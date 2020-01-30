15 surprising facts about the legendary Z-Cars from Nissan

The Nissan Z-Car is one of the most legendary and famous sports car brands in the world, with a long history of ups and downs – but mostly ups and downs. Formerly sold as Nissan Bluebird, the Z car came to the market in Japan with the launch of the Nissan Fairlady Z in 1969.

With a 50-year history that includes numerous victories at racing championships and millions of cars sold, the Z-car is a series that will never be forgotten in the automotive world. The cars are known for their stylish design, innovative technical aspects, their speed and, above all, their affordability.

The Z car is not a Ferrari or Lamborghini. That made it so popular that almost everyone could buy one. And they looked fantastic, went well and lasted forever.

Here are 15 surprising facts about the history of the Nissan Z car.

15 The Fairlady Z was named after a Broadway musical

One of the most interesting things about the Z-car is its name: In Japan it was always called “Fairlady”, whether it’s a 240ZX or a 350Z or whatever. This happened when Nissan’s president, Mr. Yutaka Katayama (aka “Mr. K”), saw the successful Broadway musical “My Fair Lady” in 1956. The first Datsun Fairlady 1000 was released in 1959, but this was before the Z-Auto was born.

14 Nissan had released sports cars before the Datsun Fairlady

The Sports 1000 Roadster (or Fairlady 1000 in Japan) was the first two-seater sports car from Nissan to be launched in 1959. It was powered by a small 1.0-liter four-cylinder. The 1963 Sports 1500 cemented Datsun as a sports car manufacturer in North America. This car became the Sports 1600, then the Sports 2000, which left production when the first Z-car arrived in 1970.

13 Nissan has teamed up with Yamaha to build the Fairlady

Nissan was a small automaker when it entered the international market in the early 1960s to try to design a new prototype sports car. Mr. K. used the help of Yamaha (known for their motorcycles today). The resulting prototype was called the Yamaha YX-30 (1961). Nissan hoped the prototype would become a “halo” that would improve the company’s image as a sports car manufacturer, but there was a problem …

12 Yamaha brought its prototype to Toyota …

This problem occurred in 1964 when Nissan’s executives realized that the 2.0-liter Yamaha DOHC engine was not meeting Nissan’s performance expectations. The Z-Car prototype was scrapped, but get this: Yamaha ran off the prototype, finished it, and brought it to Toyota! Toyota designed the prototype and this car eventually became the Toyota 2000GT (released in 1967, only 351 were produced). The Z-car was almost doomed from the start!

11 The use of interchangeable parts makes Z-Cars affordable

In order to keep up with the English and Italian roadsters that dominated the market at that time (1960s), Nissan proposed a new GT series that should be stylish, fast, innovative, but above all relatively inexpensive. They did this by using interchangeable parts for their cars that could be interchanged with other Nissan vehicles. Nissan also helped develop the Prince Motor Company’s Prince Skyline – a company they bought – and transformed the Prince Skyline into the Nissan Skyline in 1966.

10 Mr. K wanted all North American Z cars to have “Datsun” badges

The first-generation Nissan 240Z, which was launched in Japan in 1969, was called Fairlady Z. To keep up with the previous Datsun Sports roadsters, Mr. K wanted to make sure that the whole of the North got going American versions – including all with Nissan, Fairlady Z or 423 – have been renamed “Datsun” to avoid confusion. The name Datsun was to last until 1985, when Nissan completely replaced the badge worldwide.

9 The 280ZX was Motor Trend’s import car of the year in 1979

The Nissan 280Z or S130 was first introduced in Japan in 1978. A 2.8 liter L28 series 6 engine was used and built more luxuriously than the 240ZX to meet consumer demands. It enjoyed great popularity and set a sales record in 1979 with 86,007 Z-cars sold. In 1979 it was also named “Import Car of the Year” by Motor Trend.

8 Outside the United States, many Z-cars were more powerful

Like its predecessor, the Nissan 300ZX was extremely popular and, with over 70,000 units sold, became the second best Z-car in history. The car was available in the USA with 160 HP and 200 HP engines. Interestingly, 300ZXs exported outside the United States had 228 horsepower because of their longer cam duration and fewer emissions restrictions outside of North America.

7 Paul Newman drove (and won) a Nissan 300ZX

Hollywood superstar Paul Newman was incredibly popular and helped advance the Nissan Z-car brand by competing in the SCCA GT-1 Challenge in 1985 and winning a 300ZX in 1985. This was Newman’s fourth national championship. He drove for Bob Sharp Racing (BSR). Newman also had one of three twin-turbo prototypes of the V8 280ZX that produced an awesome 933 horsepower!

6 The 300ZX was on the “10 Best” list of cars and drivers for 7 years in a row

No wonder Paul Newman’s 3.3-liter, six-pot 85 300ZX racer was so popular. He won the GT-1 championship and in 1986 the IMSA GT-1 championship with a 300ZX. He also owned a pair of 87 300ZX racers. Because of the car’s surprising performance and affordability, car and driver have put the Z32 on the top ten list seven years in a row – every year when it was available in the United States. Motor Trend was named Import Car of the Year in 1990.

5 In 1990, Z-Car achieved sales of 1 million in North America

With the fourth generation of the Z-car with the Z32 Nissan 300ZX – the second model of the 300ZX – American Z-car sales reached one million in 1990. Thanks to the next series of cars, the 240Z and the 350Z, it will become a favorite in the rally and drift phenomena of the 90s.

4 The 240Z concept was created in just 12 weeks

The Z car was discontinued in the United States from 1997 to 2002 as Nissan focused more on SUVs. To maintain interest in the series, Nissan launched the bright orange 240Z Concept, which reverted to the original Fairlady Z. It was presented at the North American International Auto Show in 1999. The crazy thing about the 240Z Concept was that engineers and designers created the concept in just 12 weeks!

3 The 350Z styling emerged from a competition

On January 8, 2001, the latest Z Concept from Nissan, which debuted again at the North American International Auto Show, was presented and again painted in bright orange. It was squat, with a long hood and rounder. The design and styling came from a competition between Nissan’s Japanese, European and American design studios. The studio design from La Jolla, California won, and this car would become the 350Z!

2 The 370Z is the fastest production Z car with a first …

The sixth generation Z-car, the 370Z, was launched on December 30, 2008. The Nismo 370Z debuted in 2009. With its 3.7-liter V6 engine, 328 to 350 hp and a speed of 4.7 seconds between 0 and 60 mph, it was the fastest production Z car ever. There was also a premiere: the first manual six-speed production car that used the SynchroRev Match system, which automatically adjusted the throttle valve to the engine and transmission speed when shifting down to achieve the same effect as when shifting down between the heel and toe.

1 The series has a 50-year history

From October 1969, the legendary Z-Car series in Japan with the Nissan Fairlady Z can look back on more than 50 years of history. During this time, no less than six different Z-Car models were introduced that found their way to North America. However, taking into account all Nissan sports cars, the brand has over 40 models available.

