15 things about the original Star Wars trilogy that don’t make sense

The original trilogy is considered one of the most important film series ever to be shown on the big screen, and although this was just another take on the hero’s journey, it managed to capture the imagination and attention of fans around the world. It’s not an easy task to weave together such a timeless story in three films, but George Lucas did it and took over the film business a few decades ago.

Although there is so much to love about these three films, there are also many things that make people scratch their heads for years. No film is perfect, and the three films that make up the original trilogy have some blatant problems that the filmmakers have overlooked. Nevertheless, these films are still popular and it is worth watching them again and again.

Today we’re going to look at 15 things about the original trilogy that don’t make sense.

15 Leia’s accent comes and goes into a new hope

A New Hope fans should have noticed this by now and those who should no longer see the film. During the events of the film, there are moments when Leia speaks with an accent. At other times she has none. A strange choice and something that makes no sense.

14 Palpatine licks the Death Star’s plans in return for the Jedi

After the first one was torn to pieces, you might think the empire would be a bit more creative. Not only that, but most people would also expect to be a little more secret. Instead, Palpatine was totally cool, and the whole galaxy knew what was going on.

13 Vader could not feel that Leia was a new hope for his daughter

In retrospect, this makes absolutely no sense. How in the world did Vader suspect at the start of A New Hope when these two characters interacted that Leia was his daughter? This makes even less sense considering that we have found that it is sensitive to power.

Luke forgets to apply the force to Tatooine in return for the Jedi

He is forgetful. Luke was ready to make a daring rescue on his home planet Tatooine, and while the plan itself was flawed at best, his mind missed other complicated things. Luke, who doesn’t use power to open doors and summon his lightsaber, is just a stupid mistake.

11 Jedi as a forgotten people in the original trilogy

It wasn’t much time between the events of Order 66 and the beginning of the original trilogy, and yet it seems that everyone in the galaxy has completely forgotten about the existence of Jedi. Given how much they have achieved before, this makes no sense at all.

10 Leia does not mourn after Alderaan was blown up in a new hope

Imagine that you are a princess of a beautiful planet and watch it explode. This would cause someone to deal with a wave of emotions, and that’s exactly what happened to Leia in A New Hope. Even if this happens, we don’t see her grieving for the loss of every person she loves.

9 Leia remembers Padme in return for the Jedi

Since both Luke and Leia were separated from Padme immediately after they were born, we have no idea how this is possible at all. In return for the Jedi, Leia tells Luke that she remembers Padme, but that’s just not possible. Perhaps she was referring to Breha Organa, who brought her up to Alderaan.

8 Rebuilding the Death Star in return for the Jedi

Yes, we are returning to this failed part of Sith technology because we simply cannot get over it. Why in the world was this thing rebuilt? After it took so long to build and destroy the first one, there is no point in spending time and resources on it.

7 Boba Fett Come to the cloud city before Han In Empire strikes back

From the outside, it doesn’t seem feasible that Boba and Vader came to Cloud City on Bespin faster than Han. After all, Han is piloting the fastest piece of garbage in the galaxy. How did these two manage to get there so quickly despite their position in hand?

6 Vader’s inability to deactivate ships in Empire Strikes Back

It should never be said that Vader is flawless. When Vader chases Han and heads for Cloud City, he can disable Hyperdrive on the Falcon. For some reason he ends his plan there and still lets the gang reach Bespin. Vader, who gets there before Han makes no sense.

5 Luke’s plan to save Han in return for the Jedi

Luke is a brave man who needs a little help with strategy planning. His plan to save Han had so many moving parts, and a little mistake could have ruined the whole thing. Oh wait, there were mistakes that almost ruined the whole thing. Maybe Luke should have planned it a little better.

4 Anakin becomes a spirit of power in return for the Jedi

It becomes pretty clear that not every Force user knows how to do this, and yet it seems that every Force user is capable of doing so. Vader finally gets his salvation and helps Luke take out Palpatine (or as we thought) and pays the ultimate price. He then becomes a power spirit with no known training.

3 Leia’s random Endor dress in return for the Jedi

Where in the world did this dress come from? It seems the last thing people would worry about in such a tense moment is fashion, so it doesn’t make sense if Leia has a new fit on Endor. It looks cool, but we just don’t understand why this happened.

2 Obi-Wan does not recognize C-3PO and R2-D2 in a new hope

This is something that has been bothering people for so long, especially after watching the prequel trilogy. For some inexplicable reason, Obi-Wan doesn’t recognize C-3PO and R2-D2 when he first discovers them on Tatooine. Despite their shared history, he pretends not to know her. He really has to hate droids.

1 Yoda, exiled in the empire, strikes back

This is apparently right for older Jedi and we just don’t understand it. During the original trilogy, we learn that Luke has to track down Yoda, who has banished himself. Instead of trying to change something, he was content to become a hermit in the cosmos. And people wondered where Luke got that from in the modern trilogy.

