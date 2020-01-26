15 things about Monica and Chandler’s relationship that don’t make sense

There are many reasons why Friends is one of the highest rated sitcoms ever. While the initial act of 6 friends who lived in New York apartments and certainly couldn’t afford IRL was nothing too new, the way the writers designed each character made the show a masterpiece. Of course, we also have to pay tribute to the talented actors who managed to bring these characters to life!

Even though there are more things to love about friends than to reject, after re-watching all 10 seasons (about the 50th time) we have some serious questions about the Chandler-Monica relationship. Don’t get us wrong, Chandler and Monica have one of the best TV novels ever. However, not everything coincides with their time together. Let’s look at 15 tiny details about the Bing that make no sense at all.

15 Overlooked Turkey “I love you”

To apologize to Chandler, Monica slapped a turkey with glasses and a hat on the head and then went over to Shimmy. It was hilarious and Chandler couldn’t resist saying “I love you”. Completely understandable, but a few episodes later both said the sentence and acted as if it were the first time!

14 Your financial situation

Ok, we know that Monica and Chandler weren’t the best. However, we also know that they were both unemployed and we remember that they spent a large part of their savings on Monica’s dream wedding. Even if she could have swung her apartment in New York, the huge house in Connecticut with its twins put a little pressure on it.

13 How could Chandler NOT have listened to the mixtape before giving it to Monica?

After Chandler made it difficult for Monica not to do his Valentine’s Day gift by hand, as they promised, Chandler gave Monica a mixtape that his ex-Janice had made for him years ago. Even if he didn’t remember that Janice’s voice was recorded on it, you’d think he’d put it in a tape recorder beforehand.

12 Chandler should have learned about Monica’s chaotic closet way before season 8

As strange as the story of Monica’s chaotic closet was, we can hardly believe that it took not just Chandler but all the friends to discover him. Let’s not forget that Rachel and Peebs also lived there. In defense of the girl, the closet didn’t look messy in earlier seasons.

11 Jack Geller would have known Chandler’s name until season 7

After her engagement, Chandler thought it was a good idea to get in touch with Monica’s father. Of course, Chandler was a roommate at Ross’s college and had been on vacation with the Gellers for a while, but Jack Chandler called “Chauncey” in this episode of season seven.

10 Monica should have known whether Chandler wore glasses or not after years of dating

In season 7, Chandler first arrived in the cafe with glasses. Of course none of his friends noticed, but that’s not the worst. Monica, who was his fiance at the time, believed he had been wearing glasses all the time. We don’t buy it, although it certainly made for a funny joke.

Monica was quick to jump ships when she thought Chandler didn’t want to get married

Monica and Chandler’s suggestion scene was one of the best in sitcom history. However, when you look back, it’s hard not to go into the fact that Monica sat in Richard’s apartment a few hours before the proposal ended, wondering who she should be with. She made the right choice, of course, but that must have hurt Chandler’s feelings, right?

Monica ignored the fact that Chandler had walked just before her wedding

It would be difficult for any bride to overlook. Although Chandler’s engagement issues were well documented throughout the series, after Monica found out that her friends had spent the past 24 hours tracking down her groom, there would have been a major conflict.

7 Chandler completely forgot about Richard’s tip lesson

When Monica was with Richard, he taught Chandler and Joey how to give a server a tip for the DL. In this way, Chandler tries to win a table for herself and Monica and fails miserably. Then he asks if Richard was used to it when they were together. Hmm …

6 Monica changed her view of soul mates after she married Chandler

During Monica’s marriage vows, she called Chandler her soul mate. Super romantic, isn’t it? Well, it was until she changed her mind about a year later. When the issue of soul mates came up later, Monica said that she didn’t believe in her. A little worrying, that’s for sure!

5 Chandler’s story of criticizing women’s weight

Obviously, fans will remember that a young Chandler made a mean comment on Ross’s weight in a flashback episode against Monica. That would have been bad on its own, but then we also have to remember that it turned out that Chandler had separated from a friend because of her weight in his youth. Not cool!

4 How could Monica call someone other than the funniest man she’d ever met?

If there’s one thing undeniable about Chandler, it’s his love to be the funny guy in the room. Without his sense of humor, Chandler would simply not be a Chandler. It’s strange that we know this, but Monica seemed to forget it. While Chandler was working in Tulsa, Monica called to tell him that her colleague was the funniest guy she had ever met …

3 Chandler kissed another woman right after her wedding

After their wedding reception, Chandler and Ross were unable to find the event’s disposable cameras, which contained loads of pictures that Monica absolutely wanted to see. Chandler’s solution? Recreate the event (without Monica) and take all new photos. This plan included a shot of Chandler kissing a random bride! This should have probably started a pretty big fight.

2 Chandler’s European kissing habits should have played a bigger role

After the gang returned from London, Monica and Chandler were still trying to keep their relationship secret. However, when they got caught kissing, Chandler decided to disguise this by kissing Rachel and Pheebs as well. This didn’t happen just once … Under no circumstances could both girls and Monica have allowed this.

1 Monica only found out what his job was after they got married

A constant joke during the series was that nobody knew what Chandler was doing professionally. It was funny Absolutely. However, his wife would never have learned this treat. That being said, after Chandler quit her job, Monica finally learned what it was. Too little too late, girl!

