15 second-hand used cars that you can buy for the price of an iPhone X (or two)

Some criticize how others can be obsessed with cars. They say things like “All cars are the same” or “You just need something to get you to work” and other things in the same direction. While we agree that cars are essentially made for practical reasons, we continue to vigorously defend our passion for the automotive world. And yes, there are many expensive cars that are so unworthy of their price that even a millionaire won’t consider them. But that doesn’t mean there are some great ones too.

On the other hand, some people are obsessed with phones. The new iPhone X, for example, sells like a hot cake, although it is well above average with a base price of $ 1,000. One of the things you should love in the car market is versatility. You don’t have to buy a million dollar car to get what’s good. So pick a cheaper upgrade for your phone than an iPhone X and collect USD 1,000 to buy one of these great used cars instead.

15 1992 Mercedes E400 ($ 1,000)

There are countless articles talking about amazing cars with breathtaking capabilities that also run on V8 engines. Can you imagine getting your hands on one for just $ 1,000? The 1992 Mercedes E400 gives you this opportunity and you can easily find it for sale in this price range.

14 1999 BMW 323 Cabrio E36 ($ 3,923)

Getting a stylish convertible that is also a BMW at such a low price is a bargain. The 323 E36 not only looks super cool with its convertible roof, but also has a six-row engine. There are so many E36 for sale, and prices vary by condition, but it’s still a great opportunity.

13 1995 Jeep Cherokee Laredo ($ 2,250)

The 1995 Jeep Laredo was very popular as a robust family SUV. Today you can buy a four-wheel drive Laredo for just over $ 2,000. If you look closely, you will probably also find a two-wheel drive Laredo, which is definitely even cheaper.

12 1990 Lexus LS 400 (from $ 1,950)

The 1990 Lexus LS 400 has so many great things to offer, starting with how it looks as chic as the Mercedes S-Class. The Lexus also has many cool features like a V8 engine and reliable build quality. You can find a 1990 Lexus for just $ 1,950.

11 1999 Cadillac Sedan DeVille ($ 1,500)

The Cadillac DeVille used to be one of the most luxurious sedans ever. It has a Northstar V8 engine and offers a quiet and comfortable ride with enough power. There are so many DeVilles at a great price and they’re just a few clicks away.

10 2007 Chevrolet HHR ($ 3,642)

Chevrolet launched the HHR in 2007 to compete with the Chrysler PT Cruiser, and many automakers did the same. However, the HHR had a strange and unusual look that affected its popularity. However, the HHR is still a practical and cheap used car that you can find at an affordable price.

9 2001 Lincoln Continental ($ 1,370)

It’s a pleasant surprise to learn that you can get such a high-quality car for just over $ 1,000. Although it cannot keep up in terms of performance and performance today, the Continental still offers high-quality driving behavior. Most of its parts are shared with Ford, making it easy to maintain.

8 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ($ 1,995)

Like the Jeep Loredo, the Mitsubishi Montero Sport also offers a robust SUV experience for the whole family at a bargain price. You can buy the Montero with either four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive to save money. However, you can be sure that you will get your money’s worth in terms of reliability and practicability.

7 2000 Ford E250 Van ($ 2,187)

This is the perfect starter van for people just starting their business and looking for a cheap and reliable van. The E250 is practical and inexpensive to maintain, and you can easily find a used one in good condition to help you take your work to the next level.

6 2005 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 ($ 2,750)

This cool offer from Volkswagen is still as good as it was 15 years ago. The 2005 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 has an efficient 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that allows it to perform adequately for a compact family sedan. Of course, most of today’s driver assistance functions are missing, but it’s still a bargain.

5 2002 Acura TL ($ 1,999)

Acura vehicles have long proven their reliability and quality. It’s a bargain if you’re looking for a car that gets you where you need to be. Although many of the TLs on offer have great mileage, the numbers could easily double with the right owner.

4 2008 Dodge Avenger ($ 1,995)

It may surprise you to buy a 2008 model at such a low price, but that’s because the 2008 Dodge Avenger was not as successful as expected. The car had mostly normal and reasonable specs so it didn’t dazzle. However, it is still very practical.

3 1999 Audi A6 2.8 Quattro ($ 1,727)

Believe it or not, you can get an Audi for a lot less than you thought. The A6 2.8 Quattro has a 2.8 liter V6 engine and is equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive. It was a big deal in 1999 and its specs are out of date today, but the 1999 A6 Quattro is still capable and reliable.

2 2004 Dodge Caravan ($ 1,495)

The Dodge Caravan is a very reliable family minivan and can be yours for less than $ 1,500. It has a powerful V6 engine, sliding doors and can accommodate up to 8 people. The caravan offers the indispensable family car experience at an affordable price that cannot be overlooked.

1 2004 Buick Park Avenue Ultra ($ 2,386)

Like Audi, many people dream of getting their hands on a nice Buick car, but their dreams stop for budget reasons. If you are one of them, you will be thrilled to learn that you will find a 2004 Buick Park Avenue Ultra with a V6 that performs satisfactorily for less than $ 2,500.

