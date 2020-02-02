15 things Mila Kunis and the cast said about being on this 70s show

The 70s show is a great TV show from the late 90s and early 2000s. The show is about a group of teenagers who live in their 70s, hanging out in a basement and experiencing the ups and downs of growing up. The show plays Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti and Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso. It also plays Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde, Topher Grace as Eric Foreman and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez. This team of actors worked so perfectly together and we can’t imagine it any other way!

The 1970s show ran over eight successful seasons, starting on August 23, 1998 and ending on May 18, 2006. Read on to find out what Mila Kunis and the rest of the cast about the show and life after the show is about had to say and about each other!

15 Mila Kunis was thinking about her time when she did the show with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis appeared on NBC’s Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist and said, “I’m not kidding, but (he) literally did my chemistry homework. I thought he was fine, he was a nice guy, we worked together and sometimes he would give up at home. “She made it clear that at that time they were only Platonic friends.

14 Wilmer Valderrama regretted not having taken the couch

Wilmer Valderrama said, “My biggest regret is that I didn’t take the basement couch from That ’70s show.” On this couch, the characters sat together when they were talking, using illegal substances, and intensely talking to each other in each episode.

13 Laura Prepon said that the show of the 70s prepared her for the end of orange is the new black

When asked how she found it to shoot the last season of Orange is the New Black, Laura Prepon said: “The 70s show lasted eight years and I grew up on this show. I started this show when I was 18 So, I was prepared and knew what to expect, I knew about the grief and, for lack of a better word, about the postpartum experience that comes after the end of a long show, so I was very prepared for what was to come. “

12 Topher Grace spoke about the relationship between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Topher Grace spoke about the unification of Mila and Ashton when he said: “It was surprising for all of us, just because it wasn’t a thing back then (during the show). If you think about it, everything is how high we actually played High school students, and it would be like two of your great high school friends grew up, went to college, had jobs, and then actually got together. It’s so cool. “

11 Wilmer Valderrama spoke about a show film from the 1970s

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said: “We were talking about a movie from the 70s. And we had a conversation about,” Can this be real? Can it happen? ” Nothing is in the works at the moment and I think we are all a bit too busy to make this happen. “

10 Laura Prepon didn’t like to wear polyester on the set of the show

In an interview with Hollywood, Laura Prepon said, “I just don’t like all polyester. And the bell bottoms – the big ones – are pretty bad. Some of the things Wilmer wears are bad. And Debra Jo (Rupp (who plays Kitty Forman) “They were dressed to make us believe that they lived in the 70s!

9 Ashton Kutcher spoke to Mila Kunis about his age difference

Ashton Kutcher said, “It was really weird. I said,” Isn’t that illegal? How can I – may I? “It was really embarrassing because I am like a 19 year old child. She was 14 years old! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was fine.” As they got older, their age difference was not so important!

8 Topher Grace said he never auditioned for the 70s show

In an interview with Vice Topher Grace said: “I never auditioned This 70’s show 20 years ago. I only went in with a school theater background. When they called me for the first time, they didn’t offer me the role, they just asked if I wanted to try something. I imagined that I would fail, but I did it anyway. “

7 Ashton Kutcher spoke about his first kiss with Mila Kunis

In an interview on the Howard Stern Show, Ashton Kutcher said, “I think I was her first kiss on the show. We remembered our first kiss on a TV show.” The fact that their first kiss was recorded for the whole world is actually quite romantic and extremely adorable!

6 Mila Kunis admitted that she lied about her age to get the role

Mila Kunis was only fourteen when she appeared as Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s show. Everyone else in the series was years older than them. The good news is that it fits the rest of the cast exactly. She completely perfected the persona of Jackie Burkhart!

5 Wilmer Valderrama on Fez, a foreigner

Wilmer Valderrama said: “I’ve thought a lot about it over the years and I think we’ve done a lot right. Celebrating friendship and how Fez was treated as an equal. He was one of the gangs.” It’s great that the series’ writers did their best to make sure every character was there.

4 Mila Kunis described the moment when Ashton Kutcher found her attractive

During the Sunday sitdown with Willie Geist, Mila Kunis said, “I had a moment when I thought, ‘Well, he’s handsome.’ And for the first time in my life, I found Ashton really handsome. “She had to have a little crush on him to be her husband now!

3 Laura Prepon said she and her castmates had given feedback on the script

In an interview with Hollywood, Laura Prepon said: “In our script runs, we give some feedback, but we stay pretty close to what we get. It’s just so good stuff. I mean, so many more people watch it than at the beginning – much more attention is paid. “The dialogue was always funny!

2 Topher Grace felt happy about the show in the 70s

In an interview with Vice Topher Grace said, “I was genuinely lucky not only to get ahead This 70’s show with all these talented people, but also with a show that was so good for all of us. We have to choose what we want to do from there. You have to know that actors don’t get in often or have such privileges. “

1 Mila Kunis said “Maybe” to restart

At Comic-Con in 2018, Mila Kunis was asked if she would like to restart That ’70s Show. She replied, “You know, maybe? I can’t say no because we’re all still very good friends, but we’re all in so different places in our lives.” We would be happy to restart!

