15 things that actually happened behind the scenes of Netflix ‘The Circle

The world now knows that Joey Sasso is the winner of The Circle. He walked away with $ 100,000, a significant leap in his social media following, a potential girlfriend, and a whole “circle” of real friends, including Chris, Sammie, and Shubham!

A lot of things happened behind the scenes of The Circle that we as spectators didn’t notice when we watched the show! Read on to find out what The Circle’s creator Tim Harcourt had to say about the US contestants on the show to learn more details about the two biggest catfish on the show … Mercedeze & Rebecca and around Learn more about Joey Sasso and Miranda’s love affair! We are super happy that Joey is the one who won the ultimate prize, but frankly we would have been happy if Chris, Sammie or Shubham had also won that prize.

15 The living rooms are decorated with personal details for each individual participant

It is obvious that every candidate on The Circle has a different personality. Here you can see the candidate Chris Sapphire, who lives in an apartment that is furnished to his taste. He is a talented makeup artist with an amazing sense of style, so the producers will fit his apartment to fit!

14 The circle’s creator believed that the candidates were real

Tim Harcourt is the creator of the show! In an interview with Vulture, he said: “They felt very morally centered. They are not strategically opposed to each other and everyone is loyal to themselves and their friendships. They believe that the connections they have made through the circle are real and possibly more important than winning. “

13 The episodes were shot in a hot summer

Tim Harcourt said: “We started filming in mid-August last year, at the end of a pretty hot summer. You can see them sitting around and not wearing anything, Joey has removed his shirt. After we finished the American version, we shot the British version for Channel 4. “

12 There was a huge control room that the audience never saw

Tim Harcourt, the creator of The Circle, said: “There is an absolutely huge control room. We ran all the cables from this building into this building – it was like a disused university campus opposite (the building).” We are excited to see if we can will ever see what this control room looks like!

11 Joey and Miranda remained friends after the show ended

Joey and Miranda have been good friends since the end of the show. They have so different backgrounds, but somehow they were able to network totally when chatting privately on The Circle. The picture above is proof that these two have an undeniable connection. We hope these two become an official couple.

10 The control room team was like an army

Tim Harcourt added: “We had a huge control room where between 20 and 30 producers and camera operators worked at all times, recording, recording, studying the game and broadcasting all the news from the circle. It’s a bit like being a general in an army. “

9 The circle app was created especially for the show

The Circle app was created to enable this show. It is an application that responds to voice commands and allows participants to communicate with each other via messages. You can also post private chats, group chats, pictures, play games and more.

8 Karyn didn’t really know the woman whose photos she used for cat fishing

Karyn is one of the competitors on the show who decided to get on as a catfish. She pretended to be a young lady named Mercedeze. In reality, Karyn didn’t really know the woman whose photos she was using, but she was given the legal green light to use the images.

7 participants had access to a fantastic fitness room

While filming The Circle, participants had access to a fantastic gym where they could meet their fitness goals. They literally had no excuses to be lazy! Various equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals, weights and more were available in the fitness room.

6 participants had access to an amazing rooftop whirlpool

While watching the show, we noticed that some participants were spending time on the roof of the apartment building in the jacuzzi! They could go up there and hang out if they wanted to. The producers made sure that they never crossed or collided.

5 An entire apartment complex was commissioned to shoot the film

An entire apartment complex was used to shoot this show. To ensure that participants were unable to hear each other’s screams, screams, or wheezes, each room was completely soundproofed. The candidates actually lived closely together.

4 Joey didn’t tell anyone except his parents that he won

Joey Sasso is the player who won the game in the end, but he managed to hide his $ 100,000 win from the world! He didn’t tell anyone except his parents. He has such a close relationship with his mother that it is obvious that he would tell her about everything else!

Availability of 3-circle chats has been timed

The participants were not allowed to chat with each other during the night. Due to this rule, the players could enjoy a full night’s sleep every evening. If the chat times had not been checked, players might have tried talking to each other all night.

2 Seaburn’s “Rebecca” is Sami Denis

Seaburn played the game famous as Catfish. He used pictures of his girlfriend to try and win the game. He pretended that his girlfriend was called Rebecca on the show, but in real life her name is Sami Denis! According to her Instagram, the two seem happy.

1 Communication skills Gain the circle more than authenticity

It’s pretty obvious that Joey Sasso won The Circle because of his communication skills. He was a good friend to everyone else on the series. The finalists were all super good at communication. Chris, Sammie, “Rebecca” and Shubham knew how to talk to each other.

