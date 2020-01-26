15 stunning photos of the Ford GT Carbon series

In October 2018, the Ford GT Carbon was introduced to the world at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA). Compared to the Competition model, it is 30 pounds lighter and although it is also intended for use on the track, it has air conditioning and a radio that are not available in the Competition series.

The most appealing thing about this car, however, is the great design. It is an extremely limited car with a total of only 1,350 copies. So if you ever see one on the street, consider yourself a happy boy.

Today we decided to bless you with a feast for the eyes as we have compiled a list of 15 beautiful photos of the GT Carbon series in different environments. You will see it on the track, in the wild and even delivered to a happy customer! We hope you enjoy it!

15 On the track

The Ford GT Carbon Series was built to perform excellently on the track, but can also be an everyday sports car for speed junkies. Nevertheless, the Le Mans-winning car likes to drive races and is equipped with paddle shifters and a steering wheel that is designed for maximum performance. Isn’t this body kit just fantastic?

14 revelation

This photo shows the exact time when the world was allowed to see the Carbon Series for the first time at SEMA 2018. Speednik explains: “To reduce the weight, the car was equipped with carbon rims, a titanium exhaust, titanium wheel nuts and a polycarbonate tailgate with additional ventilation.”

13 Custom Ford GT parked outside

What is your favorite color in the Ford GT Carbon Series? Personally, we’re big fans of the blue stripe-on-black body kit in this case. Obviously, this man is a proud American; He not only stuck to an American car, he even stuck the flag under the side mirror! We hope he enjoys a long and happy life with his GT.

12 SEMA 2018

The 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series was first unveiled to the public at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in Las Vegas, Nevada. People were impressed with the improvements to this high-performance vehicle, such as the addition of more carbon fiber and a double titanium exhaust.

11 Face to face

Here we come across a beautiful dark gray Ford GT that is ready to burn rubber on the track. Before that, however, it opted for a quick photo shoot. As you can see from the body kit design, this car has been made as aerodynamic as possible. Enough photos – it’s time to hit the track!

10 The cabin

We have now seen a few photos of the beautiful exterior of the Ford Carbon GT Series, but what is the cabin like? As you can see, it has a powerful steering wheel for racing cars and a beautiful carbon finish. Interestingly, the seat cannot move, but the steering wheel and pedals adjust to your seating position.

9 delivery day

Is there a better feeling in the world than waking up in your driveway with a brand new high performance supercar? Especially if it is a car that has only been produced 1,350 times! If you ever see this baby on the street, take a nice picture or even better a video to hear the grunt of this fantastic EcoBoost V6 engine with two turbochargers.

8 One with the earth

We’re not sure if this photo was edited, and probably so, but we don’t care because it’s a great shot. Everything in this photo seems to be in harmony and the car fits perfectly with its surroundings. Even the reflection on the windows looks deliberate!

7 Ready for a spin

Doesn’t this car look so intimidating on the track when the double exhaust, spoiler and engine are visible through the glass cover? This photo really makes us want to take it out for a jaunt. Doesn’t it seriously remind you of a Ferrari? No wonder when you consider the history of the two car manufacturers in racing competitions.

6 wings flutter

We have now seen many photos of this monster, but none with the scissor doors open – a great feature of this super car. Can you imagine having a grand entrance when you step out of a car with such doors? If you don’t like to be the center of attention, the Ford GT Carbon series may not be the right choice for you.

5 Get some fresh air

This photo was taken as part of a La Exotics photo shoot. After getting to know the different colorways of the Ford GT Carbon Series, our favorite is the Lightning Blue, and it’s not surprising that it’s the most popular choice. The blue looks different depending on the lighting and viewing angle, as you can see in other photos of the same photo shoot.

4 double exhausts

This photo was taken as part of the same photo shoot in Los Angeles. If you look closely, you will see that the color looks very different in sunlight. It is equipped with a titanium exhaust system, which is also available as an option for the standard Ford GT.

3 SEMA 2018

This photo was taken at the unveiling at SEMA 2018 that we talked about earlier. Are you a fan of this color? For us, we prefer our super cars to be a bit more eye-catching, and we prefer the flashy blue of this fantastic sports car. However, we like this photo because it shows the metallic gray color in a well-lit environment.

2 bird’s eye view

Every time we see this car from a different angle, we fall in love with it a little more. If only it were a little more accessible. Everything about this car is powerful and when it comes to performance, there is by no means lacking the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

1 The engine residence

The Ford GT Carbon series features the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with two turbochargers that you can find in your normal Ford GT. This power plant has 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque and is attached to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. This is a stunning photo of where the engine is.

