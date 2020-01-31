15 things that don’t make sense for Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda took the world by storm when he was featured in The Mandalorian in late 2019. The cute little alien, officially known as the child, caught the eye of the audience thanks to his cute look and delightful demeanor. He quickly became one of the most popular characters in the entire Star Wars series, although we know next to nothing about the adorable little creature.

Of course there are also some problems with Baby Yoda that fans have raised. Every time a new movie or TV show comes out in the Star Wars universe, there are problems with storylines and redesign. The child poses special problems because it is so rare and powerful, especially when The Mandalorian takes place so soon after the original trilogy. These are perhaps the biggest problems with Baby Yoda that don’t make sense.

15 When he’s 50 years old, why is he acting so young?

One of the most shocking things about The Mandalorian is that the child is actually 50 years old. Obviously, this raises questions about Baby Yoda, who looks more like a small child or even a baby than someone of advanced age. How can the character look so young when he appears to be so old?

14 How does no one know about him in the Star Wars universe?

Baby Yoda’s way is clearly very rare. So far, only two other characters of the same kind have been seen in Star Wars. The child is very powerful despite his youth. All of this makes it nonsensical that hardly anyone seems to know anything about him, especially when he was born at the height of the Jedi Order at the same time as Anakin.

13 Even though the species is aging slowly, Baby Yoda still seems to be lagging behind in terms of development

When he died in Return of the Jedi, Yoda was 900 years old. According to him, he was also a Jedi master at the age of only 100. This makes the age of Baby Yoda even more confusing since it seems to be about 2 years old in terms of development. This would mean that he would mature from infant to adult in another 50 years.

12 How can Baby Yoda use strength so well without training?

Despite his young age, the child is incredibly powerful. The character can use a variety of powers, including the ability to stifle enemies and heal his allies. However, he apparently has not received any formal training. Previous Star Wars rates suggested that such skills should only be possible through training. How can Baby Yoda use them?

11 Why doesn’t anyone know his name?

Although not many people know about his existence, the few seem to know at least a few details about him. One thing that no one is sure of is his name. Baby Yoda definitely has a name that will be exposed at some point, but it’s strange that no one in the series knows what his name is, even if they’re chasing him.

10 Why are his powers so inconsistent?

Baby Yoda has shown that he is able to use a wide range of powers. It can lift large objects, force people, and even heal people. However, he did not use skills even when he was threatened or could have helped his allies. The fact that he can use sophisticated powers suggests that he can use them when needed.

9 How his powers are so powerful at such a young age

Most Jedi begin their training at a very young age. The older they get, the greater their powers and the more powerful they become, the further they develop into masters. But Baby Yoda appears to be able to use advanced techniques even though he is a small child. Even powerful Jedi like Luke and Anakin couldn’t do similar things in their youth.

8 Did Yoda know anything about the child?

Yoda is widely regarded as one of the most respected, brightest, and most powerful Jedi masters in history. He can sense beings and events far away with the Force and would probably know a lot about his home planet and species. Still, he didn’t seem to know about the child, which would be very strange for such a knowledgeable character.

7 If Baby Yoda can force healing, why not other Jedi?

An episode of The Mandalorian showed that Baby Yoda can use his powers to heal people. While this ability was shown in the expanded universe, it was only seen once in the core series. While Baby Yoda is obviously very talented, other powerful Jedi have not healed others, even if it would have been useful.

6 How did he survive 50 years when he seemed so helpless?

Even if you ignore the fact that his age doesn’t make much sense, it seems strange that Baby Yoda survived for so long. Most creatures spend as little time with toddlers as possible, so they are less at risk. But Baby Yoda has been an almost helpless child for 50 years. How did he survive all the time in peril?

5 Where are all the other members of his race?

In Star Wars we only saw two different characters of the same kind as Baby Yoda. The most famous is Yoda, but there was another Jedi master from The Phantom Menace called Yaddle. Most fans assumed that Yoda was the last of his species, but the appearance of Baby Yoda suggests there is more – where are they?

4 How did the Baby Yoda empire know?

Several Imperial factions are interested in acquiring Baby Yoda, with Imperial members sending bounty hunters to the creature. If the child was so well hidden that even powerful Jedi like Yoda knew nothing about him, how did the Empire know about him?

3 Why isn’t he in his home world?

Given that Baby Yoda is clearly an infant who needs care, it seems strange that he is not with his parents or on his home planet. This would obviously be the best place for him to grow up. Why isn’t he on his home planet and away from his family?

2 Shouldn’t he have lost his life during the Jedi Purge?

The empire made an enormous effort to track down and kill Jedi or others who responded to violence. Few survived the Great Jedi purge when Inquisitors and Darth Vader chased those who had escaped Order 66. Baby Yoda seems to have been a target at that time.

1 Why is he so important to the empire when he’s just a child?

The meaning of Baby Yoda makes little sense. Why should the empire care about such a young being? If you just want a force-sensitive individual, there are still a lot of people you can choose from with very little effort to find and acquire them.

