says Angelil took the family to Montana so the family would like to spend time in the mountains to be close to.

RELATED: Celine Dion’s career from 1980 to 2020 in photos

2 The twins’ 8th birthday

Via: piniterest.com

Celine never misses sharing a photo of her twins on their birthdays. Instead of visiting Disneyland, the boys decided to spend a relaxing day in a house. You can hardly recognize Rene-Charles, who is an adult. The twins made peace signs while people.com describes that Celine made a goofy pose while holding a gold mask on her twin’s face.

1 Another Christmas party

Via: realitytvworld.com

Celine Dion and her boys managed to survive another Christmas without Angelil. The mother of three posted this picture and this time also the dogs. Since she no longer performs at Caesar’s Palace, people.com confirms that Celine spends most of her free time with her children, which she enjoys.

Sources: today, Refinery29, Twitter, Instyle, People, closer weekly

NEXT: Fans express condolences while Rock and Celine Dion mourn the death of their parents

Next

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia Di Rossi: 20 pictures of the ups and downs of their relationship

