15 saddest Disney fan theories of all time

Thanks to the internet, fans can now bring in all of their craziest thoughts and ideas. While fan theories can be fun, it usually doesn’t take long for them to take a dark turn. This seems to be especially true when it comes to all of our favorite Disney classics. Fans of franchises like Harry Potter and Star Wars have come up with sad theories over the years, though the ones that surround Disney hit the heart a little harder.

In this list, we look at 15 of the saddest Disney fan theories we’ve ever heard. Since these films are naturally bright and happy, reading these fan theories changes the way we see these films and characters. Hopefully we won’t ruin a favorite today! Who is ready to examine Disney’s darker side?

15 Captain Hook is to blame for Ariel having no mother

In Ariel’s second feature film, we learned that her mother died from an evil pirate. We saw a red-haired mermaid in Peter Pan and fans will remember how scared they were of Hook’s mermaids. Could Captain Hook have been an invisible villain to the little mermaid?

14 Carl died from above in the beginning

Just when we thought Carl’s story couldn’t get any sad, a fan had to come up with this theory. The theory goes that Carl actually died in his sleep that night after learning that he had to leave his home for a nursing home. The rest of the film was Carl’s fascinating journey into the afterlife.

13 Geppetto is really stupid of Snow White

According to a fan, Dopey and Geppetto are actually one and the same. This fan believes that Dopey was never a dwarf, but a human all the time. When he grew up, the other dwarfs abandoned him. He lived a quiet life in Italy, although his love for Snow White made him model Pinocchio after the child he wanted.

12 Sergeant Calhoun had to get rid of a cy bug that looked like her fiance

In the film Wreck-It Ralph, Sergeant Calhoun spoke about her traumatic wedding day when a flock of cy-bugs attacked her groom. Since we know that Cy-Bugs become what they eat, and we know that Calhoun defeated the creatures, it appears that at least one of the Cy-Bugs looked like her fiance when she disposed of it.

11 Mother Gothel is the same evil queen we saw

Some fans out there seem to think that Mother Gothel by Tangled is actually just an older version of Snow White Evil Queen. The theory goes that after the loss of her kingdom, the Evil Queen retired to the forest, where she finally found a magical flower that could keep her young and powerful. Obviously Tangled started like this …

10 The fly emperor Kuzco, heard on the web, was probably human at some point

It’s easy to discover that in The Emperor’s New Groove, the only animals that can speak to humans are the ones that were once humans. In this case, when a fly screamed for help in a net, Kuzco was listening to a fellow human being who had also been cursed by Yzma.

9 Nemo has never survived the opening scene

It is suspected whether Nemo actually survived the attack that killed her mother and siblings or not. Some believe that he did not and that finding Nemo was indeed Marlin’s journey through the 5 phases of grief. It is also important to note that “Nemo” in Latin means “nothing”.

8 Wheezy was not an innocent toy, but a clever villain

There’s a fan theory that says Toy Storys Wheezy wasn’t a sad, dusty toy, but an evil villain all the time. It is said that Wheezy wanted Woody out of the way so that he could become a favorite toy again. We all saw that Woody, after saving him for the farm sale, failed to do the same for the cowboy. Ouch.

7 Boo grew up to be the witch we saw in Brave

This is only sad because we would rather think that Boo never grew up and is still happily visited by her good friend Sulley. If we want to believe this fan theory, Boo has actually become Brave’s strange witch. If you look at the witch’s desire, one of Sulley is clearly to be seen. Hmmm…

6 Neverland is actually a version of the hereafter

We hate to say it, but it adds up. The reason why nobody ages in Neverland could be that nobody actually lives there. The author, who originally wrote Peter Pan, had a brother who died at the age of 13. Many believe that Neverland was inspired by the author’s idea of ​​his brother’s journey to the afterlife. “Dying would be a terribly big adventure”.

5 Gaston was responsible for Bambi becoming an orphan

After watching Gaston’s behavior in Beauty and the Beast, we don’t think anyone will let this pass him by. We saw not only a deer on the wall of Gaston’s inn, but also a deer that resembles Bambi’s mother in the forest while Gaston is out hunting …

4 Aladdin was not real, it was all just a story written by the lamp seller

So many amazing things happen in Aladdin that many forget that the whole film started with a salesperson trying to hang Genie’s lamp (among other things). The fans have started to wonder whether Aladdin, Jasmine and everyone else was real at all or whether it wasn’t all made up of the clever seller.

3 Is climate change responsible for the lack of people in the car?

Cars is a Pixar film that is completely humanless. While we’ve seen animal-heavy Disney films, the fact that the world in which Cars plays was clearly built by humans raises the question of where they all went. A popular fan theory says that they were all wiped out by pollution and that the vehicles are now in control.

2 Anna and Elsa are Tarzan’s older sisters

The recent events in Frozen 2 have shown that this is wrong, but for a while it was a strong belief in fan theory. The theory was that Anna and Elsa’s mother were pregnant with their little brother when she and her husband went on the trip. Her ship then plunged into the jungle, which Tarzan later called home.

1 Andy’s mother was Jessie’s original owner

Everyone will obviously remember the heartbreaking scene in Toy Story 2 when Jessie tells how she was abandoned by her original owner. Well, many are now pointing fingers at Andy’s mother as the culprit. It would make sense to pass on her love for cowboys and cowgirls to her son …

