15 things Mike Tyson said about Michael Jackson

Mike Tyson has a lot to say about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The outspoken boxing legend doesn’t hold back when it comes to saying his opinion. Mike is unwavering when it comes to talking about the icon of late pop. What else can we expect from someone who gave everything in the ring? It pretty much always happens when Tyson is asked about Jackson. Both may have different personalities.

After all, Mike started out of nowhere and had to work his way up to become a well-known boxing champion. On the other hand, Jackson had always been a superstar from the start. Tyson is known to have a massive muscular build that resembles a human shell, while Jackson was better known for having a thin but supple build. However, this does not mean that the two have no similarities at all. In fact, they had much more in common than they would like to admit. We’re not just talking about their first names either.

Well, some may be wondering, how can the two be so alike when they’re so different? Well, for starters, both blew up and became legends in their respective careers. MJ has become a celebrated figure, while many consider Tyson great for all time. Of course, both of them also had huge egos! Tyson had to find that out the hard way when he met Jackson for the first time! Apparently the two had a love-hate relationship. How messy were your encounters? Let us find out how we examine Mike’s fascinating view of the revered yet enigmatic pop idol.

15 MJ was a playboy

There is no doubt that the King of Pop was an expert when it comes to being a lady, and Tyson can confirm that. In an interview with T.I. In his podcast Expeditiously, Tyson revealed Jackson’s hidden nature and claimed that he was “a player”. The boxer even praised Jackson’s timing and said, “He knew what time it was.” slick gangster ‘.

14 MJ made Tyson feel like a nobody

Just when Tyson thought he was a big name, MJ showed him that pop icons have an even bigger ego. In an interview with Michael Rapaport in the I Am Rapaport podcast, Tyson revealed how scalding Jackson’s ego could be.

When Tyson first contacted Jackson, the singer said to him, “Do I know you?” Tyson replied, “I am nobody, just a fan.” Ouch!

13 The Prince of Pop was a genius

Tyson experienced Jackson’s brilliance first-hand when he was with him for the first time. The 53-year-old boxer highlighted Jackson’s intelligence on the Expeditiously podcast and said, “He’s not a weak-looking boy like Peter Pan, he’s hot.” “It blew me away to see him talk,” added Tyson.

Looks like Jackson’s appearance has changed from shy and shy to absolute mastermind!

12 gave professional tips for seduction

It turns out that Jackson was just as fluid in real life as in his legendary music videos. According to Tyson, he even gave expert tips on how to woo pretty girls! Tyson claims Jackson knows a lot about women and gives advice like, “If you had a little voice, it would take it with you.” “He taught me, I learned something,” Tyson emphasized.

11 Tyson hated his gut

When Jackson wiped Tyson during their first encounter, the malicious boxer definitely didn’t take the incident lightly. In fact, Tyson loathed the King of Pop after this grueling first encounter with him!

The former heavyweight champ felt offended when Jackson returned straight to his car after completely ignoring him. “The cold M ****, I hated his gut forever, man,” Tyson exclaimed.

10 Jackson has earned Tyson’s respect

Tyson’s contempt for Jackson arose from his humiliating first encounter with him. However, his attitude to the legendary singer changed quickly when he had the opportunity to have a good time with him! “When I went into his house, I learned to respect him, I knew he was a player,” said Tyson.

9 Tyson thought MJ was an idiot

Tyson initially overlooked Jackson’s intellect. In fact, he even found the singer boring! He felt like a little boy playing like a child. Of course, Tyson eventually overturned these ideas when he found out how awesome the King of Pop really was! “I thought he was an idiot all the time until I met him that day,” Tyson repeated.

8 MJ’s reputation was terrible

Jackson has not always had an excellent reputation and Tyson believes that his commitment to children was “really terrible”. While not tolerating MJ’s notorious inclinations, Tyson also believes the singer wasn’t the only one to blame.

Tyson said that if Jackson had this reputation, it was the parents’ responsibility to keep their children away from him. “The parents should be responsible for this crap,” added Tyson.

7 Leaving Neverland was wrong

When asked about his take on the infamous documentary Leaving Neverland, Tyson replied that he was “wrong on both sides.” While Tyson believes Jackson’s actions were wrong, he also feels that the victims were wrong if they told their stories after Leaving Neverland. The singer has passed away. “It looks like these guys just want some money,” said Tyson.

6 Tyson did not let Mike near his children

Despite a certain relationship with MJ, Tyson did not let his children near him. “If I had an 8 year old child, I wouldn’t let Michael hang around with my child,” said Tyson. The boxing legend emphasized that he wouldn’t do it even if he loved Michael, simply because the singer already had a certain reputation.

5 MJ is cool and friendly

They say that first impressions can last a lifetime. The same cannot be said for Tyson, since his first impression of Jackson did not last that long. Tyson remembered the first time Jackson invited him to the ornate residence of the music icon and said, “He seemed friendly, he’s cool.” Finally, Tyson found it hard not to think that way when Jackson personally asked for him would have!

4 Jackson is cunning

Some people can be so smart that it gets a little scary. Tyson found out when he met Jackson. The well-known boxer claims Jackson was so smart that he was “maybe even smart”. “He is smarter than I expected,” said Tyson. Who is bad? MJ was bad and you know it!

3 MJ is fragile

Tyson described Jackson as “quietly spoken” and “very frail”. The boxing legend even compared Jackson’s voice to that of a little girl! However, he shouldn’t have been fooled by Jackson’s confusing facade. Tyson believes that the singer’s shy personality was just an act and that he knew exactly what he was doing.

2 Neverland was flooded with children

Neverland was really a place of shock and awe. The zoo wasn’t the only thing that surprised Tyson! Tyson was also confused by the many children who roamed and said, “There were a lot of children like a gang of them, they ran the joint!” Don’t mess with those kids, ”added Tyson.

I had an intimate moment of silence

The two Mikes had the opportunity to shoot the breeze while they were in Neverland. However, their conversation quickly changed from a warm exchange to a deafening silence. Tyson remembered that he was in the room with Jackson for about an hour, and Michael didn’t say a word!

That might sound uncomfortable, but Tyson didn’t feel uncomfortable. “It was beautiful, but it was just quiet, we were just chilling,” said Tyson.

