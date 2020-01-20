15 senseless SUVs from the 2000s that were nothing but unreliable

The SUV became increasingly popular in the 2000s when it was seen as the perfect family car. This is understandable since these vehicles often have a high level of safety features. However, this does not mean that this decade has not given us bad vehicles, as there were certainly a lot of lemons that we simply cannot ignore. These are important to consider, because in reality they are associated with many problems.

After all that has been said so far, we will look at 15 senseless SUVs that were made in the 2000s and were unreliable. It is important to know that these vehicles will come from different manufacturers as they show how easy it is for any brand to make a bad car. Ultimately, it is advisable to avoid these cars, as they are simply not worth all of the problems that come with them.

Well, without further delay, let’s get started!

15 2008 Dodge Nitro

via Wikimedia Commons

The 2008 Dodge Nitro would definitely be a full and full lemon. It would be one of the worst cars ever, because of the huge structural problems it would continue to have. That is why it should be avoided altogether today as it is simply terrible.

14 2002 Saturn Vue

via simple wikipedia

The 2002 Saturn Vue would definitely be uncomfortable during its time in the primary market, which made a lot of sense. According to carcomplaints.com, this is due to the clear fact that there would be a variety of problems when it comes to the fuel system and transmission. Criticism is really appropriate for this.

13 2009 Mercury Mariner

via Wikipedia

The 2009 Mercury Mariner is definitely a vehicle that came into the automotive world with high expectations. However, it would not reach them miserably, since this vehicle was simply too weak. As a result, it would not last long for its owners and has become a regular at your local junkyard.

12 2008 Suzuki XL7

via pinterest

The 2008 Suzuki XL7 is a vehicle that could have been something special, but the manufacturer failed to build it. According to carcomplaints.com, this car would still have a plethora of problems when it came to engine and steering. As a result, it was very unreliable and frankly a commercial failure.

11 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor

via Wikipedia

The 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor is the type of car that car enthusiasts would be very annoyed with. This is due to the fact that it was very unreliable as it had a variety of problems with the fuel system and brakes, according to carcomplaints.com. It would certainly not be a wise option to buy used today.

10 2008 Kia Borrego

via Wikimedia Commons

The 2008 Kia Borrego is definitely a very good looking vehicle, especially for a vehicle from the 2000s. Even if this is the case, there is no question that it deserves harsh criticism. This car received a lot of criticism for the large steering delays it would have later.

9 2009 BMW X6

via youtube

It is easy to assume that every BMW car is solid as it is a very successful automaker. However, this is not the case and the 2009 X6 is a prime example of this. This car continued to have significant steering problems, which made it very unreliable.

8 2003 Lincoln Aviator

about cardomain

The 2003 Lincoln Aviator is a luxury SUV that would tempt many people to buy it. Typically, this manufacturer is known for making very reliable vehicles like other aviators, but it absolutely did not follow this pattern. According to cars.com, it tended to overheat, which made driving dangerous.

7 2007 Chrysler Aspen

via Wikipedia

The 2007 Chrysler Aspen would be very unpopular during its time in the primary market. It was obviously rash during its development phase as it had a number of problems that frankly could have been avoided. The manufacturer has only to blame himself.

6 2007 Jeep Compass

via cargurus

The 2007 Jeep Compass is definitely a vehicle that would harm the company. This is because there would be many serious engine and transmission problems in the end. As a result, sales dropped very quickly when the news spread, and the car became a commercial failure for the year.

5 2009 Lobster H2

about hemmings motor news

The 2009 Hummer H2 came to the automotive world with very high expectations, since the series had many followers. Nevertheless, this car was a complete disaster because, although it was very large, its overall structure was weak and it was a complete gas eater. It would seriously hurt the company.

4 2004 SsangYong Rodius

via Wikipedia

The 2004 SsangYong Rodius is a vehicle that is sold in countries other than the United States and that many people would despise over time. This is due to the clear fact that his dealings were miserable. It didn’t help that it was prone to collapse on its own, so it would lose the title of a family car.

3 2006 Jeep Commander

via Wikipedia

The 2006 Jeep Commander could definitely have been a top seller for the company because it looked very nice and powerful. The poor build would, according to caranddriver.com, make this car a complete and perfect lemon. It would also suffer a lot of serious engine problems from the start.

2 2009 Chevrolet HHR

by car and driver

The 2009 Chevrolet HHR was not only a very ugly car, it also drove very badly. According to carcomplaints.com, the handling was very poor and there would still be many transmission problems. General Motors certainly regrets triggering this disaster because the overall quality was clearly very poor.

1 2001 Pontiac Aztek

via wikiwand

To conclude this list, let’s take a look at what edmunds.com sees as the worst vehicle ever, the Pontiac Aztek from 2001. It was such a bad and unreliable car that it would play a big role in the breakdown of the entire manufacturer. Ultimately, it really deserved all the hatred it received on the primary market.

Sources: edmunds.com, caranddriver.com, carcomplaints.com

Next

20 stunning photos of celebrities and their Bugattis

