15 really slow muscle cars that we don’t want to drive

There are many things to love about the automotive industry, and muscle cars are definitely represented with some of the top things. Since muscle cars came onto the market in the 1960s, they have gained unsurpassed popularity, and you can’t deny that every car enthusiast and non-enthusiast can turn a few muscle cars upside down.

As in every industry, the muscle car industry has explored some really difficult terrain and still does today. One such area was the 1970s, when the industry was almost wiped out due to strict emissions and fuel savings restrictions.

Many manufacturers took the opportunity to learn from it and improve their game. However, many were less fortunate and produced cars that did not come into contact with the market. These are the cars you want to avoid today, especially as they are slow as hell. Here are the 15 really slow muscle cars we don’t want to drive.

15 1974 Pontiac GTO

If you didn’t think automakers were bringing cars out for marketing purposes only, you’re wrong. The 1974 Pontiac GTO is a good example as it had absolutely nothing to offer Pontiac fans. It seems that Pontiac was dependent on the legendary GTO name to sweep the 1947 version off the ground.

14 1979 Oldsmobile 442

Oldsmobile made the same mistake as Pontiac once and produced a car that only depended on the nostalgia of the fans who know the original Oldsmobile 442 and love acceleration from 0 to 60 by 9 seconds.

13 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra

You can’t help but fall in love with the wild look of the 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra. This 3-door hatchback coupe looks like a powerhouse on wheels, though that’s far from true. The appearance does not make up for the 5-liter V8 with only 133 hp.

12 1977 Dodge Charger Daytona

Dodge only reached 250 of the 1977 Dodge Charger Daytona, and it’s no surprise given the angry reaction from fans. With the valuable Daytona nameplate, this car should have significantly better values ​​than 135 hp and an acceleration from 0 to 60 of 13.5 seconds. The fans had much higher expectations and were understandably disappointed.

11 1974 AMC Javelin AMX

The 1974 AMC Javelin AMX looked great for a muscle car, but didn’t give good results with performance data. It had a naturally aspirated carburetor V8 engine that produced 150 horsepower and 0 to 60 acceleration from 9 seconds. The numbers of the spear could easily be adjusted by the competition.

10 1974 AMC Matador X

It looks like 1974 was not a great year for speed at AMC. Like the Javelin AMX, the Matador X was successful in the looks department, but was unable to perform satisfactorily. It had a 4-stroke naturally aspirated V8 engine with an output of 150 hp and could only cope with a maximum speed of 150 hp.

9 1979 Dodge Magnum

When you look at the Magnum for the first time, you probably won’t feel that it is a powerful muscle car. His V8 engine only produced 135 hp and pushed the Magnum from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a terrible 13 seconds. In addition, it was bulky with a slow automatic transmission and a high price.

8 1975 Buick Gran Sport

In true 1970s fashion, the 1975 Buick Gran Sport had the look but none of the performance. With a 350 V8 engine under the hood, it could deliver 175 horsepower, which takes the Gran Sport from 0 to 60 mph in 10.6 seconds. No wonder, because it weighed 2 tons.

7 1986 Chevrolet El Camino SS

The Camino SS styling may hide you from focusing on top athletic performance, but the truth is that this 2-seater Camino was just a slightly different looking Camino. Its V8 engine only produced 150 horsepower and its production ended just one year after its publication in 1987.

6 1983 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo nameplate is known for its legendary NASCAR performance, but the 1983 Monte Carlo SS was a completely different car in performance. From 1983 to 1987, the Monte Carlo SS disappointed with a V8 engine that produced only 175 hp and a top speed of 117 mph.

5 1970 Ford Torino GT

The 1970 Ford Torino GT is a stylish eye-catcher that appears to be ready to chase through the streets, but has failed to perform impressively. The Torino GT is loved today for its looks, but its engine couldn’t get it from a standstill to 100 km / h in less than 10 seconds.

4 1970 Chevelle SS 398

The 1970 Chevelle SS 398 also has very high visual requirements. The sleek lines and determined stance give the impression that the SS 396 could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a slow crawl of 11.7 seconds.

3 1972 Chevy Camaro

The Camaro nameplate will always raise high expectations among fans who know what it is capable of. Although the 1972 Chevy Camaro is still widely used today, it was a victim of 1970s emissions regulations and only managed to accelerate from 0 to 60 in 9.7 seconds.

2 1970 Triumph Stag V8

The 1970 Triumph Stag V8 was not very triumphant. Many people claim that its 3-liter V8 engine is the worst ever built, but not only because it keeps breaking. The Triumph Stag V8 also had a poor acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 11.5 seconds.

1 1976 Cadillac Eldorado

If the unusual, boxy design doesn’t deter you, the performance is definitely for you. The 1976 Cadillac Eldorado weighed over 5,000 pounds. Its 8.2-liter V8 engine only produced 195 hp and gave it an acceleration from 0 to 60 of 13.5 seconds.

