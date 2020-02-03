15 really fast sports cars built to fall apart

There is no question that we all love sports cars. This is due to the clear fact that they are built at the best speeds and look pretty cool at the same time. However, this vehicle type must have more than just these properties. In many cases, manufacturers don’t spend enough time perfecting the other elements of vehicles, which of course leads to them being pretty bad at the end of the day.

With everything that has been said so far, in this article we will consider 15 really fast sports cars that were built to fall apart. It is important to know that these cars will come from past and present years. Ultimately, it is clear that they are all tempted to buy something for many different reasons, but after your research, it is obvious that it is simply not worth it.

Now let’s start!

15 2017 Dodge Viper (0 to 60: 3.3 seconds)

The 2017 Dodge Viper is definitely a very fast car as it only takes 3.3 seconds to get from 0 to 60 miles an hour. Still, it’s a terrible car in every way. This is due to the fact that it comes with a high number of engine problems. It makes sense to end the series afterwards.

14 Saturn Sky 2009 (0 to 60: 5.6 seconds)

The 2009 Saturn Sky may have been a commercial failure, but it’s clear that it’s a very fast car. However, we cannot ignore the problems with this car as practically every single one could have done it. This was primarily evident from the handling and the engine, making it a very short-lived vehicle.

13 Cadillac XLR 2009 (0 to 60: 5.8 seconds)

The 2009 Cadillac XLR is a car that is very annoying as it has a lot of potential, but everything has been thrown away. The manufacturer did not build it well because there were many problems with the suspension and fuel system. For this reason, we would never recommend adding it to your collection.

12 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt SS (0 to 60: 5.5 seconds)

The 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt SS was built to reach high speeds, but overall it was a full and full lemon. This is due to the clear fact that the faulty engine brought with it many serious problems. As a result, the series would lose buyers’ attention, which is understandable.

11 Pontiac Solstice 2007 (0 to 60: 5.8 seconds)

When you look at the Pontiac Solstice 2007, it seems like a cool sports car. In fact, this vehicle would be despised by buyers because it had serious handling problems. As a result, there would be an immediate outage, which would not help the manufacturer on the verge of an outage.

10 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 (0 to 60: 4.3 seconds)

The 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT8 is definitely a very fast car. There is no denying that this is the case. However, the manufacturer should have worked a lot more time on its build because it was far too weak. This has resulted in many serious problems. It is therefore advisable not to collect this car when it is needed.

9 2018 Subaru WRX (0 to 60: 6.2 seconds)

The 2018 Subaru WRX is certainly a car that is fast. However, this is the only positive thing about it, as it is extremely terribly structured. As a result, it has aged like a 10 year old vehicle. For this reason, it is advisable to avoid this pile of rubbish, as it doesn’t have a great chance of a long life.

8 2015 Mini Cooper Roadster (0 to 60: 6.3 seconds)

The 2015 Mini Cooper Roadster is definitely a vehicle that many people assume is solid as it comes from a top manufacturer. Still, this car is pretty terrible at the end of the day because its handling is immensely unpredictable. A purchase is therefore not worthwhile at the moment.

7 2010 Mazda Miata MX-5 (0 to 60: 5.9 seconds)

The 2010 Mazda Miata MX-5 is undoubtedly a vehicle that comes with an abundance of serious problems. This is what would end up dropping its value pretty quickly. According to carcomplaints.com, serious engine and transmission problems would arise from the start.

6 2009 Ford Mustang GT (0 to 60: 5 seconds)

Although the Ford Mustang range is pretty outstanding, it’s obvious that the 2009 GT release is anything but. This is due to the fact that this car has a serious problem when it comes to handling. This ruins any sense of safety that drivers could feel with it, which is a shame since this car was obviously pretty fantastic before.

5 2011 Hyundai Genesis (0 to 60: 3.8 seconds)

The 2011 Hyundai Genesis is certainly a vehicle that came into the automotive world with very high expectations. However, this would change soon as this car would have an abundance of structural problems once it hits the free market. So this car is highly despised by car enthusiasts today.

4 2013 Dodge Challenger (0 to 60: 5.6 seconds)

The 2013 Dodge Challenger certainly doesn’t do a good job of tracking the success of its series. This is reflected in the fact that the engine and chassis will have major problems early on. As a result, we would seriously not recommend purchasing one of them, especially if used heavily.

3 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT (0 to 60: 5.8 seconds)

The 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT is a prime example of a car that is a one-trick pony. While it is able to perform well, there is undoubtedly an abundance of problems with every other element. For this reason, there is no question that the sports car is not a used car.

2 2014 Nissan 370Z (0 to 60: 5.1 seconds)

The 2014 Nissan 370Z certainly has a look that can attract buyers. It definitely has high speeds, so you can’t blame people for caring. Even if this is the case, there is no question that it is subject to serious problems, especially when it comes to transmission and handling.

1 2011 Chevrolet Camaro (0 to 60: 4.6 seconds)

To end this list, let’s take a look at the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. This vehicle comes from a great series, but it doesn’t follow in that direction. This car has a lot of serious problems with its engine and suspensions, so it definitely needs constant repair. It is the one Camaro that is not worth a penny.

