15 secrets behind the creation of MCU’s Avengers films

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is an integral part of the entertainment industry today. The rise of the MCU began with the release of “Iron Man” in 2008, when Tony Stark’s character was relatively unknown. And so it was considered a big game of chance. A few years later, Marvel was also doubled with the release of “Iron Man 2” in 2010. In 2011 followed the release of the films “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Thor” The story gradually took shape. Marvel built a universe. This became clear when “The Avengers” was released in 2012.

The Avengers sheet should include four films, the last two of which would also lead to $ 1 billion in box office success. More importantly, “Avengers: Endgame” would also catapult to the top of the box office charts. And to further celebrate the culmination of the “Avengers” story, we thought it might be a fan to look back and discover some of the secrets behind the making of these “Avengers” films:

14 Edward Norton didn’t want to play Hulk anymore, so Mark Ruffalo took over

In previous Hulk films, the title role belonged to actor Edward Norton until he decided to leave. He said to NPR’s fresh air, “I think you can do everything once, but if you do it too often, it can become a difficult-to-take suit for others.” And if I had continued I would not have done Moonrise Kingdom, Grand Budapest or Birdman because everyone overlapped with (Avengers). “

13 They turned to a stripper to model Hulk’s shape

To improve Hulk’s form for the film, Marvel turned to a bouncer and stripper named Steve Romm, who was also nicknamed Green Steve. As a child, Romm idolized bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, who played in the old television series “The Incredible Hulk”. So he was more than ready to be painted green. According to Newsday, Romm said the experience was “a dream come true”.

12 The first “Avengers” film was almost called “Avengers: Some assembly required”

According to the CBR, the first film titled “Avengers: Some Assembly Required” was titled “Avengers: Some Assembly Required”. This was inspired by the fact that the group gathered around the words “Avengers, Assemble”. In the end, however, a decision was made to keep the title simple. And so the film was released as “The Avengers”.

11 In The Avengers, Robert Downey Jr. first asked if he should play Tony Stark

According to Entertainment Weekly, Robert Downey Jr. once recalled, “Well, I said, ‘I have to be in the opening sequence. I don’t know what you think, but Tony has to do this thing. “He said,” Okay, let’s try. “We tried and it didn’t work because it’s a different kind of thing, the story and the idea and the topic is the topic, and everyone is just an arm of the octopus. “

10 Many of the New York scenes in “The Avengers” were shot in Ohio

In the big New York fight scene, Cleveland.com notes: “People are fleeing down the ninth east from aliens and debris caused by the battle between Loki and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Moments later, fake New York police cars turn from Euclid Avenue onto East Ninth Street. “In the meantime, the scene in which Black Widow was tied to a chair was also filmed in an old warehouse in Ohio.

9 Joss Whedon never wanted to send Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner together

When asked if he intended the characters to end up together, Whedon said to Empire: “I didn’t. But when we shot this scene together when it recruited him, we said,” They are terribly good together ” But you can really see the development of this story. “

8 They filmed an alternate scene in “Age of Ultron” in which mercury survived

During the same interview, Whedon recalled, “I said to Aaron, the only way you can stay alive is when Disney executives say,” Hey idiot, this is a franchise and we need all these people, and They are not allowed to kill them! “” We actually shot him in an outfit with his sister in the last scene. We also shot him when we woke up and said, “Ah, I didn’t really die from those 47 gunshot wounds!”

7 Joss Whedon made sure that Chris Evans never said “Assemble” in front of the camera in “Ultron” to give the scene more impact

Whedon also remembered, “I made sure we never shot Chris Evans. I was convinced that a manager would leave: ‘You forgot to enter the last word! ‘I said: “With my dying breath …” I don’t have to say that often, but sometimes I turn to (Marvel head honcho) Kevin (Fig) and say: “With my dying breath …”. ‘ “

6 There’s a cutscene between an obsessed Thor’s interview with Erik Selvig in “Age of Ultron”

According to Whedon, there was a 195-minute cut of this film. As for Thor / Erik’s subplot, the original scene was that Thor spoke to the Norn (Ed’s comment: (strange sister-like characters in the Marvel universe) and how it would work if he went into the pool and owned the Norn basically him, and Erik Selvig asks all the questions, and the Norn who speak through Thor give the answers. “

5 Dave Bautista felt under pressure to look good in the “Avengers” films

Speaking to Men’s Journal, Dave Bautista said: “For the first time in my film career, I was really concerned about looking better. I wanted that ‘superhero look’. I got a personal trainer for Avengers and actually found out that a lot of the things I’ve done for years were just wrong. ”

4 Dave Bautista was not sure which “Avengers” film he was making

Bautista also revealed: “I never actually read the full script. The strange thing is that because we did Avengers 3 and Avengers 4 in a row, I made sure I knew my scenes and I did a few all year round, but I never put the whole thing together. So I really don’t know which parts are included in the film or not. “

3 authors almost moved the Living Tribunal to the Infinity War

In an interview with the New York Times, endgame author Christopher Markus also revealed: “We tried to include the Living Tribunal in the first film. We wrote a scene in which he performed during the Titan fight. And everyone was like what? “Markus’ co-author for” Endgame “, Stephen McFeely, added:” He has three heads. It would imply a whole new level of architecture in the universe, and I think that was too much to throw in there.

2 The time travel scene in “Endgame” was almost seen under water

1 Tony Stark should always die in the endgame

McFeely revealed: “Everyone knew Tony Stark would be finished.” Later he added: “The catchphrase was, end this chapter and he started the chapter.” Meanwhile, Markus also said, “I don’t believe it gave any mandates. If we had a good reason not to do that, people would surely have entertained it. “

