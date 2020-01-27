15 stunning photos of celebrities and their Lamborghini

Celebrities are known for their love of exotic cars. I mean, who wouldn’t be able to afford it? Many of them have workshops full of super sports cars, like Akon, Rick Ross and many more. One of the most popular choices is probably Lamborghini, as it is often seen alive by some of the most famous people.

Many celebrities even own more than one! For example, music genius Kanye West has an Aventador, an Urus and one that he bought for his manager. We have compiled a list of 15 stunning photos of celebrities and their Lamborghinis. This list also includes the three most famous sisters in the world. Yes, you guessed it – the Kardashians. You can also see Nicki Minaj’s unique coloring.

We hope none of this makes you too jealous. Who knows, maybe one day you could also afford one! Never say Never. Now let’s start!

15 Kanye West

gq.com.au

Here Kanye West poses next to his Urus. He’s been making headlines around the world lately for customizing his Lamborghini Urus in cream color, which many people found ugly.

Also known for his generosity, Kanye offered his former manager John Monopoly a Lamborghini Urus for his birthday. In the past, he was also seen in his matt black Lamborghini Aventador.

14 Nicki Minaj

liveabout.com

If there is anyone in the world you can imagine with a Pink Lamborghini, it is definitely Nicki Minaj. For the start of her fashion line, she decided to wrap her Lamborghini Aventador in pink, and that’s the result. When it comes to this car, people usually love or hate it. What do you think?

13 Justin Bieber

mirror.co.uk

In 2018, Justin Bieber made the headlines again by posting a photo of him in his Blue Lamborghini on Instagram, which has a “cash only” tag attached. People wondered what on earth this meant, but it was actually just a stunt to promote the art of his good friend Joe Termini.

RELATED: 20 celebrities driving the sickest electric cars

12 Scott Disick

mirror.co.uk

Scott Disick is the proud owner of this matte white Lamborghini Aventador Roadster SV from 2018, and his father’s love for the car was passed on to him. In addition to this beauty, he also owns a white Ferrari 458 Italia and several Range Rovers and Bentleys, which he often shows on social media.

11 Chris Brown

autoevolution.com

Chris Brown is the proud owner of this new Huracan that is changing color. Auto Evolution reports: “RBDLA employees have just completed work on a unique multi-layer car packaging that features a unique, chrome-plated pattern, glow effect and color reversal. Really, it’s every kind of wrap in one. “

10 cardi B and offset

eminentpals.blogspot.com

Is there a photo out there that better shows “a few gates”? We doubt it. To celebrate the birth of their daughter Kulture, Cardi B and her husband Offset, part of the Migos rap group, offered green and blue Lamborghini Aventadors. Cardi B recently bought her husband a Lamborghini Urus.

9 50 cents

rap-up.com

50 Cent likes to match his cars to everything he wears, and here he can be seen in a Versace t-shirt with a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster wrapped in the famous designs of the Italian brand. In 2019, after performing at the Barclays Center, Snoop Dogg “stole” the car when the keys were left under the mat.

RELATED: 20 celebrities who claimed to own the cars they rented

8 Kim Kardashian

standard.co.uk

There may be no other celebrity talked about more than Kim Kardashian, and here she jumps out of her green Lamborghini with matching green hair. Apparently, she adjusted the car to her hair and not the other way around. In her opinion, it was Kanye’s idea.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

dailymail.co.uk

In 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo published a photo of him with his Lamborghini Aventador LP700 labeled “Bom Dia”, which means “Good Morning” in Portuguese. In addition to this beauty, he also owns three Ferraris, a Bugatti Veyron, a Bentley GT Speed ​​and much more.

6 Kylie Jenner

shearcomfort.com

Kylie Jenner recently became one of the youngest billionaires ever, and the money has to be spent somewhere, right? Here she saw her enter her orange Lamborghini Aventador. She is also one of the few celebrities who own a Bugatti that she showed on social media before deleting the post due to a big setback.

5 Logan Paul

celebritycarsblog.com

Logan Paul, who became very popular thanks to his YouTube pranks, is the proud owner of this blue Lamborghini Huracan Performante, worth a whopping $ 350,000. Apparently he can’t believe it. He even decided to equip him with a compressor set, which increased the total output from 640 to 900 hp.

RELATED: 9 Celebrities Who Love Pickups (And 11 Who Prefer Sports Cars)

4 Kendall Jenner

univision.com

We couldn’t add Kylie and Kim to this list and omit their sister Kendall! She is the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus that she bought last year for $ 210,000. This is not a bad car at the tender age of 23. Kanye also owns an Urus, and he was recently ridiculed for adapting it.

3 Diddy

youtube.com

Here, hip hop mogul P. Diddy can be seen behind the wheel of his silver Lamborghini Gallardo, and this is just one of the amazing super cars he has in his garage. Aside from this beauty, the multimillionaire owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé, a 1958 Corvette, a Bugatti Veyron, a Rolls-Royce Corniche Series II from 1985 and many more.

2 acons

twitter.com

Here Akon poses in front of his beautiful white Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster. The extremely successful pop star is also the proud owner of a Porsche Panamera and a Ferrari 458, which are all white because he has an affinity for them. It is also known for its huge car collection, which also includes a Spyder C8.

1 Rick Ross

gtspirit.com

To complete our list, we decided to stage Rick Ross, also known as “The Boss”, with his matt black Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster 2008. The millionaire rapper is known for his love of the car, with a $ 38 million collection that also includes a Fisker Karma, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Bentley Continental Supersports, a Ferrari 458 Italia, and more.

NEXT: 20 snapshots celebrities took with their new sports cars

Next

The 2020 Mustang GT is better than these 8 American sports cars (but not these 7 others)



About the author

Chris is an experienced reader and writer. He has written for many publications, including TheRichest, TheClever, TheQuiz and ListVerse. Cars are his passion.

More about Chris Flynn