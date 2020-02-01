15 SUVs that look stunning (but terrible to drive)

There is no question that the automotive world is getting better at creating sick looking SUVs. The identity of these vehicles has undoubtedly changed in recent years, and of course this has prompted them to make even more sales. However, the look doesn’t determine the quality of a car, as many SUVs are quite irritating due to their massive inconsistencies when driving.

With everything that has been said so far, in this article we will look at 15 SUVs that look stunning but are terrible to drive. It is important to know that these vehicles will come from different manufacturers. They are all fairly new, many come from this year of release. Ultimately, criticism is appropriate for their negative components, even if they definitely look cool.

Now let’s start!

15 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

about the ride

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is certainly a vehicle that looks pretty good, but is despised by the automotive world. This is due to the fact that it would be classified as one of the least reliable SUVs of its year of release. This is understandable for those who drive it because there are serious steering delays.

14 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

about the ride

There are a lot of disappointments when it comes to the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban. This vehicle is obviously quite large, but it is obvious that it is immensely weak. This can be seen early on in the main problems with the engine and interior. It only gets worse with more usage, unfortunately.

13 2019 Mazda CX-9

by car and driver

If you look at the 2019 Mazda CX-9, you can easily assume that it is a quality car. However, it is important to know that this vehicle has had a plethora of problems from the beginning of its life cycle. This is represented by its immensely defective engine and the cruel brakes. So it is not very easy to drive.

12 2020 jeep compass

by car and driver

The 2020 Jeep Compass is a prime example of a car that looks good but is actually junk. Reviews are already tearing this car apart, as it was obviously rushed during the development phases. It is immensely weak in its overall structure, which makes it a short-lived vehicle.

11 2017 Lincoln MKX

by car and driver

The Lincoln MKX 2017 is a vehicle that upset the automotive world because it could have been so special. Instead, people who were unlucky enough to buy it now have a lot to do with unreliability. These vehicles are often visitors to the workshop because every element of them is very weak.

10 2020 GMC Acadia

via cargurus

The 2020 GMC Acadia is definitely a vehicle that a lot of people are concerned with. This is due to the clear fact that there are a lot of problems with its suspensions. This has also affected driving behavior, which is a major disadvantage for an SUV that attracts families.

9 2018 Land Rover Range Rover

by car and driver

The Land Rover Range Rover 2018 is a very good looking luxury SUV, but boy, it has a plethora of problems. This is because it was simply built with too little care. As a result, its steering is as terrible as its interior. It doesn’t help that it also tends to overheat, causing more problems.

8 2019 Tesla Model X

by car and driver

The 2019 Tesla Model X is one of the coolest cars out there. It definitely had very high expectations when it was first released, as this manufacturer often wants to develop new technological features. However, this would actually be the fall of the car, as malfunctions often occur that affect driving behavior.

7 2020 Fiat 500X

by car and driver

The 2020 Fiat 500X is a vehicle that frankly should be avoided altogether. The manufacturer simply did not achieve the desired level of success. This is shown by the massive engine and transmission problems that are already emerging.

6 Jaguar F-Pace 2020

via consumer report

There is no question that Jaguar has become a top manufacturer due to its wonderful history. Nevertheless, the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace already looks like a massive failure because its handling is very poor. This is certainly not a good option for families.

5 2019 GMC Yukon XL

by car and driver

The GMC Yukon XL from 2019 would be heavily criticized in the primary market right from the start. This is due to the fact that the security features and handling are not up to date. It is also very weak for a vehicle of its massive size, so it should be avoided entirely at the end of the day.

4 2020 Cadillac Escalade

by car and driver

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade is one of the most beautiful looking cars on the primary market. However, there are already many negative elements to this car that definitely won’t help. According to caranddriver.com, this vehicle had a lot of engine damage so early, which is a worrying sign.

3 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC class

by car and driver

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2019 is the type of vehicle that many people think is good because it comes from a popular manufacturer. In fact, this would be considered one of the worst SUVs of 2019 as there have been major structural issues from the start. It took more time during the construction phase.

2 Porsche Cayenne 2020

by car and driver

The Porsche Cayenne 2020 is a vehicle that is already visibly annoying buyers. This car is known to have a number of problems since it was built in a rather bad way. It is so hard to ignore this vehicle as it is clearly one of the coolest cars on the primary market.

1 2020 Dodge Journey

by car and driver

To conclude this list, let’s look at the 2020 Dodge Journey. This is a car that clearly has its main flaws, as handling is very poor, according to usnews.com. Although you have to admit that this SUV looks sick, it’s obvious that driving at the end of the day is terrible. It’s just too unpredictable.

