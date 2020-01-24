What really makes a luxury car a luxury car? We can sit here all day and talk about specs and fancy handmade leather seats. However, we all know that the really luxurious cars are the ones that end up in the garages of the richest and most famous people in the world.

Ferrari is one of the world’s most famous sports and luxury car manufacturers, and it is not surprising that it is very popular with celebrities – mainly because they are the only ones who can actually afford some of its models.

Many of the great models Ferrari releases are limited editions and some of them are even made to measure. And because this is the closest we will ever reach, we thought we would greet these celebrities with impeccable taste in cars! Here is a list of 15 stunning photos of celebrities with their Ferraris.

15 Kobe Bryant

One of the best-known basketball players in the United States and globally is Kobe Bryant. Since joining the LA Lakers at the age of 17, Kobe has won five NBA titles and an Oscar. Kobe owns a Ferrari 458 Italia and an F12 DTF.

14 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the legend of the Formula 1 race, won the world championship six times and helped Mercedes-Benz to conquer the F1 leaderboard. Even though he’s driving a Mercedes Benz, fans speculate that he could switch to Ferrari after accepting a gift from a LaFerrari Aperta 70 whose name is on the frame.

13 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock became one of the most famous WWE stars in history and then conquered Hollywood. His films are often at the box office. When he received a LaFerrari as a gift, he couldn’t drive it because of its size, but he still has it in a great collection.

12 50 cents

50 cents, real name Curtis Jackson, is one of the world’s best known rappers. He is also a successful entrepreneur and producer. He is very proud of his car collection, which shows some great cars, but also great Ferrari models like the Ferrari Enzo, the FF and a Ferrari 488.

11 Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is still very popular because of her many roles in famous films and especially in the blockbuster Mean Girls. Although she has a reputation for violating the law too many, she owns a Ferrari California and often uses it in Los Angeles. Her collection also includes a Modena.

10 Simon Cowell

Everyone knows and loves (or hates) Simon Cowell’s honest and straightforward approach to reality TV shows like American Idol. So it is interesting to see which cars he lets into his garage. Simon Cowell is one of the richest people in Britain, and his Ferrari collection includes an F430, a California, a 360 and a 458.

9 David Beckham

David Beckham is one of the most famous footballers in the world, although he has been retired for some time. His golden years playing football made him one of the richest people in Britain and allowed him to own several Ferraris, such as a 360 Spider and a 612 Scaglietti.

8 Paris Hilton

Although many people don’t like Paris Hilton because of its unjustified fame, the fact is that she was born with great wealth and did what everyone would do in her situation: bought some great cars. A Ferrari California belongs to her collection and she also owns a Bentley Continental GT.

7 Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is popular worldwide for the intensity and entertainment that his cooking shows offer. It is always nice to see him happy and smiling. It seems that Ferraris doesn’t annoy him at all: his collection includes an F12 Berlinetta, an F12 DTF, a 430 Scuderia and the Superfast.

6 Harry Styles

Although he first became known as a member of the world-famous band One Direction, Harry Styles has developed into a successful solo artist and actor. He also recently released a great album called “Fine Line”. Harry looks great when he drives his yellow Ferrari Dino, which earned him about $ 200,000.

5 Kylie Jenner

Despite the fact that she is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner is very successful at just 22 years of age. Her make-up company Kylie Cosmetics has made her a billionaire and she has invested in some fantastic Ferraris. She even got a LaFerrari as a gift from her boyfriend at the time.

4 Kim Kardashian

Kim used to be known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but today she takes a different direction to be a detainee activist and law student. Her car collection includes a white Ferrari car, which she received as a wedding gift in 2011.

3 Ralph Lauren

Ralph Laurens designs often cross borders in the fashion world and set standards for other designers. Ralph Lauren also happens to be one of the most serious Ferrari collectors, and some of the cars in his collection date from the 80s. It has a 250 GTO, a 250 GT SWB and much more.

2 Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher is one of the most popular TV personalities and is famous for the role in the timeless sitcom That ’70s show along with the actress Mila Kunis with whom he is currently married. Ashton has a great passion for cars and he and Mila are often seen in Los Angeles in their elegant Ferrari California.

1 John Cena

John Cena is also one of the most famous pro wrestlers in the world. Like The Rock, he found his way to Hollywood and has become an important part of American pop culture. Cena has a collection that mainly consists of muscle cars, but he owns some Ferraris, such as a 2007 F430 Spider.

