15 things that shocked me when I moved from Kent to London – Sian Elvin

As I sat down to write this story, it occurred to me that I am only a few days away from celebrating my birthday moving to London.

In late January 2019, I swapped the leafy outskirts of Kent for the grimy streets of South London.

That’s right – I survived an entire year of urban life without succeeding in going bankrupt, and I avoided adopting the word “candle” in my vocabulary.

And honestly, I love it.

One of the best things to experience in London is the view

But here are 15 of the things that shocked me when I first moved – and some of them that I’m not used to …

1. The amount of traffic on the roads

It sounds obvious to say, but drive through any town in Kent late at night – Ashford, Dover, Tunbridge Wells – and it’s really quiet except in the city center on weekends.

In London, no matter what time or region you are, there are a lot of people and there are always people around.

Even at 4am (no mom, I don’t know what it looks like, honestly!)

2. How you really don’t need a car

Probably my least favorite thing about leaving Kent was having to get rid of my car.

Handing over the keys was a sad moment – I almost felt like I was giving up my freedom.

Until I start moving to London and realize that a car is really useless and that it will end up being an obstacle. There is too much traffic and nowhere to park (or the spaces cost a fortune).

Public transport certainly works cheaper too.

Plus, it means you can drink more often – it depends on whether you see it as positive or negative …

3. Having no garden is a joy

Swapping my car was one thing, but moving from a five-bedroom apartment with a decent garden to a two-bedroom apartment in a high-rise building was a massive lifestyle change.

I thought I would miss having a garden, but actually it’s great because I don’t have to mow the lawn all the time.

In addition, there are many beautiful parks to relax around London.

4. People don’t thank the bus driver

Anyone who reads my stories regularly (thank you, my loyal fans) will know that I talk about it too much, but no one thanks the bus driver in London.

I have seen it happen only two or three times in the past year.

How can people be so rude ?!

5. Everyone is much friendlier than you think

Contrary to the above, I moved to London expecting to be overlooked by everyone or to encounter a lot of rudeness.

Instead, I often chat with people in the elevator in my building at Tesco in the heart of the city, and I even (shock horror) made a few friends at the gym.

Obviously you get impatient commuters, but it’s the same everywhere. And at least you don’t have to deal with road rage because you don’t drive in central London.

6. Price of a drink

Gross. I expected that, but when you spend £ 50 for an evening and you don’t even feel tipsy, it’s pretty overwhelming.

I would have so much more money if I stopped drinking in London

7. Rental price

Even more disgusting.

The rent hurts my bank account. You easily pay double for a two bedroom apartment in London than you would somewhere in East Kent.

8. … and practically everything

Everything from exercise classes to restaurants is much more expensive.

A weighted London salary increase is absorbed far too easily, so be warned.

That means inviting friends over for dinner, going to the parkrun instead of the gym and having packed lunches at work. Boo.

9. Public transport is so regular!

Gone are the days of waiting 15 years for a bus

Forget missing your country bus and waiting for another hour – they are every few minutes in London, and the London Underground is even more regular.

You also don’t have to respect your curfew at 10 p.m. to catch the last train back, as many buses in London operate 24 hours a day and the night tube also operates on weekends.

These days, I find myself angry if I have to wait more than seven minutes for a bus and remember to calm down.

10. The air doesn’t smell bad in summer

A familiar experience in Kent, especially in the warmer months, is a disgusting stench reaching your nostrils while you take a pleasant stroll through the countryside. And sometimes in the cities too.

This is due to the fact that farmers spread manure on their fields – very nice.

Fortunately, the most you get in London is a temporary stench if someone leaves one on the underground.

11. How small you feel

It may be a bit of a stupid comment because of course London is huge, but when I look through the city view standing on London Bridge or when I look at my 18th floor apartment, it makes you realize how point you are really small and insignificant are.

Personally, I don’t see it as a negative thing either – it puts my relatively unimportant problems in perspective.

12. The nightlife is amazing

Forget about having only the choice of a nightclub in your city or having to travel for a great evening – you have all of London at your fingertips.

Whether you want a large club like Ministry of Sound or XOYO, or just a trendy bar in Shoreditch to relax, everything you could need is somewhere in the city.

And there’s always the trusty Night Tube to take you home, or if you want to splash out, an Uber.

13. You forget what the sea looks like

It’s sad – I haven’t seen the actual sea for over a year, and it makes me feel a little weird since I lived a short distance away.

That said, you are constantly near the Thames, which is wonderful in summer. It’s just a different source of water.

14. How fast everyone walks

I didn’t really understand this until I visited the town where I grew up in Kent with my friends and realized that I now walk twice as fast.

Everyone in London walks fast, that’s how you avoid the crowds and make sure you keep up with the city.

The way I look at it, it means I burn more calories ..

15. How tired I am

City life is tiring – you just have to go all the time.

There is a lot of expectation to always do things in London too, especially on weekends.

I was shocked to see how tired I was starting to be, as I was constantly burning the candle at both ends.

Have I learned my lesson in one year? Unfortunately no…

.