15 surprising things about Scarlett Johansson’s time in the MCU

Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has surprised everyone, expanded its scope and ruled the box office. Indeed, “Avengers: Endgame” is today’s number 1 movie at the box office worldwide, and it looks like it will stay on top for a while.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that Marvel has prevailed by introducing characters that were relatively unknown to cinema-goers. First, they introduced Tony Stark and Iron Man in the film of the same name. And when it was time to release “Iron Man 2”, the MCU decided to introduce another, somewhat popular character – Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff, including Black Widow, is the role that seasoned actress Scarlett Johansson took on when she entered the MCU. Since then she has appeared in 15 MCU films. In the meantime, she will repeat her role in the upcoming film “Black Widow” in May.

15 She wanted to join the MCU after seeing “Iron Man”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson recalled: “I just loved Iron Man. I had never seen anything like it. It wasn’t special that I was a fan of superheroes or that genre, but it seemed groundbreaking. And I wanted to work with Marvel. “She added:” It seemed an exciting place. “

14 Emily Blunt was not the first choice Black Widow played

Originally it was the British actress Emily Blunt who was hired as “Black Widow” for “Iron Man 2”. Blunt declined the role due to planning conflicts. At this point Johansson was contacted. During her interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson remarked: “I am not one who disapproves of anything. I was very excited about it. And I met Jon again and we had a fun conversation about how he hadn’t occupied me. But I was excited. I was so excited. “

13 She learned martial arts for “Iron Man 2”

When Johansson finally got the role, she came under pressure to quickly learn some combat moves. This is because she found out that she only got the role five weeks before the start of filming. During martial arts training, she said to Vanity Fair: “It was a real gift for me because I was probably 23 or 24 years old. And it actually gave me this life with a physical mind that I probably would never have had otherwise.”

The black widow’s costume caused her skin problems

Sure, the Black Widow costume looks slim and hot, but it was far from comfortable. In fact, Johansson once told USA Today that the costume was “a little challenge”. She also remembered, “The material is like a torture chamber. I literally had to pull it off. After 15 hours of continuous sweat, we all had skin problems with our outfits. I sent pictures to my dermatologist in Los Angeles.”

11 She always needed a new costume

Back in 2012, the Avengers cast spoke to ABC’s Chris Connelly about their costumes and Johansson readily compared them to a wetsuit. She explained: “It was so hot that I would take off my socks at the end of the day.” And because of her stunts, the costume would wear out after a few days. Johansson said: “They are like tires. You would only go through sets of them. Every time you get a new costume you feel really good and three days later it’s like the discount widow. “

10 She convinced Chris Evans to become Captain America

Johansson and Marvel co-star Chris Evans have been friends for years. And when Johansson spoke to Variety, he remembered, “I talked to him a little bit about it because I had already signed up for Iron Man. Of course, the pressure on my shoulders wasn’t like that on Chris. I played a character Marvel was invested in, but we didn’t know if the audience would be completely behind the widow at that point. It was like dipping my toe. He took the full load of production on his shoulders. “

9 She worked regularly with stuntwoman Heidi Moneymaker

Yes, Johansson has confirmed that this is her real name. And if you need to know, Moneymaker has doubled for Michelle Rodriguez, Emily Browning, Keri Russell and Saoirse Ronan. While working with Johansson, she said to Shape: “Scarlett is so professional and works incredibly hard. That is why she learned all of her fights and executed them with perfect execution. We would also use any time we had during the shoot to participate in a training session. “

8 In “Age of Ultron” we see the black widow driving a motorcycle. Johansson was actually riding a mechanical bull

As you may have heard, Johansson was pregnant while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron. When a scene asked Johansson to get on a motorcycle, the crew knew they had to do it safely for the actress. According to the National Post, Johansson said, “I don’t think you’re allowed to ride a motorcycle if you’re pregnant. I embarrassed drove some kind of mechanical bull motorcycle that doesn’t get anywhere and doesn’t look cool at all.”

7 She was a “happy pregnant” woman on the set of “Age of Ultron”

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy would probably think that Johansson was having a challenging time working on the MCU film “Age of Ultron”. However, this is far from true. During an interview with ABC’s “Nightline,” Evans remarked, “I’ve never met a woman happier than Scarlett.” Then he turned to Johansson and added, “You were literally in a good mood, you were just so happy . “

6 She thinks Pepper Potts and Black Widow can outperform Tony Stark and Rhodey

During a press conference with the cast of “Iron Man 2”, Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) and Johansson discussed what it would be like if Pepper and Natasha teamed up. Johansson even remarked, “I think we, with the mind and the muscles and the beauty and the blonde, may have a better chance, but you can fight for yourself.”

5 For “Endgame” she filmed an alternative death scene

Johansson’s character gave up her own life in “Endgame” so that Hawkeye could take possession of the soul stone and eventually bring back everyone they had lost during the snapshot. It became known that Johansson had an alternative death scene in which Black Widow is killed while fighting with Thanos and his army on Vormir.

4 She was injured several times on the set

Sure, Johansson had an incredible stunt team that supported her the entire time she worked on Marvel films. However, she also did some of her own stunt work. As a result, she suffered some injuries. According to Belfast Telegraph, the actress discussed this a bit during the London premiere of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. Johansson commented, “I am wounded by these films forever. I have old injuries from Iron Man 2 and I keep hurting them. That is probably part of the joy and the process.”

3 Without Johansson, Black Widow would not have appeared in so many Marvel films

The MCU’s main casting director, Sarah Finn, once told The Hollywood Reporter: “Maybe there would only have been one or two films. But I think her attitude to the character was so convincing and thoughtful that she became a selfless leader, and Natasha doesn’t start here. “As you know, Johansson has repeated her role several times in various MCU films.

2 She didn’t know what Captain America was going to do in Endgame.

When Johansson and Evans interviewed for Variety, the two actors talked about filming the end of ‘Endgame’. Once they discussed the end of Captain America’s bow and Johansson admitted: ‘I wasn’t there for the last third of the film or whatever. I actually had no idea what was going to happen. “

1 She never wanted her solo film to be an Origin story

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Johansson said: “I didn’t want it to be an origin story. I didn’t want it to be a spy story. “Later she added,” I had spent so much time pulling those layers away. I felt there was no reason to do it if we didn’t get to something deep. Because I did my job at Endgame and actually felt satisfied with it. I would have liked to let it be. So there had to be a reason other than just milking something. “

