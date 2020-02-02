15 secrets behind the creation of MCU’s Spider-Man films

There is a lot more to filmmaking than most people think, and when it comes to films that have budgets that are as high as Marvel films, it sounds all the more real than ever. There is no way around it, big films require great effort.

Production teams often struggle with unique problems that require developers to think outside the box. Different decisions and ideas culminate to show our heroes in a beautiful world full of breathtaking scenes and creative visions of the crew. In other cases, what we see on the screen is simply the result of inside jokes and Easter eggs.

Today we’re pulling back the curtain on one of the hottest Marvel movie series, Spider-Man. What are the secrets behind the production of the MCU’s favorite web sling? Read on and find out!

15 The director had the cast Watch John Hughes films

Everyone has seen classic 80s films like the Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, right? Well, for many young Spider-Man actors and actresses, this wasn’t the case. Fortunately, director Jon Watts had the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming to watch a John Hughes film marathon.

14 Tom Holland took part in gymnastics and dance classes to prepare for the role

It’s not uncommon for an actor or actress who is preparing to play a superhero role to complete physical training. A strict routine in the gym is the key to getting a body fit for colorful spandex. What is unusual, however, is how Tom Holland prepared for his role as Spider-Man by taking gymnastics and dance classes.

13 The scene in Homecoming, in which Peter is trapped under rubble in Geier’s hiding place, is removed directly from the comics

Movies based on comic books are usually inspired by many different areas of the source material and often combine different storylines to create something unique. The intense scene in Homecoming, in which Peter is trapped in Geier’s hiding place under debris, comes from Amazing Spider-Man # 33, a moment that always asked to be immortalized on the screen.

12 Tom Holland went to school and attended courses at a Bronx high school

It’s easy to guess that Tom Holland did a lot of physical training to get into his role as Spider-Man, but he did just as much work to become Peter Parker. This included being covered up as a student at the Bronx High School of Science. He even attended real classes!

11 Jake Gyllenhaal almost took on the role of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2

Before Jake Gyllenhaal took on the role of the evil Mysterio, he was almost the teenage superhero himself. After the success of Sony’s first Spider-Man film in 2002, Gyllenhaal almost took the title role for the sequel when it was uncertain whether Tobey Maguire would return to review it again.

10 Tom Holland does (some) his own stunts

Most movie stars use stunt doubles, and for good reason. Action in films can be very dangerous, which is why they can only be carried out by trained professionals. However, Tom Holland is one of the rare stars who do many of his own stunts and do without stunts that he claims are illegal for him.

9 Atlanta receives its own replica of the Staten Island ferry

The Staten Island Ferry scene in Homecoming is one of the coolest parts of the film, but even more impressive is the fact that it was a replica! Apparently, it was cheaper to build a model boat in Atlanta that could fall apart and come back together instead of dividing the original in two.

8 Jake Gyllenhaal wanted Mysterio to be visible in his suit as much as possible

The practical Mysterio suit that Jake Gyllenhaal wears in large parts of Far From Home should initially be used much less often, namely the S.H.I.E.L.D. Especially in the basic scene, he originally wore a simple t-shirt and jeans. But Gyllenhaal insisted on wearing it as often as possible and gave us a lot more scenes by getting up.

7 Tom wanted a custom spider suit

While filming Homecoming, Tom Holland learned that the legendary Spider-Man body wasn’t particularly bathroom-friendly, so he had to put a zipper in the suit for the next film. He didn’t quite understand his request, but they did their best to make the mask and outfit more comfortable.

6 Tom Holland had a cameo in venom but Marvel asked to have it cut immediately

Sony Films made a questionable decision when they created their own Venom film, which had nothing to do with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, they had Tom Holland shoot a cameo as Peter Parker, but Marvel Studios asked them to cut it out as soon as they found out.

5 No J.K. Simmons, No J. Jonah Jameson

J.K. Simmon’s return to J. Jonah Jameson was one of the best moments after the credits in the MCU. As it turns out, director Jon Watts only agreed that Jameson would even appear when played by Simmons – a decision that most people would probably agree with!

4 Tom Holland regrets that he is far from home

To try to present a more mature Peter Parker in Far From Home, Tom Holland decided to improve his training routines and have a little more bulk. In the end, he regretted the oversize and felt that a more supple figure would best suit the superhero who is spinning around on the Internet.

3 Jake could not extend his arms fully while in Mystero’s suit. Therefore, CGI was added to his arms

Sometimes it is necessary to sacrifice the mobility of the actors in order to achieve a really cool visual effect with character costumes. Jake Gyllenhaal was unable to fully extend his arms during combat scenes within the cumbersome Mysterio suit, so some post-production scenes had to be edited to include CGI arms.

2 The license plate is a nod to the problem that Miles Morales is experiencing for the first time

It’s always fun to discover cool Easter eggs in films. Spider-Man MCU films include several license plate super-secret films that can be seen all over NYC. An example of this is the confrontation of Peter with Aaron Davis, whose license plate reads “UCS-M01”, which stands for Ultimate Comics Spider-Man # 1, the first edition in which his nephew Miles Morales appears.

1 Tom Holland asked Disney and Sony CEOs to stay up to date in the MCU

For Spider-Man, it seemed uncertain in 2019 when Sony decided to terminate the Disney contract. Thankfully, the two companies were able to make a new agreement, and it turns out Spider-Man was involved! Tom Holland met both Disney’s CEO and the chairman of Sony Films to hold Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and apparently they were listening!

