15 secrets Paris Hilton managed to bury quietly

Paris Hilton is known for being the first person in Hollywood to be famous just because they are famous. She is also considered the top floor because she managed to capitalize on the fame and attention she received. She has landed her own reality shows, is paid to celebrate all over the world, and is surrounded by great celebrities at all times.

Paris, which comes from a wealthy family, didn’t always have it easy. The socialist has been involved in a series of scandals over the years. She broke her heart several times. She also spoke publicly about diagnosing ADS.

Despite its wealth and success, Paris has revealed a number of secrets over the years. In true Hilton style, she managed to bury her quietly over time. So what are some of the things Paris no longer wants people to shed light on? Here are 15 secrets that this Hollywood star would love to forget.

15 Your last reality show was not a success

justwatch.com

The Oxygen network seemed determined to relive the good old moments of The Simple Life by offering Paris their own show. After the show was announced in 2011, it didn’t take long for The World Claims Paris to make its TV debut.

Unfortunately, fewer than 300,000 people tuned in to some of the episodes. Bad reviews resulted in an immediate cancellation after the first and only season.

14 One of her films was a catastrophic box office flop

letterboxd.com

In 2006, Paris starred in a film called National Lampoon’s Pledge This! The film went so badly at the box office that many of its fans do not remember that it was released to the public.

Well, the film made very little money, and since it came out at the height of her career in 2006, there was no reason why the film should do so badly.

13 She has made derogatory statements in the past

thekitchn.com

During a taxi ride with a friend in New York in 2012, Hilton was secretly recorded and, among other things, made derogatory statements about the race.

In a certain part of the recording, she said, “Gays are the hottest people in the world … they’re disgusting. Dude, most of them probably have AIDS. I would be so scared if I were a gay … you I’m going to die of AIDS.

12 She said she didn’t know what role a producer was at work

humenonline.hu

She claimed not to know what the work of a film producer meant. This was an interesting statement because in 2006 she was the executive producer for her film “Pledge This!”

She said, “I’m not sure what a producer does, but – I don’t know how to get cool people in the cast.”

RELATED: Paris Hilton’s holographic BMW Screams heiress … Check her fortune

11 Your feud with the Kardashians

wmagazine.com

Paris Hilton had an ongoing rivalry with the Kardashians at some point – well, it was mostly Kim, but Kim’s siblings were often drawn into the mix. From trash-talking Kim’s famous bum to branding the author of social media fame (and the fact that she is famous), Paris seemed to be having trouble when Kim overtook her.

Since then, they have caught up and overcome their differences, with Paris being an integral part of the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

10 Your former close relationships with Lindsay Lohan

usmagazine.com

In the mid-00s, Paris was friends with many celebrities who eventually became their party friends. It was believed that she had made friends with Lindsay Lohan during this time, but nowadays Paris doesn’t even seem to have a nice idea to talk about her former buddy. Fans are still wondering what happened between the two, which led to such tensions in their friendship.

9 She quietly distanced herself from the music

iconn.me

In 2006, Paris made an effort to start a music career that led to the release of their self-titled debut album, which was produced by Scott Storch. With moderate success, Paris tried again in 2013 to try her musical luck, but none of her newer songs were chartered – and she hasn’t recorded much since then.

8 Your on-off friendship with Nicole Richie

popsugar.co.uk

Paris has a friendly relationship with her former best friend Nicole Richie. The two played the leading role together in The Simple Life, and although they seemed to be best friends, it seemed as if their close bond had been affected by all the attention. And even though you think they’re still friends, Paris and Nicole aren’t that close anymore.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Paris Hilton’s Transformation Over the Years

7 She only attended school until she was 16

vice.com

Not many know that despite its global success, Paris didn’t go to school until the age of 16. The education is still valued and respected in her famous family, and even though she dropped out of college, she managed to get her GED certificate.

Paris may not have really used her education because she built an empire based on fame and her own personality.

6 She has insecurities about her big feet

pinterest.com

Yes, Paris Hilton has big feet – and although it used to be something that caused her insecurity, she couldn’t be happier now. People often referred to the height of 11 feet in Paris, mostly because she was wearing shoes that she thought were too small.

At this point, however, Paris couldn’t care less as people’s fascination with the size of their feet began to fade over time.

5 She was diagnosed with ADD as a child

washingtonpost.com

Most fans are not even aware that Paris suffers from ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), about which she spoke openly to Larry King in 2007. However, it seemed that people completely forgot about this; They may have forgotten that Hilton is taking medication to control it. The 2007 interview was one of the rare moments when she publicly addressed her ADS problems.

4 She went clubbing when she was a teenager

elle.com

Apparently, Paris Hilton’s parents didn’t have as many restrictions for her when she was a teenager because they supposedly let her go whenever she wanted. Of course, it’s not something that Paris wants to boast of today, but it was worth it since she ended up making money just to perform in clubs.

RELATED: 15 Annoying Times Paris Hilton went too far

3 She played a character in ‘The Simple Life’

ew.com

Hilton was very vocal about letting her fans know that the “character” she played on her reality show, The Simple Life, was for television only. “I think if I was my serious self on the show it would not have been that much of a success,” she said, which inspired the idea of ​​changing her entire personality.

2 She inherited only a small fraction of her grandfather’s worth

celebritynetworth.com

When it became known in 2007 that Paris’ grandfather, Barron, who founded the Hilton chain, would donate 97% of his income to charity, so 3% would be shared between his 8 children and 23 grandchildren.

In the end, Paris only got away with $ 5 million, which is still a lot. However, it is so much less of what it could have had.

1 She had a toxic relationship with Nick Carter

youtube.com

Paris Hilton is said to have shared a short-lived romance with the Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter, but according to his brother Aaron, their relationship was rather toxic. Aaron claimed in a series of tweets in 2019 that Nick had put his hands on the socialite, so it is understandable that Paris never speaks publicly about her ex.

NEXT: 15 fun Parisian Hilton memes that made them everyone’s favorite people

Next

Shameless Debbie: 20 revealing facts about Emma Kenney



About the author

Maurice is an established entertainment and showbiz reporter.

More about Maurice Cassidy