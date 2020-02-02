15 shameless things you didn’t know happened on Pimp My Ride

We all know and love the popular MTV show Pimp My Ride. If you are a millennium old, you probably grew up between 2004 and 2007 when Pimp My Ride aired. There were many things to love about the show: Xzibit, the host of the show, is a super friendly and cool guy, and he makes owners of old cars happy by completely renovating or “pimping” the cars.

While the show has been loved by many and still is, there are so many things about reality TV that are tricky. Over the years after the show went up in the air, a lot of details emerged about how the process actually worked at Pimp My Ride, and it’s not as easy as we all thought.

Pimp My Ride will always have a special place in our hearts, but we had to highlight the 15 shameless things you didn’t know happened on the show.

15 fake upgrades in one reality show

Most of the improvements made to the cars were real, but the show relied on some fake things to keep people interested. One example is when the store added a robotic arm to the car, but in reality it didn’t work by itself and was controlled by someone outside the camera.

14 Real but dysfunctional upgrades

The owners of the cars were often excited to see all the cool features and novelties that their cars received. However, her excitement was short-lived. Many reported that additions to their cars would stop working a few days after they left the store, which is disappointing when you consider that the car has been in the store for months.

13 Important mechanical problems have been ignored

Nobody can deny that the cars from the store looked stunning. The show focused a lot on the outside, got creative with paintwork and cool exterior features. However, they often neglected major mechanical issues, which meant that the car looked great, but was largely unreliable or even worse, completely useless.

12 For the eyes of the camera only

Another annoying fact was that some car owners didn’t get all the features we saw on camera. Some additions and features were made temporarily to tape them and then removed before the owners took the car home. This could be because some of the features were unsafe or illegal.

11 Not a big surprise

The episodes usually started with Host Xzibit, who surprised the car owner at home and told him that he would “spice up his ride”. Many participants in the show indicated that they already knew that MTV would come, but they were unsure whether Xzibit would be there or only the producer.

10 Go one step too far

Seth Martino, a candidate on the show, has accused the show of fat shame. He said before taking Xzibit to show him his car, the show’s producers threw candy all over his car and added a cotton candy machine to his car in a deeply offensive move after they modified it.

9 Not bad enough

The cars are often not in great shape at the start of the show, but many participants indicated that the show’s producers took the time to do more damage to the car to further dramatize its transformation. They also said that they were edited in a way to show that they were bad, negligent drivers.

8 Pimp My Ride … In a few months

Like many of us, you may have thought that the car in the shop would only take a few days, but that’s far from true. Many participants said that their cars took weeks or sometimes even months to change, and they had no alternative for the entire period.

7 Rent My Ride

It will reassure you a little to learn that MTV provided participants with $ 2,000 to rent a car until they got their cars back. However, that number stayed the same no matter how long the store had your car, and of course it wasn’t enough to cover the entire period.

6 Pimp My Reaction too

Ultimately, it didn’t matter to MTV whether you liked the final version of what was done with your car or not. The reactions were recorded before the participant actually saw the car and during the first tour. Some participants received “coaching” on how they can appear more excited and enthusiastic.

5 My car, but not my choice

So many people have tried to sell their cars after they were on the show, and that’s not surprising when you learn that they had no idea what the modifications or features would look like. Although asked about their preferences, the show didn’t have to stick to it.

4 pimps my house?

This does not apply to all participants. However, it was found that at the beginning of the episode, some participants were filmed in a house that did not belong to them and that MTV rented for this purpose. There were many reasons for this, including the living conditions of the participants or if they lived in unfriendly areas.

3 On fire

Justin Dearinger was not really enthusiastic about the work the show did on his car, and he had to put in about $ 20,000 in additional work to make the car what he wanted. Unfortunately, the car blew up due to bad wiring in one of the stores he went to.

2 Another step too far

The show wasn’t written as a screenplay, but the producers often tried to do things differently than they were. Jake Glazier, a show participant, claims the producers asked him to empty his girlfriend before the show to make the backstory more dramatic, and of course he declined.

1 “Audition” videos were not actual auditions

You may have thought that people were selected for the show based on the “audition” videos shown at the beginning of each episode, but that’s not true. The producers used various methods to find participants, including casting calls in which hundreds of people showed up with their run-down cars to be selected.

